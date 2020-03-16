This portable lap desk turns my bed into an office

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The lap desk is made from 100% natural bamboo, which makes it surprisingly durable. It measures 21.65 inches by 13.78 inches — giving me plenty of room for my laptop, coffee and planner or notebook. There's also a removable ledge to keep my laptop from sliding. And, although I love the bamboo finish, the table is also available in black and dark brown.

Is it worth it?

Since I got it in December, I use it constantly. I wanted something that was sturdy, a decent size and had a nice aesthetic. I would say that for around $40, I got everything I was looking for. Most of the surface can be tilted upwards, making it much easier to see my computer screen. It has five angled positions, so it can work for people of different heights and with different viewing preferences. The legs have two metal latches to prevent them from wobbling. And, I can honestly say that it feels very sturdy set up on my bed (I haven't spilled a coffee cup yet). You can also fold in the legs completely for a low, flat surface.

It has multiple different uses

Not only has it been great for me to get work done on my laptop, but it has other uses as well. It makes a great breakfast tray for lazy Sunday mornings when I want to treat myself to eggs and toast in bed. It also provides me with a good surface for filling out my planner, writing in my journal or reading. It even has a small side drawer, perfect for storing pens, stickers and paper clips. Plus, for the more artistically gifted among us, it would make for a great portable easel.

It has great reviews

With more than 1,100 verified reviews on Amazon, the tray has an average of 4.4 out of five stars. "I searched and searched for a natural wood lap desk and am so glad that I finally found this one," one verified reviewer wrote. "It's very well made, highly functional, with tiltable split top and adjustable legs. Meets my needs perfectly."

Another person shared, "Love it! Exactly what I wanted for using in front of the TV, while I sit on the couch coloring."

