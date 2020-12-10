Shop Today was paid by Walmart to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

It’s a Christmas conundrum: There’s nothing more beautiful than a house adorned with holiday lights, but unpacking outdoor holiday decorations and setting up a yard display can be a stressful endeavor.

This year, as we went through storage containers in our garage, figuring out which outdoor decorations we’d use in our front yard, we found everything from broken light bulbs to a Santa Claus inflatable that had gotten moldy during the hot summer in our Florida garage.

Short on time for our Saturday-morning decorating adventure, my family headed to our local Walmart, where we used the Walmart+ mobile scan & go feature to add items to our cart with my phone then quickly pay and get on our way to creating some Christmas magic.

There was only one problem: When we arrived home, we realized my husband had accidentally purchased the wrong net lights to replace the ones that had been damaged in storage. The lights didn’t match the ones we purchased from Walmart last year, so we decided to return them and buy the right kind.

Christmas decorating made easy with Walmart Plus

Using the Walmart app, I was able to quickly and easily start a return from my phone, leaving us with a simple barcode to scan in-store to return our lights. The return process was fast, something I appreciated during the busy holiday season, and we again headed back to the holiday section of our store to purchase the correct lights with the scan & go benefit.

We even found a Santa inflatable to replace last year’s damaged one.

With the correct Christmas lights in tow, we headed home, where we finished decorating and were ready to light up the yard with holiday joy by the time it got dark that evening.

And that’s not the only time Walmart+ has helped me with my Christmas decorating. I’ve run into Walmart for extra ornaments, ribbon and tree-toppers, always paying with the Walmart+ scan & go benefit, which lets me get in and out of the store easily.

Walmart Plus grocery delivery

Walmart+ free grocery delivery has saved me this holiday season as well. Whether my Elf on the Shelf needs a last-minute prop for his nightly antics or we’re out of an ingredient needed for Christmas cookies, we’ve kept our holidays afloat with the Walmart+ free grocery delivery benefit, and enjoyed the same everyday low prices we’d get if we shopped in our Walmart store.

As a mom, I’m often envious of Santa, who has his elves to help him make Christmas magic. This year, however, I’ve got a little helper of my own in Walmart+.

How much does Walmart Plus cost?

Walmart+ costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month with the added benefit of free two-day and next-day shipping on items shipped by Walmart (no minimum required).