By Kayla Boyd

I have been using a planner for about 10 years, and I would be lost without it. I color-code my tasks, use stickers and write bulleted lists weekly in the "notes" section. Yes, I'm that person.

This is a random weekly view of my 2018 Ban.do planner. Courtesy Kayla Boyd

If one of your goals for 2019 is to get more organized, one of the best places to start is learning how to keep track of your plans, goals and responsibilities. Filling out a planner may feel like just another thing to do on top of your already busy day, but I've found that setting some time aside and just getting my week or day planned can help me feel more prepared and together. It can also help ensure that I don't forget about dinner dates I made with my best friend or groceries on my list.

There are many different kinds of planners to fit whatever your needs may be. Whether you need a desk calendar to organize your work day or a daily planner that fits in your purse to detail your busy life, it's important to find a format that motivates you and helps you stay on track.

Here are our favorite planners that will help you get and stay organized for 2019, from your home to your office to your next vacation.

Daily & Weekly Planners

Daily or weekly views are great for those who are detail-oriented or just really busy. If you are trying to keep track of multiple kids' practices, work meetings and doctor appointments, this is probably what you need.

1. Butterfly Flutter Daily Planner, $20, Vera Bradley

If you love making to-do lists, then you'll love this planner. It features weekly spreads, to-do list pages, room for notes and laminated tabs.

2. My Infinite Agenda 2019 Daily Planner, $48 (usually $58), Walmart

This planner offers everything you could possibly need to get organized. It has daily views, daily goal sections, stickers, year-in-review prompts, inspirational quotes and a lot more.

3. Day Designer Blavy Stripe 2019 Planner, $15, Target

This planner features both daily and monthly views. It has a very chic and stylish design.

4. Patterned Daily Planner, $24, Urban Outfitters

This fashionable planner comes in multiple print options. It features a page for every day of the year, plus extra space for notes and doodles.

Monthly Planners

Monthly views are a nice way to organize upcoming events like weddings, concerts or birthdays. If you want to get organized, but you're not into the idea of writing down every little task, then this is a great option. Many monthly planners also include weekly views as well.

1. Bloom Daily All-in-One Monthly & Weekly Undated Planner, $30, Amazon

This planner has it all. Monthly view, weekly view, grids and notebook pages. It can help get your life together. And it's not dated, so you can actually start it whenever you're ready.

2. 2019 Cactus Monthly Booklet Planner, $17 (usually $23), Paper Source

This adorable planner includes monthly pages with space to make notes and plans. It's simple and easy to carry around.

3. 2019 Large 12-Month Annual Planner, $32, Ban.do

I personally use and love Ban.do planners. This one is a best-seller and features both a monthly and weekly view. It has fun stickers, a pocket and a lot of great artwork throughout.

Bullet Journals

For the more creative and artistic souls out there, bullet journaling can turn into a full-on hobby. There are tons of Pinterest boards and YouTube channels dedicated to building all different kinds of pages and trackers that are customized to your own specific life and goals.

1. Bullet Journal Notebook, $25, Amazon

This bullet journal includes tons of dotted pages, a blank key and a blank index.

2. Vines Floral Black Gold Bullet Journal, $18, Vera Bradley

This beautiful black and gold bullet journal includes a satin ribbon bookmark, 184 dotted grid pages, and a stencil.

Desk Calendars

If a planner seems like too big of a commitment, but you still want to get organized professionally, then a desk calendar may be the right move.

1. Bloom Daily 2019 Desk or Wall Calendar, $19, Amazon

This desk calendar is filled with elegant floral designs that will brighten up your work area all year long.

2. Office Depot Large Monthly Desk Pad Calendar, $6, Walmart

For those who want something very simple just to keep track of meetings and phone calls, this desk calendar is a good option. It's inexpensive and a Walmart best-seller.

Travel Planners

If you have a lot of trips planned for the new year then you may even want to consider a travel planner.

1. "I'm Outta Here" Travel Planner, $30, Ban.do

This handy dandy travel planner includes not only a day planner, but also a packing list page, travel tips, postcards, a world map and more.