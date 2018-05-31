Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It’s just about time to switch over from flannel to summer bed sheets. If you’re looking for a new set, we found a great one — and it's a bargain.

We stumbled across the Mellanni Microfiber bed sheet set, which ranges from $25 to $30 on Amazon, and when we saw more than 40,000 reviews (and a 4.5-star rating) we had to try them.

We were not disappointed.

Mellani Microfiber bed sheet set, $25-$30, Amazon

In person, the sheets looked true to the color shown online; here they are in gray. Tracy Saelinger / TODAY

The sheets are crazy soft

You know how some sheets are just noticeable? Maybe the fabric is a little scratchy, or they rustle loudly. These sheets blend into the bed and feel like butter — you don’t even notice they’re there. Or, as one Amazon reviewer noted, after months of use, "They are so unbelievably soft, it's as if your sleeping on a giant puppy."

(Couldn't have put it better myself.)

Even if your bed-making skills are lacking, Mellanni bed sheets stay super smooth. Tracy Saelinger / TODAY

They don't wrinkle

Full disclosure: I don’t iron sheets! So, I was careful to pull the sheets out of the dryer promptly, per the directions. They came out almost perfectly smooth. They even stayed wrinkle-free overnight and looked great in the morning.

They fit perfectly

I tried them on a 10-inch thick king mattress, and the deep pockets fit well without bunching up or looking overly stretched — and they stayed in place. (The sheets come in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king).

From the pillow, down to the flat and fitted sheets, this set stayed cool and comfortable. Tracy Saelinger / TODAY

They're pill-resistant

I washed the sheets a few times. Unlike a set I bought last year that pilled up almost instantly, these still looked brand new. Plus, the microfiber material feels durable — not too thin, not too thick.

They help keep you just the right temperature

The pillowcase stays cool without being too cold. The flat and fitted sheets seemed to have some sort of temperature-regulating magic. One reviewer agreed: "We live in coastal Carolina, where the humidity is always high and these sheets won't stick to you like other sheets often do."

I found the sheets remained the perfect temperature all night long.

The sheets come in dozens of colors and patterns (beyond shown here), and range from $25 to $30, depending on size. Amazon

They come in dozens of colors and patterns

Beyond the gray color I picked up, the sheets come in about three dozen colors. There's bound to be one that matches any bedroom. There are some pretty patterns, too, including paisley, stripes and a clean, modern quatrefoil.

Bottom line: Are the sheets worth it?

For less than $30, whether you're looking for a new main set of sheets, a set for the kids or a spare set for guests, it's hard to go wrong with these sheets: they look and feel like a dream. As reviewer, Jonathan Henry, put it: "I don't want to leave my bed ever."

Same, Jonathan, same.

