These $11 blue light blocking glasses provide relief for my strained eyes

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Dr. Barbara L. Horn, president of the American Optometric Association, told TODAY that blue light glasses could be beneficial for those who spend the majority of their day in front of a screen.

"For some, blue light filtering glasses can be a great way to counter the eye strain and sleep disruption that come with excessive screen time," told Horn. "Doctors of optometry also encourage people to follow the 20-20 rule. While there is not a standardized number of hours adults should limit their screen time to, people who spend two or more continuous hours at a computer or using a digital screen device every day are at a greater risk of experiencing eye strain."

As someone who doesn’t normally wear glasses, I initially had to get used to having them on all day. Fortunately, the design is comfortable and lightweight — most of the time I forget I'm even wearing them!

I've found that they create a warm lighting effect, almost as if I put my laptop in night mode. My eyes don’t feel as tired and I can stare at my screen all day without them feeling strained.

I was surprised to see all that came with the glasses for such an inexpensive price. Rylee Johnston/TODAY

The glasses come in 12 different styles and patterns, ranging from a leopard print to a matte black. I personally like the transparent style because they go with every outfit. They also come with a small storage box, a travel drawstring bag, a reusable cleaning cloth, a tiny screwdriver and a blue light blocking test kit.

I'm not the only one who loves them, as over 1,800 verified Amazon customers have given Keakuo's glasses a five-star rating.

"I love that these came with the blue light tester to show they really work," wrote a verified reviewer. "I can already tell a huge difference in my headaches and eye strain. I'm on a computer 8+ hours daily for my data processing job, then go home and end up on my phone for hours sometimes. I can even sleep better now just from wearing these in the daytime. You can't beat the price honestly, and they're really cute! ... At the price, I'll probably buy a few more colors!"

If you're looking to decrease eye fatigue without breaking the bank, these are a great stylish option for the price.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!