For devoted pet parents, receiving a gift for their fur baby is hugely appreciated. After all, they're deeply connected to their four-legged friend. From a dog bowl that provides fresh water all day long, to a fish tank that grows microgreens, we've come up with a list of the best pet gifts of 2020 that you can give to the animal lover in your life!

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 50.

Best gifts for dog lovers

Peace of mind: An advanced laser technology creates a clear and easy-to-read imprint on this tumbled stainless-steel ID tag. Choose your design, then personalize your tag with up to four lines of text.

A super snuggly polar fleece lining, a water-resistant shell and reflective detailing make this jacket the ideal choice for late night winter walks with your pooch.

This stylish cat scratcher has a lot going on with its '60s-style walnut laminate veneer, sisal scratching mat, seagrass scratching post and memory foam cushion. The best part: The pieces are replaceable if your cat goes to town.

Top gun! With its brown faux leather body, shearling liner and collar, and black faux leather pockets, this bomber jacket will challenge any dog to be cooler than yours! Adjustable Velcro tabs on the neck and under the chest hold the coat in place. Bonus: It comes with a matching leash!

Tired of asking the kids if they fed the dog or cat? Keep track of feedings by sliding the little nub on this device — green means your pet has been fed, silver indicates no meals have been served. Comes with adhesive squares so you can hang this memory aid on a wall or the fridge.

Best gifts for cat lovers

Play ball! Three brightly colored balls glide around three tracks of fun as your cat spends hours swatting at the moving targets.

On the go! Free up your hands — and take your small dog or cat wherever you go — with this lightweight, fleece-lined sling. An adjustable inner tether keeps your pet secure while a zippered pocket stores treats.

Spring into action! Compress and release these braided nylon flexible tubes and watch your cat turn into a kitten chasing down the 7 inch colorful pipes as they shoot up in the air.

A room with a view: Cats love warmth and what better way to see and feel the sun than on a window perch! The gray cushion cover is removable and washable and yes, you’ll need to put a few screws in your wall but a little spackle down the road is worth the hours of happiness it will bring your kitty!

New cat in the family? Check out this kitty starter kit that includes a collar decorated in blue fishes, toy mouse, catnip fish toy, and bowl. A great gift at a great price!

A moving target! This self-charging toy defines self-play — connect any of the attachments (a ribbon, feather, or ball) to the toy’s base and watch as it randomly moves and spins around the room, with your cat in hot pursuit. A sensor switches it off after ten minutes and turns it back on every hour and a half. Warning: You might want to pass if your kitty is a scaredy cat.

A day at the spa! Here’s a place where your cat can chew, nap, or simply relax. Place your cat on the green padded cushion and watch as he destresses by rubbing up against the brushes, ridges, and head massager. Or place some catnip on top of the gum stimulator so he can gnaw on the textured nubs.

Tunnel of love: Expect these multi passageways, made of a crinkly polyester, to tap into your cat’s love of burrowing and hiding. With a 3-way design and a cutout in the top, cats will find endless fun dive-bombing in and out of the tubes. Recommended for rabbits too!

The name says it all — your cat will be leaping all over as he chases down the red dot in the room. This battery-operated brass laser is a great way to get lazy cats to engage!

A delicious, healthy and affordable treat, this protein-rich snack contains five ingredients: chicken, water, tapioca starch, salt and celery powder. What you won’t get: artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

These five colorful orbs, the size of golf balls, are handmade in Nepal out of felted wool and provide hours of physical and mental stimulation for you and your cat.

Drop some kibble into the top container, replace the cap, and watch as the pellets make their way down into the six tunnels where your cat will keep busy pawing at the food. Bonus: The level of kibble released can be adjusted, making it a great everyday feeder for cats who eat too quickly.

Feeling groovy! Your cats will pounce on these three catnip-filled lava lamps that make a crinkly sound when swatted. And you can’t beat the price!

Best gifts for bird lovers

Teach your bird some new words! This battery-operated voice machine records and then plays back words and phrases — in your voice — for up to ten seconds, utilizing two recording modes where your message is replayed over and over again.

Cuckoo for coconuts! This bird toy is made from natural and sustainable materials, including a coconut shell, Hevea wood branches and sisal roping. Hang it from the top of your bird cage and watch as he hops his way across the ladder to seek refuge in the shell.

The best bagels in town! Birds love to chew and shred, and this colorful toy — with its twenty-four cardboard bagels — will keep them busy all day long! Bonus: Once spent, the bagels can be replaced.

To pop or not to pop? The beauty of this corn treat is that it can be served either way — your bird can pick away at the cob or you can place the cob in a microwave-safe dish, heat for 15 seconds, then cool for 30 minutes before serving.

Best gifts for hamsters, guinea pigs, ferrets and fish

This cage provides eight square feet of living space — divider panels separate the play from the poop sides — and has a removable wire mesh top for easy access. Your guinea pig will appreciate the canvas lined bottom — and you’ll appreciate the fact that it’s removable, making it easy to clean!

The bright colors on this cage are enough to excite any small critter — add in a tunnel, ramp, wheel and multi-level shelving — and you’ve got a playground any hamster or gerbil would love to spend time in.

This 7 inch plastic exercise ball is ideal for hamsters or gerbils who need to let off steam. Place them in the orb, fasten the lid and off they’ll go. Warning: The slits in the ball are great for air circulation but they also provide an escape route for waste.

Fact: Rabbits teeth never stop growing, which requires them to constantly nibble and chew. This tube-shaped toy, made of 100% biodegradable yucca wood, provides a place for your rabbit to gnaw. Position their favorite snacks in the cutouts for a bonus treat.

These super affordable grain-free treats (they come in bacon, chicken and salmon flavors), are made with good-for-your ferret ingredients including skin-benefiting omegas and vitamin E, and taurine for improved retina and cardiovascular function. They can be broken into pieces to minimize snacking.

Snap, crackle, pop! These colorful and crunchy rice snacks — great for hamsters, rabbits, mice, and chinchillas — promote clean teeth and help reduce boredom as your small animals munch away.

Not your everyday fish tank! Here’s a quick science lesson on how this self-cleaning ecosystem works: fish produce waste, the waste fertilizes the sprouting plants and the plants clean the water. Choose whatever microgreens you’d like to grow.

A playpen for your pets! With nine 13” x 9” interlocking multi-color panels (you can buy two sets and combine for twice the space), this enclosure is the ideal play area for hamsters, mice, gerbils. Simply add your pet and his toys!

Best gifts for all pet lovers

This candle has perks beyond its yummy orange creamsicle scent, including enzymes that eliminate pet odors in the air. Each fragrance (including pineapple coconut, lavender with chamomile, and cinnamon sprinkle) has a burn time of up to 70 hours.

Fresh water all day long! Up to two liters of filtered H20 can be stored in this bowl’s reservoir — rubber feet prevent the bowl from tipping and a cap stops spills if you’re on the move. More: The bowl automatically refills when empty without the need for batteries or a power source.

Dogs exhibit nesting behavior by circling and scratching at their sleeping spot, which is why this reversible bed — in the shape of a nest with a faux fur interior and chenille exterior — will be their favorite new resting site. At twenty-four inches, it’s ideal for small dogs or cats.

Sometimes you just want to splurge on something super cool for your pet and this bandana has très chic written all over it. Made of a cotton and linen blend, the square comes in three sizes and is machine washable.

Airline approved! Small dogs and cats can travel in style — on a plane or to the vet — in this pet carrier made of durable black polyester fabric and trimmed with faux leather. Vented on three sides with both front and side openings, there’s also a shoulder strap that doubles as a leash. Plus, the faux fur padding can be removed and washed.

Never let your pet go hungry again! Made of durable rubber, this on-the-go bowl folds up flat and clips onto your gear or luggage.

Repetitive licking is soothing for a pet, as it releases anti-stress hormones. Using a spatula, spread your dog or cat’s favorite food — from peanut butter to yogurt to almond butter — across this food grade rubber mat and watch your pet lap away! It also slows down fast eaters.

Eye spy! Connect this camera to your mobile device to keep an eye on your pets when you’re not home. If they start misbehaving, there’s a two-way sound feature where you can call them out for scratching at the door or sitting on an off-limits couch. There’s even a night vision feature so you can snoop in the dark!

Give your kitty or pup some privacy with this easy-to-assemble cotton canvas teepee. Add your own cushion, rug or blanket and then hang the chalkboard sign out front featuring your personal message.

Simply press your cat or dog’s paw into the soft clay and you’ll have made an ornament that celebrates your pet for years to come. The kit contains all the DIY materials you’ll need — the clay, shaping ring, rolling pin, hole punch, and a polka dot ribbon for hanging.

Your pet’s weight can say a lot about their health which is why vets often suggest weighing your pet at least every six months, more depending on their age and well-being. This digital scale runs on two AAA batteries, has a maximum weight of 225 pounds, and can recall previous weights.

This silicone-based food mat does more than protect your floors — the ridges on the chevron design elevates bowls away from spills while the steel rods embedded in the sides make it easy to transport the mat to the sink for rinsing.

Not your typical frisbee! This well-priced flyer is made of a nylon canvas and has a soft rubber edge, making it gentler on the teeth when your dog goes up for a catch. It comes in small and large sizes, and is easy for dogs to spot with its bright orange and blue colors. Plus it floats in water, making it a great toy for the beach.

This brush, which is actually a comb, has stainless steel teeth and a soft, anti-slip handle to eliminate pet hair from your dog or cat’s coat quickly and easily — before it gets all over you and your furniture. Push a button and the comb releases for easy cleaning.

Here’s one way to keep your pet off the sofa: buy him one of his own! The midcentury modern design includes a tufted cushioned back, brown wooden legs, and a comfortable stain and water-resistant foam cushion that can be thrown in the wash. It’s available in green, blue, and mustard colors and comes in a small or large size.

Hate cleaning up pet hair? Now you don’t have to! The super strong suction on this robot vacuum picks up hairs on both carpet and hard wood floors, while a 3-layer air filtration system captures up to 99% of allergens, pollens and dust mites. Connect through Wifi via the Yeedi app or Amazon’s Alexa.

He’s got your back: Free up your hands and bring your dog or cat along with you! This backpack, with zippers on the top panel to make loading and unloading your pet easier, is full of extras including mesh panels for fresh air, side and front pockets for treats and water, an interior tether and a removable mat with a washable cover.

Who would have thought a fish tank could enhance your room’s décor? Made of acrylic, which is 10x stronger than and 50% lighter than glass, this tank holds up to four gallons of water and comes with a five-level filtration system to keep everything clean.

Guinea pigs, dwarf rabbits and ferrets will love this hideout thanks to its comfy fleece base, while owners will love that the bottom is washable. The enclosure has a wide doorway for easy pet access along with mesh screen windows for better air flow. Pair it with a tunnel, sold separately.

Hit the road with your pet and this kibble holder (made of cotton, rubber and leather), that comes equipped with a D-ring so you can attach it to your gear. More: The patch on front can be personalized with your pet’s name.

