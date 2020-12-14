Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The countdown is on for the holiday season! Finding the perfect Christmas gift for that special someone on your list can be a stressful task; it's always the thought that counts but you'll want to give them something that they'll actually end up using, too.

As the days dwindle down, there's also the added pressure of shipping deadlines in order to make sure your gift will arrive on time — and some of them have already passed. Whether there's someone on your list that's hard to shop for or you're simply in need of some last-minute gift inspiration that will still arrive at their doorstep (or your own) before Dec. 25, there's no need to panic!

Whether you're shopping for a beauty junkie, teenager or someone who claims they "don't need anything," Shop TODAY Editorial Director, Adrianna Brach, is breaking down all of the hottest gifts for every kind of person on your list this year, so you can say goodbye to the guesswork. From DIY pedicure kits to a monthly subscription box for foodies, these 15 picks bear the "bestselling" title, and some have even been restocked after garnering waitlists in the thousands.

Read on for the full list of gifts that can still be delivered on time during the season of giving (and we won't blame you if you grab a few to gift to yourself, too).

TODAY Holiday Hot List 2020

1. Nintendo Switch Accessories Bundle

The Nintendo Switch was one of the hottest video game consoles this year. Although it launched in March 2017, it became a popular pick for families at home — so if you already got your hands on the system, these accessories can take gaming to the next level this holiday season!

This accessory combines the fun of gaming and an at-home workout, leading you on a quest to defeat a bodybuilding dragon and his minions. It includes two additional accessories, the Ring-Con and Leg Strap that respond to your jogging, sprinting and high-knee movements, turning them into in-game actions. The fun doesn't end there — it also features additional mini-games and customizable workout routines, making it a great pick for players of all skill levels.

Animal Crossing quickly became one of the most popular games for the Nintendo Switch this year, and it has over 37,000 verified reviews on Amazon to prove it. Players can build their own community on a deserted island, designing everything from the characters and their home to decorations. They'll also get to collect materials to help build everything they need on the island and can play along with four users on the same console or up to eight players wirelessly.

With motion controls, HD rumble effects and built-in amiibo functionality for Nintendo figurines, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a must. It even features a Capture Button to take screenshots of epic gameplay moments to share with friends and can be used whether the system is docked or undocked.

If you want to leave the rest of the fun up to the player, you can also purchase a Nintendo eShop Gift Card. The Nintendo eShop is home to a variety of new and classic games, applications and demos that they can use on their Nintendo Switch, so it takes the guesswork out of a perfect gift.

The beauty guru in your life will welcome this new addition to their skin care regimen with open arms. Popular beauty brand Glossier launched this kit last year as a limited-edition item, but due to high demand it has returned again this year for the holiday season. It features a collection of the brand's bestsellers in mini sizes, including their Milky Jelly Cleanser, cult-favorite Balm Dotcom and buttery Priming Moisturizer Rich, among others. As an added bonus, it also comes with a Glossier headband to use while applying the products. Don't wait too long though — you'll need to order by 1 p.m. on Dec. 16 if you want it to arrive by Dec. 24.

Consider these pants the men's versions of leggings. They're made with a stretch-knit fabric and elastic waist that make them comfortable enough to lounge in but still look presentable enough to wear outside of the house. You'll find them not only in a range of sizes from XS to XL, but also in different lengths for a perfect fit. They're on sale through Dec. 16 for just $95 when you use the code HOLIYAY at checkout — but you'll want to make sure you place your order by then for free delivery by Dec. 24.

This Shark Tank invention rose in popularity this year and is finally back in stock! Anyone that has been squeezing in home workouts and misses the gym could probably use some extra resistance in their training, and these one-pound weights can kick it up a notch. They come in a variety of colors and a sleek design that gives any fitness routine an upgrade. Bala Bangles have been a bestseller at Dick's Sporting Goods since the spring, and now the retailer also sells the Bala Power Ring, Bala Bars and Bala Sliders. Orders from Dick's Sporting Goods should be placed by Dec. 14 to ensure timely delivery, while orders from Free People can be placed by Dec. 18 with standard shipping.

A 2021 Toy of the Year Award finalist, this 3D pen set is a fun way to combine creativity, art and STEM into one activity. Recommended for children ages eight and up, it allows little ones to create drawings out of thin air with rapidly cooling plastic, but without the worry of hot parts or burns. All they'll need to do is plug it in, insert the plastic, wait for it to heat up and then draw. The pen also connects to the 3Doodler app, where they can access even more stencils and step-by-step instructions. Even better? TODAY viewers can enter TODAY10 at checkout on the 3Doodler site and get 10% off the Start Essentials Pen Set through Dec. 16. If you want to receive the set by Christmas however, you'll want to place your order by Dec. 21 at Target or Dec. 22 the latest via overnight shipping at 3Doodler.com.

Inspired by the the first track on country artist Kacey Musgraves' fourth studio album, this "Slow Burn" candle stays true to its name with a burn time of 50 hours. The brand Boy Smells partnered with Musgraves to create a candle that captured the essence of the song, inspiring candle enthusiasts to "relax and enjoy exactly where you are right now," according to Musgraves. It boasts notes of incense, black pepper, guaiac wood and smoked papyrus, making it a bright yet smoky scent that matches the feeling of winter. When the candle first debuted in February of this year it sold out in less than 24 hours, amassing a waitlist of over 15,000 people. Now, it's back in stock — but you'll need to order it before Dec. 15 via two-day shipping or Dec. 17 via overnight shipping to receive it before Christmas.

Whether someone on your list is a tech enthusiast or simply brings their phone with them nearly everywhere and anywhere, a UV-C sanitizer is a must. They harness the power of UV-C light, which is strong enough to kill viruses and bacteria by damaging the DNA or RNA of the germ. This device combines the sanitizing effects of a UV-C sanitizer while also charging most models of the iPhone and Android devices wirelessly. It looks sleek on any nightstand but is also practical — it can eliminate 99.9% of screen pathogens in just 20 minutes. It sold out a number of times earlier in the year, so you'll want to order it as soon as possible before the holidays.

This easy DIY kit might convince anyone to skip the salon the next time they want to indulge in a bit of self-care. The 12-piece set includes everything from a foot file and polish to the can't-miss Posey angled footrest that makes it even easier to use. You can choose up to six colors for the kit or opt for the tool box alone if the recipient already has a favorite polish. All orders of $40 or more are eligible for free express shipping when you use the code HURRY at checkout, but you'll want to place your order by Dec. 16 to ensure a timely delivery.

According to Google, this Lego Mario kit is the 10th most-shopped toy this year. The 231-piece set brings the fun of Super Mario to real life with interactive sounds and rebuildable courses for the kid who loves to create. It includes seven action bricks that can interact with the Mario figure, cloud platforms, Lego bricks and more that make for unlimited possibilities of fun. Players can also download the Lego Super Mario app for instructions, inspirations and more.

This top-rated, award-winning toy brings the fun of monster trucks indoors without the risk of damage. Each of the four wheels are padded in a soft foam that can drive on or over anything without scratching or breaking anything. They'll love getting to perform cool stunts and tricks like 360-degree spins and wall rebounds at high speeds. The lightweight truck is designed to withstand bumps and crashes, so it can bounce right back for the next race course.

Jewelry is a go-to gift that is just as thoughtful as it can be affordable. These 14K gold plated earrings are not quite a hoop but don't hug as tight as a stud either. They provide just the right amount of shine with intricate cubic zirconia detailing in six different styles. You can score free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and adding more than one pair to your cart will easily get you there.

Celebrities like Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson are behind this brand that is making fashionable eyewear at affordable price points, but it doesn't stop at just prescription lenses. Anyone working from home has likely looked into blue light glasses to help reduce the strain of screens on their eyes, and the holidays are the perfect time to give them a useful gift to improve their work-from-home habits. Orders placed by Dec. 17 are set to arrive in time for Christmas.

Soft cross band slippers have become one of the trendiest choices of footwear on Instagram this year. Spending more time at home has placed comfort above all, and this pair with over 17,000 verified reviews on Amazon doesn't seem to disappoint. They're made from premium fleece and feature a memory foam footbed that provides support, along with a sturdy waterproof sole. Since they're available in nine colors, they're an easy pick for a cozy gift that will arrive before Dec. 25.

