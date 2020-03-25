What is 'Animal Crossing,' and is it a good game for my kids to play?

The timing could not have been better: Beloved Nintendo game "Animal Crossing" — a game that existed in GameCube and 3DS formats, among others, for over a decade — released its "New Horizons" version for the Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020, just as the world shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Suddenly, kids of all ages and, yes, many of their parents are playing "Animal Crossing." So what exactly is this version of the game, and is it safe for your kids to play?

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons" is a simulation game that places a player on a deserted island of their own. It retails for $59.99 and is rated "E" for everyone. The game's players can enhance their island and build their own "paradise," as the game's website describes, by using the natural resources on the island.

"You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean," the website explains. "The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round."

In this version of the game, players are given a "NookPhone," which is like a virtual smartphone that they have to figure out how to use. The NookPhone has features like its own camera and even a "creaturepedia" guide to animals on the island.

The game can be played alone, with up to four people on the same system, or with up to eight players either over local wireless or online. Players can set a code for their island and share it with others so they can "visit," and players can visit others' islands in return.

Where parents would want to be careful, as with any game on an online platform, it would be difficult for a stranger to interact with a child in the game because on the private-island setup.

My resident 16-year-old expert assured me that it is "one of the most wholesome, innocent games out there" — and he is the one who will not let my 7-year-old daughter near Tik Tok — because the child would have to share their island's code with a stranger in order for the stranger to enter their game.

In this time of stress and uncertainty, CNET writer and dad Scott Stein wrote that "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" has provided some therapeutic benefits to his household.

"My kids' schools are closed, now. We stocked up on more groceries. We're all home. We're all together. We're all playing 'Animal Crossing,'" he wrote. "These little moments of island escape, right now, are welcome. We're not going on vacation any time soon. We're not going on a plane.

"You may not be, either. 'Animal Crossing' has never felt much like a game; it's felt like a comforting place, a cozy blanket to wrap yourself in. And it's never felt more like that than now."