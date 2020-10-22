Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Decorating the tree is one of the most special traditions of the holiday season, and having memorable ornaments to commemorate milestones or the exceptional people in your life adds to the experience.

When you buy an ornament for a loved one, and give it that extra boost by customizing it, your giftee will remember it for years to come. It becomes a heartfelt and timeless addition to their decor. So, in order to help you find an ornament that your giftee will want to hang front and center on their tree, we researched the best picks you can currently buy for everyone on your list.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 20.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list!

Best personalized ornaments for family

To personalize this ornament, the photography company Shutterfly lets you upload a family photo to their website. Then they cut it out in the shape of a circle and place it within a globe-like ornament filled with glitter. What a magical way to celebrate your family.

Large families can put up to ten names on this 3.25 inch ornament that's shaped like a house. You can choose your text color, as well.

You can engrave the names of your family members on three to five adorable penguins using this website. Penguins give us a cozy and timeless holiday feel, and so does this ornament.

One aspect we love about Etsy is the personalized craftsmanship that comes with so many of their items — and that craftsmanship is on full display in this ornament. The artist will hand paint your family onto a wooden circle and include their names and the year it was purchased. It’ll add an artisanal touch to your home.

Don’t leave Fido out of your ornament customizing fun! This metal paw print-shaped frame is perfect for tucking in a little 1.5 inch photo of your beloved family pet. Can someone say “holiday dog photoshoot?”

For all the cat lovers out there, there’s a custom ornament of two adorable cats playing with Christmas lights! You can choose between white or black cats and a variety of ornament colors. Then, add the year and the name of your cat to make it more personal.

This ornament is a wooden circle engraved with a family of “love birds” perched on a tree. The Etsy creator will engrave your last name, your family members’ names and the year in enchanting script. It’s the perfect way to add some nature vibes to your tree.

Best personalized ornaments for children

This larger ornament is made of porcelain and features a beautiful unicorn with rainbow colors. Add your child’s name and voilà! Your tree just got a cute and colorful upgrade.

If you or someone you love just had a baby, this is a sweet and classic gift. You can engrave the baby’s name and their birth date on a beautiful little bear. It’s made of a heavy-weight silver that gives this ornament an expensive feeling.

The front of this ornament has a smiling snowman with the letters of your child’s name making up his mouth! You can also customize any message on the other side of the ornament. The multiple customization elements make this a special gift for any child.

The young dancers in the family will get a kick out of this ornament, which features three cute ballerinas. Just add their name and the sweet and memorable present is good to go.

Best personalized ornaments for couples

If there’s a couple in your family, they might want their own ornament to show off their love. On one side of the ornament, you can add a photo of the happy couple. On the other side, the text says “Always and Forever, since” and you can add the anniversary year. Consider this a sweet and classy way to celebrate any couple.

Did your favorite couple just buy a new house together? Celebrate their achievement with these hand-cut ornaments that will display a beautiful picture of their new home with any customizable text. The designer will work with you to make sure the house looks just the way you like it, and the design is burned onto the wood, giving it a bespoke vibe.

Best personalized ornaments for friends

If you love repping your home state, this ornament is for you. The creators of this ornament will laser cut out the shape of your state, and print “home is wherever we are together” along with your family’s name and the year it was purchased. Plus, it comes in three shades: brown, green and pink.

Let’s face it: Bitmoji are the best thing to happen to your texts since the invention of read receipts. So what could be better than getting a custom message and Bitmoji on an ornament? It’s a fun way to express you or a loved one on a tree this year.

Any baseball fan would love their name engraved on this wooden ornament that’s shaped just like a jersey! You can also include a team number or the year you purchased the ornament for that extra kick of personalization. You can also choose between a brown, pink or green ornament.

Any chefs in the house? You can print your cook's name and a message like “baking memories” onto this ornament shaped like a wooden spoon. Just don’t let anyone try to cook with the ornament!

If you need a gift the whole company will enjoy, reach out to this Etsy seller who will print your company logo on a sterling silver-plated ornament. It's also perfect for teens working their first job.

Now more than ever, teachers are an essential part of you and your family’s lives. Give them a gift they’ll remember with a wooden ornament that has their name, an apple and the phrase “best teacher ever.”

Thank and celebrate the frontline workers in your life by giving them this cute ornament that's shaped like hospital scrubs. On the front you can put their job title and name, then select your scrub color, and put whatever message you want on the back.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s 2020 Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!