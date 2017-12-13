Your mom was there for you before anyone else was and that's one thing that never changes. But even though she knows you better than perhaps any other person in your life, it's notoriously hard to find her the perfect present.

This holiday season, the goal is to find that one gift for mom she actually won't return. Believe us, it's possible!

(For more gift ideas for the women in your life check out our gift guides for grandma, the beauty-obsessed, fashionistas, health nuts and coworkers."

For her home

Langria Bath Tray, $35, Amazon

It's going to be really hard for us not to buy this one for ourselves. This bath caddy comes with adjustable arms, a smartphone slot, a wine glass holder and a book stand. Imagine how much 'me' time mom can get with this little treasure!

Oster Rechargeable and Cordless Wine Opener with Chiller, $30, Amazon

If your mom loves wine but has a harder time with corkscrews, this is the gift for her! This cordless wine opener will easily uncork her bottle with the click of a button. Plus it comes with a stainless steel chiller to keep her Pinot cool.

Kate Spade 'Heart of Gold' Bracelet, $32, Amazon

If your mom really does have a heart of gold, gift her this bracelet as a reminder. And a thank you.

"The Magnolia Story" book, $13, Amazon

Your mom loves HGTV, right? While the "Fixer Upper" cookbook won't be ready in time for the holidays (we checked) — she can still feast her eyes on Joanna and Chip's first book and discover how this dynamic duo turned their love for rebuilding homes into a multimillion dollar empire.

Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser, $40, Nordstrom

Once all the overnight guests pack up and go home, mom's going to want a little R&R. This electric aromatherapy diffuser offers a new and sophisticated way to fill her living space with the scents she loves, like lavender.

Cathy's Concept Monogram Travel Kit, $60, Nordstrom

If your mom is like mine, she probably carries a lot around with her when she travels. Help her get organized with this hanging travel kit. A single initial on the front adds a personalized touch to this travel-ready cosmetics case woven with multiple pouches.

Furbo, $169, Amazon

If your mom is obsessed with her dog, this treat-shooting dog camera, may be her favorite gift of all time. It works via a connected app that lets dog owners stream videos from their smartphones and swipe to shoot treats out at their dog while they're away from the home. Also works with Amazon Alexa.

Personalized Luggage Tag, $12, Zazzle

For the mom who likes to travel, but can't quite remember which bag is hers. Zazzle is the company that makes these adorable personalized iPhone cases with pictures of your baby on them!

TEMPUR-Cloud Soft & Lofty Pillow, $39 for Queen, Amazon

Is mom in desperate need of a great night's sleep? This pillow, that's actually filled with TEMPUR microcushions, comfortably cradles your head and neck. No more tossing and turning at bedtime!

Parachute Classic Bathrobe, $99, Parachute

If your mom loves to lounge, she will definitely love to lounge around in this bathroom made of Turkish cotton by cult bedding brand Parachute.

'Gather Around Where Family Is Found' Lazy Susan, $59, Nordstrom

For the mom who loves to entertain, this lazy Susan is customized with a sweet message.

Nest Birchwood Pine Diffuser, $44, Amazon

Make mom's house smell amazing with this diffuser. We love it because you don't have to light an open flame, you just set it up and the oil fills the air with the fresh aroma. If you are more into candles, read this post on TODAY editor's favorites.

Shaggy Faux Fur Backrest, $69, Nordstrom

If mom loves to read in bed, this is the perfect companion. It's plush, shaggy faux fur lends lavish texture to a touchably cozy backrest pillow.

For more home related gifts, check out our list of Oprah's Favorite Things 2017.

For her closet

Le Tote Clothing Subscription Service, $49 a month, Le Tote

Each month, mom will receive three pieces of clothing and two accessories. She can try the items on and wear them around, then when she's done she can choose the items she wants to keep and return what she doesn't. It's as easy as that!

Faux Leather Duffel Bag, $85, Nordstrom

Mom can breeze past the luggage check-in lines with this oversized, faux-leather travel tote that's roomy enough to hold the essentials for a weekend getaway.

UGG Fleece Lined Socks, $50, Nordstrom

Mom's piggies will always be warm this winter, thanks to this pair of super cozy fleece socks. Bonus? Those adorable fuzzy pompom ties and four colors to choose from.

Larry Levine Quilted Coat with Faux Fur, $80, Nordstrom

Every mom wants to be warm this winter, but being warm doesn't mean you can't be fashionable. With this coat, warm, lightweight down-and-feather insulation fills a chevron-quilted coat cinched with snap tabs at the sides for a flattering fit.

7 A.M. Enfant Polar WarMMuffs, $44, Amazon

These cozy hand-warmers attach to any bar or handle, keeping mom’s hands toasty no matter the situation. The hook and loop fasteners allow for easy attachment to strollers, shopping carts and more.

Dogeared "Amazing Mom" Necklace, $68, Amazon

Loving your mom is amazing and this necklace (itself!) rocks.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $110, Amazon

If your mom may want to hide a bit of those Thanksgiving leftovers, this may do the trick. A best-seller from Spanx, these faux leather leggings are sure to make her feel Kim Kardashian cool. If mom prefers to hide batwing arms instead, check out the clothing brand's new Arm Tights ($30 and up).

For her vanity

FabFitFun Winter Box, $50 ($200 value), FabFitFun

This box includes products from a variety of premium brands for mom to test out. She'll find beauty, wellness, fashion and fitness items, ranging from Kate Somerville's Exfoliating treatment to This Works Deeps Sleep Pillow Spray and more.

Ten Thousand Villages Dead Sea Soap Set, $27, Amazon

Handcrafted in Israel, this Middle Eastern olive oil and Dead Sea mud soap set delivers therapeutic properties that are soothing to the skin. Not to mention, it sends a message of peace: The workshop of Sindyanna of Galilee promotes Jewish and Arab women working side by side.

T3 SinglePass Compact Flat Iron, $89, Amazon

From straightening to curling, the SinglePass Compact offers full styling capability for a mom on-the-go.

Oliver Rocket Bath Bomb Set, $20, Amazon

If your mom loves to take a warm bath on cold winter nights, this bath bomb set is for her. They are extra fizzy and come in six different fragrances from lavender to moonlight rose. Now, that's a gift!

Voluspa Japonica Pedestal Candle Set, $50, Nordstrom

This holiday inspired candle set features exotic scents mom will love — like Goji Tarocco Orange and Gilt Pomander.

STILA All Day Lipstick Set, $45, Nordstrom

This eight-piece all day lipstick set is perfect for a mom on-the-go. She can easily carry multiple shades in her purse and will love to mix up her look.

Slip Queen Pure Silk Pillowcase, $79, Dermstore

Does mom want that blow dry to last through the night? This crease-resistant silk pillowcase will make mom rest easy, knowing her bedhead nightmares are going away for good.

Dermaflash, $189, Nordstrom

A day at the spa is a great gift. A day at the spa everyday is an even better gift. Dermaflash is an at-home, hand-held device that mimics a spa treatment of dermaplaning (aka, using sonic vibration to exfoliate). A reported 75 percent of users said that they could wear less makeup after treatment. Now that's a gift!

Indelible Makeup Remover With Edelweiss Extract, $40, Amazon

This gentle, oil-based makeup remover is strong enough to remove long-lasting products, while treating the most sensitive skin. The botanically based formula contains olive oil, vitamin E, jojoba-seed extract, which promotes circulation.

If you want to see more beauty gifts, check out these gift sets that are exclusively sold at Nordstrom!

For her kitchen

Customized Granola, $11, BearNaked Custom

If your mom loves granola in the mornings, make her a custom batch with all her favorite ingredients!

Oliviers & Co Wild Pepper Balsamic Condiment, $22, Amazon

If she's all about playing around in the kitchen, a good vinegar is a key to her arsenal. This Wild Pepper Balsamic Condiment is totally addictive and will surely surprise the family with new and tasty experiences.

Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker, $72, Amazon

Looking for the best crock pot to give mom? The new Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker combines a pressure cooker with a slow cooker, so she can get a delicious meal on the table — fast! And, if she's still stuck on what to make the family this Christmas Eve, send her this slow-cooked cider ham recipe.

Calphalon Signature Nonstick 5-Qt. Dutch Oven With Cover, $100, Amazon

When it comes to crafting the perfect holiday meal, the tools you choose are as essential as the ingredients themselves. This dutch oven sears food beautifully, stands up to metal utensils, heats evenly and is dishwasher safe. Talk about a win-win!

Made In Heaven Poinsettia Flower Cake, $132, Amazon

We give Oprah kudos for discovering these cake pots last Christmas. Now, the company has expanded its flower pot cake collection to include all sorts of other yummy floral arrangements. Rather just bake up something sweet for mom yourself? Try Dylan Dryer's favorite Christmas Cookie recipe.

BELLA Rocket Extract PRO Plus, Emulsifying Multifunctional Blender, $52, Amazon

A powerful blender is usually a pricey gift, but this gadget rings in at just $52 and has an impressive, 700-watt motor that can handle fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables.

Moscow Mule Copper Mugs, $20, Amazon

Some of the best gifts are ones you can enjoy — and toast with — together.

For more foodie gifts, check out our favorite foodie things from Oprah's Favorite Things this year!

For her office

Amazon Echo Spot, $130, Amazon

A voice-controlled virtual assistant is a gift your mom will adore (available before Christmas). If you're on a budget, you can also get the Echo Dot ($49), which offers the power of Alexa (the brains behind Echo) in a smaller package. There's also the new Echo Show ($229)

Mophie PowerStation Plus, $80, Amazon

If your mom's phone is always dead (and you're always worrying about her) the Mophie is perfect for charging her devices on the go. It comes in three color options (space gray, gold and rose gold) with a second USB port that will let her charge two devices at the same time.

Canon PIXMA MG7720, $150, Amazon

If she's always printing out photos of the grandkids (or, honestly, the dog), the Canon PIXMA all-in-one printer that features built-in Wi-Fi for wireless printing of both photo and document prints. The printer also has an app so users can print directly from Instagram.

If you didn't find what you are looking for, test out our interactive gift guide! You simply choose who you are shopping for, what they are like and how much you want to spend, then we generate the gifts for you!

Click here to try it out!