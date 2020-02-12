These $11 blue light blocking glasses provide relief for my strained eyes

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
I will be the first to admit that I am guilty of staring at a screen all day. Whether I’m doing work on my laptop or scrolling through social media on my phone, my eyes are constantly on my electronic devices.
I recently began to feel the toll it was taking on my eyes. They started to feel strained at the end of the day, and the number of times I took a break to rub my eyes was increasing. I had previously read that eye strain could potentially be caused by the "blue light" emitted from digital screens, so I began looking for a pair of those blue light filtering glasses that have become all the rage lately.
That's when I stumbled upon this trendy and inexpensive design on Amazon — and I've been impressed so far.
Keakuo Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Dr. Barbara L. Horn, president of the American Optometric Association, told TODAY that blue light glasses could be beneficial for those who spend the majority of their day in front of a screen.
"For some, blue light filtering glasses can be a great way to counter the eye strain and sleep disruption that come with excessive screen time," told Horn. "Doctors of optometry also encourage people to follow the 20-20 rule. While there is not a standardized number of hours adults should limit their screen time to, people who spend two or more continuous hours at a computer or using a digital screen device every day are at a greater risk of experiencing eye strain."
As someone who doesn’t normally wear glasses, I initially had to get used to having them on all day. Fortunately, the design is comfortable and lightweight — most of the time I forget I'm even wearing them!
I've found that they create a warm lighting effect, almost as if I put my laptop in night mode. My eyes don’t feel as tired and I can stare at my screen all day without them feeling strained.
The glasses come in 12 different styles and patterns, ranging from a leopard print to a matte black. I personally like the transparent style because they go with every outfit. They also come with a small storage box, a travel drawstring bag, a reusable cleaning cloth, a tiny screwdriver and a blue light blocking test kit.
I'm not the only one who loves them, as over 1,800 verified Amazon customers have given Keakuo's glasses a five-star rating.
"I love that these came with the blue light tester to show they really work," wrote a verified reviewer. "I can already tell a huge difference in my headaches and eye strain. I'm on a computer 8+ hours daily for my data processing job, then go home and end up on my phone for hours sometimes. I can even sleep better now just from wearing these in the daytime. You can't beat the price honestly, and they're really cute! ... At the price, I'll probably buy a few more colors!"
If you're looking to decrease eye fatigue without breaking the bank, these are a great stylish option for the price.
