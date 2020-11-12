9 award-winning toys for kids of all ages

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Looking for the perfect gift for your little one? With all the toys out there it can be hard to know which ones are worth the money.

That's why TODAY welcomed Stephanie Oppenheim, of the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio, an independent consumer company. The company's experts run all their toys by a panel of kid-testers and take into account educational and play value, safety, age, parental feedback and more, to determine the winners of their annual Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Awards. So you know whatever you end up purchasing will be something your child will love.

Here are the 2020 award-winning toys and crafts that should be on your radar this holiday season.

Train sets are like open-ended puzzles, Oppenheim says, which makes them perfect for preschoolers. This one is cleverly designed for quick clean-up: The storage box is a part of the roadway. It's compatible with other wooden train sets, so the possibilities for expanding their train's route are endless.

Parents will love this remote-controlled car, because it has soft wheels that won't scratch the floors. With an easy-to-use remote, your kid will have a blast as they make the car do 360-degree spins, wheelies and other stunts.

Oppenheim says this is one of the best LEGO builds they have ever reviewed. The NASA-inspired model includes a multi-stage rocket, launch control tower, astronauts and other figures.

For Pokemon fans, this build will keep your little one's hands busy as they snap together 600 pieces to create this iconic character. "Our Pokemon-obsessed builder put this together in about five hours and the good news is that it has stayed together," Oppenheim says. The box recommends this toy for ages 10 and up, and she agrees.

With only 211 pieces, this set may be more appropriate for little builders. It stands over 4 inches tall and has a movable waist, arms and legs so it can be posed in a number of battle-ready positions.

If you're considering buying this toy, Oppenheim recommends making the purchase sooner rather than later. It's one of the hottest toys of the season and will likely sell out fast. The animatronic Baby Yoda (from "The Mandalorian") makes more than 25 sound and motion combinations. Plus, they can activate “the force” to make the character mimic his unique powers.

This set comes with three customizable water globes, so your kid can keep one and share the others with friends, Oppenheim says. Choose between three different themed sets: sweet treats, under the sea or holiday snow globes. It's a good choice for kids in their early school years who love having an end product they can play with when their creative work is done, she adds.

This fun and educational toy will turn your kid into a mini archeologist. They'll dig in with a chisel to uncover a dozen different gemstones, including jasper, amethyst and tiger's eye. The gem identification poster will teach them scientific and historical facts about their finds. This is marked ages 4 and up, but Oppenheim says it's a better choice for early school age kids.

This puzzle features endangered and vulnerable species of the world. As they put the pieces together, they can use the key to identify each animal. For younger kids, this 100-piece version is the perfect choice. For a family activity, get the 1,000-piece version and work together to complete the beautiful image.

This seasonally appropriate game will provide fun for the whole family. Blow up the antlers and rings with the provided pump, then aim to get your rings around the antlers. The hat comes with chinstraps to fit different heads, so everyone can take their turn being the reindeer.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!