Welcome home, baby! Here are 30 newborn essentials all parents will appreciate

Welcoming a new little one is a celebratory event — and one that should be paired with the perfect gift. Newborn babies are constantly discovering new things, so why not pamper them with everyday necessities?

For new parents, it can be overwhelming to make sure you have all the essentials. That's why we've put together some go-to gifts to help your loved ones welcome the newest addition to their family, from gentle bath sets to cozy blankets.

Gifts for a newborn girl

This bath set could be perfect for both the new mom and baby. With formulas designed to be tear-free and hypoallergenic, babies can have a soothing bathtime without the worry of dry skin. The kit includes body wash, shampoo and lotion for the baby, and a stress-reducing body wash made with lavender for parents.

Capture each milestone with their very own personalized fleece blanket. The blanket is marked with months one through 12 and can be customized with their name and a special background including hearts, diamonds, stars and eight different colors.

You can't go wrong with a set of essentials! This gift box comes with absorbent diapers, plant-based travel baby wipes, lavender body wash and shampoo, organic all-purpose balm to help soothe dry and sensitive skin, lavender face and body lotion, hand sanitizer spray and a diaper rash cream.

For the days when you're on-the-go, this multipurpose cover fits over car seats, grocery carts, high chairs and can even be worn while breastfeeding. Made with a four-way stretch material, this can fit over almost any surface.

When you're on-the-go, this bottle set should make feeding time a little easier. Parents can find almost everything they need with three 8-ounce bottles, two 4-ounce bottles, two silicone nipples and two travel caps. The set even has two brushes for cleaning.

Share your love of Minnie Mouse with this themed gift set. Featuring a Minnie Mouse outfit, hat, two burp cloths and a plush doll, your loved one is sure to smile when they see this adorable ensemble.

Keep your baby mess-free in style with these bandana-inspired bibs. The two-pack comes with 100% cotton bibs with snaps at the back of the neck to help keep them in place.

You can safely hold your newborn close or go hands-free with a baby wrap that promotes bonding. The classic baby wrap is made of stretchy cotton to help adapt to your baby's needs and was created to hold up to 33 pounds.

Whether you're at home or on-the-go, this baby sound soother can bring nap time to you no matter where you are. Made with an adjustable strap to attach onto strollers, diaper bags or cribs, the cute owl design will play songs and nature sounds to help your baby drift off to sleep.

Surprise your loved one with these delicate handmade booties and an adorable rattle. The deer-inspired set is hand-crocheted and made out of 100% cotton.

Stay organized in style with a tote-inspired diaper bag. It includes multiple exterior and side pockets added for storage and easy access, and the inside compartment also comes with pockets to store everything from diapers, bottles and wipes.

This helpful tub should make their first bath as easy as possible. It comes with a mesh sling to help cradle your newborn and can adjust to fit their needs as they grow.

Create your own DIY keepsake without the mess! The "clean-touch" ink pad allows you to capture your newborn's handprint or footprint without using actual ink. You simply press your baby's hand or foot onto the covered ink, and an impression will be left on the white imprint card.

Help your baby sleep easy with a swaddling blanket designed to support your newborn as they sleep. It helps compress and keep their hands inside to help prevent startle-waking.

A fun interactive pillow can make tummy time a period of discovery for your little one. This pillow provides entertainment and cushion to help keep your child comfortable as they lay on the floor. Featuring light-up piano keys to help introduce them to new colors and sounds, this toy will help them develop and learn to sit on their own.

Gifts for a newborn boy

Welcome home your newborn with a bundle of curated essentials. You can wrap your newborn up with the reversible blanket or bundle them up in the sleeper. It also comes with a short-sleeve onesie, kimono pants and a hat to dress them up in.

Your newborn will constantly be discovering new things, and this rattle will aim to help them with their motor skills. Visual tracking is encouraged as the rattle was made with a multi-textured design and various colors. It was also created with teething in mind, so your baby can safely put the rattle in their mouth.

For a fun surprise, consider gifting the new parents in your life with a cake-shaped diaper tower! Designed to carry all the essentials, the diaper cake comes in four different prints and includes 35 diapers, shampoo and body wash made from natural ingredients, face and body lotion, an organic all-purpose balm and wipes.

This is the perfect way to add a personalized touch to your newborn's new favorite blanket. You can have their name embroidered onto the blanket with your choice of two different thread colors. The blanket is also made out of 100% microfiber polyester and a satin trim for added comfort.

Avoid messes with this burp cloth set. This four-pack will allow you to keep some at home and carry the others with you. They also feature adorable polka dot and jungle designs made of flannel for a soft touch.

Keep your newborn's feet cozy with a pair of booties. Made of 100% cotton, these booties are designed to provide warmth and comfort.

You can never have too many white short-sleeves! This everyday essential can be worn alone or underneath outfits to help keep your baby dry and comfortable. Made from cotton, these multi-purpose onesies also feature a small Brannan bear on the chest.

No matter where you are, provide you little one with a familiar place to nap. The Pack 'n Play was designed to easily travel with you so that your newborn can nap from the comfort of your home or your next destination. Featuring a removable bassinet, the crib is designed to adjust to your loved one's needs as they grow.

This play gym was made to help your baby learn in an interactive and fun way. Everything from teething to batting was included in the design, so they discover constantly discover new things as they grow.

Make clean-up a breeze with a travel drying rack for bottles. Using a grass blade inspired design to hold objects upright, the drying collects water at the bottom, then uses air vents to amplify drying. It also comes with a dual-ended brush to make those hard-to-reach places in bottles easier to clean.

Whether you're nursing your baby or helping them sit up, this pillow aims to help you do it all. As your newborn continues to grow, the purpose of the pillow evolves with them. Made with comfort in mind, this pillow can support them as you breastfeed, support them as they learn to sit up on their own and more. It's also machine-washable!

Soothe your child to sleep with the help of a color-changing sound machine. Made to also work as a nightlight, the sound machine can be controlled from your phone so you can customize the color, sound level and brightness.

Pamper your baby with ease with an all-in-one kit! The grooming kit features 25 tools that you may need when grooming your newborn. It includes a thermometer, bottle medicine dispenser, nail clippers and more.

Your child will be entertained for hours with this stimulating seat. Made with a soft foam support seat for added comfort, it comes with a variety of activities to distract and entertain your newborn, including a detachable toy bar.

The beloved classic Disney character Mickey Mouse comes designed as a soft plush toy for your newborn to enjoy. Grey colors were even used in the design so it won't overstimulate your baby's developing eyes.

