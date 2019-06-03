At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

One of my great joys in life aside from hot showers and comfy PJs is climbing into a warm bed with clean, fresh-smelling sheets.

My mom had given me a set of “T-shirt” sheets many years ago after she changed mattress sizes, and I had always loved the feel of those sheets — just like a soft cotton T-shirt that has been washed to just the right level of comfort.

I decided to order them for my youngest son, who takes after me in the loves-to-snuggle department, and get him some of the velvety soft sheets.

Brielle Modal Jersey Sheets Twin, $24 (originally $50), Amazon

I decided on the Brielle Modal Jersey Sheets in light blue since that matches his room, but they also come in "all natural" and black. They're made from a "modal" fabric which (according to The Spruce) is a type of fabric made from the beech tree. It’s soft, resists creasing, is breathable, pills less and is less likely to shrink than cotton.

The set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet and a standard pillowcase and has deep pockets, which, if you have a thin mattress, you may need to tuck a bit more. But because the material is also quite stretchy, it does a good job of staying put!

Lyn Mettler

The sheets, which have more than 400 reviews (most of them raving about the softness), are supposed to fit a 15-inch mattress, and several reviewers confirmed that the twin set worked well on pillow-top and memory foam styles.

We’ve been using the sheets on his bed for about a month, washing them once a week, and so far they have held up very well. There is no pilling, and they seem to get softer with every wash. My son absolutely loves them and oohs and aahs over how soft they are.

Lyn Mettler

So what does the "jersey" part mean in the product description? The company explained that jersey is the weave type of the fabric. “Jersey bedding is knitted, like a fine T-shirt to provide a silky soft, light touch on your skin, ensuring a good night’s sleep.”

The care instructions say to wash them only on cold and tumble dry them on low; however, I often wash my sheets on hot just to make sure they're disinfected. I’m sure I’ve done this on accident a time or two with the Brielle sheets and so far they’ve done just fine.

Brielle also said that the type of modal fabric they use, Lenzing, is manufactured with high sustainability and ecological standards.

Brielle Cotton Jersey Knit Sheet Set, $32, Amazon

If you want to go the cotton route for your T-shirt sheets, Brielle also makes a 100% cotton, jersey knit version.

The product description say these sheets offer the “softness of the clouds” and that the fabric is moisture-wicking and breathable. These sheets have over 800 reviews, 75% of which give them four- or five-star ratings.

Now that you've got the perfect set of soft sheets, enjoy a hot shower, throw on your favorite set of pajamas and you're all set!

For more sleep recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!