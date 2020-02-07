Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Everyone loves a new baby. While most people spend all their time oohing and aahing over the little one’s adorable chubby toes, you can also let the new parents know that you’re thinking of them, too.

These gifts — all of which help make the whole parent gig go a little smoother — ultimately have new moms and dads in mind (even if some of them are for the baby, too).

Bestselling gifts for new parents

He might not want to carry around the diaper bag, so he’s absolutely going to try to stuff his pockets full of everything he needs. Make it easier on him with this hoodie. The great basic grey or navy hoodie has inner pockets hold a slew of baby’s essentials, including bottle, diapers, wipes, and even a sippy cup. The form and functionality of this garment are totally brilliant.

If they're going to be the parents who take the cutest monthly photos of their baby (complete with well-planned outfits, backgrounds and props), let them bring it to life with this custom frame that shows baby’s growth and development (and all their cute smiles) from birth until age 1.

You want to gift them something for the baby, but you worry that they already have everything they need. That’s why you should think a wee bit into the future — this travel booster seat is right for babies starting at age six months (when they could sit in a conventional highchair), but it’s fabulously lightweight and looks better at your table than most other booster seats. It’s also super easy to wipe down, which is everything. This gift tells them: Here’s one thing that will make leaving your house to take a weekend trip easier. You’re welcome.

A smoothie sounds so easy — before you have kids. After, the task of chopping a banana and measuring out milk can seem too big of a chore. That’s why these are amazing for hungry new parents (they will forget to eat sometimes). All they need to do is fill the cup with their milk of choice, dump the whole thing in a blender, whirl, then pour it back into the original cup. The whole process takes two minutes (because that’s really all they have).

Is it too big of a joke to make that they’re not getting any sleep right now? Well, it’s kind of true. Might as well make mornings a bit more pleasant for them with this coffee maker. It heats up quickly so there’s no lag time on the brew, tastes great and Nespresso has a capsule recycling program.

Keepsake gifts for new parents

Slyly ask them for their newborn photos and then create a 20- to 40-page baby board book that they’ll cherish for … well … forever. They will keep this and look at it and cry when their baby goes to kindergarten. Then prom. Then college. Best of all, the board book pages are designed to take a beating, so it’ll last all those years.

Only buy this if you’re comfortable watching them melt into a pile of emotional goo. Because the happy tears are about to flow. Parents can fill out this photo journal during all of baby’s firsts and milestones. It’s extremely well-made, thoughtful, and beautiful to display.

This is one baby block they’ll cherish and keep forever. Each block is customized with baby’s name, date and time of birth, birthplace, stats (weight, length) and initial. It’s so sweet and makes for the perfect piece of nursery décor.

Food gifts for new parents

This Chicago restaurant offers some of the best hot chocolate you can find. It’s rich, creamy and ideal for a chilly Saturday night in. (They’ve got many of those ahead of them now.) And, FYI, it’s 100% worth the price. (Buy one for yourself, too.)

This box offers 20 of Tea Forte's infusers, which are pyramid-shaped tea bags. This is the best way to enjoy fancy tea without wrestling with loose leaves. Flavors like raspberry ganache, rum raisin biscotti, spiced ginger plum, winter chai and ginger snap are inherently warming, uplifting and really tasty, too.

This handy blender lets new parents puree fruits and veggies to make their own natural baby food right at home. The blender comes with several storage containers so you can make large batches and save some for later.

Baby gifts for new parents

They probably have all the cute footed PJ’s and swaddles they can dream of — but they don’t have a Nested Bean. These PJ’s have lightly weighted pads near the baby’s heart that are designed to calm and soothe him or her to sleep. Gifting them the promise of better sleep (these fit ages 3 to 6 months) might be the best gift you can give.

Baby massage is a fantastic way for parents to bond with the baby — not to mention, it’s incredibly soothing to newborns. This coconut oil and shea butter balm is gentle enough (no fragrances, parabens or dyes) for a baby's skin. They can also use it to soothe diaper rash.

There is nothing more frustrating than wrestling with onesie snaps (or worse, buttons!) at 3 a.m. after the third diaper change that night. Show them that you understand and gift them this onesie, which has an absolutely genius magnetic closure. And if you can make one tiny thing a bit easier, well, that means a lot.

There are so many baby carriers on the market. Many have a weight requirement (so parents have to wait to use them) or are so confusing to tie. The Solly solves all those problems: It’s lightweight, soft, and so, so beautiful. It can be used from birth up to 25 pounds. The company says that it reduces infant crying by 43% — whether or not that’s the case for the new parents, who can really know for sure. What it will do is help free up their two hands so they can finally get something done around the house.

Unique gifts for new parents

If you live far away from the new parents but still want to send them a congrats, skip the flowers and go for greenery that will last a long time. While it seems almost inconsiderate to get them another something they have to take care of, succulents are low-maintenance and can withstand a little bit of neglect. It comes in an elephant, rhino or giraffe planter — or a pack of three.

Yes, they’ll probably be living on coffee, but afternoon tea can help them de-stress. This electric tea kettle boils water in a flash, doesn’t require turning on the stove and is equipped with an automatic shut-off (so if they forget about it because of a diaper blow-out, no problem). Don’t forget to gift them some great tea, too.

All she wants to do is look a little bit put together. The spit-up stains on her shirt don’t help achieve that goal, but a lip and cheek tint can. She can quickly swipe this on (available in coral and dusty rose shades) for an instant glow. Yes, mama.

