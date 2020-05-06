Nursing graduates deserve a celebration — here are 30 gifts just for them

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Not only is it National Nurses Week — right now, nursing students across the country are also gearing up for graduation. While many will be celebrating virtually, you can also congratulate the grad with a thoughtful gift.

While there's no way to give back any of the blood, sweat, and tears your friends or family endured while going through clinicals and schooling, we rounded up a few nurse graduation gift ideas for the grad in your life.

Whether they're looking for a nurse practitioner graduation gift or a registered nurse gift, there's something on our list for the future healthcare worker in your life.

This special nurse necklace from Dear Ava is a thoughtful and beautiful gift. It symbolizes all the hard work she accomplished to graduate from nursing school and all the difference she is sure to make in the workforce.

A pair of comfortable and durable shoes are a necessity since nurses sometimes spend over 12 hours a day on their feet. TODAY recently interviewed a handful of nurses on the best nurse shoes and Dansko clogs were among the supportive shows that they prefer to wear while working.

Since hospitals are known for being on the chilly temperature-wise, this scrub jacket is a good gift to help them stay cozy and comfortable on the job.

While school may be out, it's important for the nurse in your life to remain prepared at all time and these reference cards are a great way for them to do so. They include laminated cards that fit perfectly inside most scrub pockets and cover information on critical care, cardiac, pediatrics, respiratory and more.

One way you can help a nurse accessorize their traditional scrubs is with a personalized badge reel. This Etsy shop offers a bunch of different options and colors to perfectly customize your gift.

This custom copper stethoscope ID tag is another great gift to spruce up that uniform. You can choose from eight different fonts and almost 70 designs including a band-aid, an EKG rhythm and a caduceus.

Another personalized option is this round stethoscope name tag, available on Amazon.

Knowledge is power. This book written by Lee Gutkind includes an excellent collection of nurse stories to inspire the graduate in your life.

There's nothing better than throwing on a cozy shirt after a tough day at work. This "Night Shift" T-shirt from Etsy is cute and would make a great gift for a new nurse who wants to kick back and relax after a long night shift.

This lightweight sweatshirt shows off their nursing pride no matter where they wear it. This quarter-zip sweatshirt is available in 10 colors, has a stitched stethoscope and can be customized with their initials.

Your graduate will feel like they're walking on clouds in these cozy Ugg slippers. A rubber outsole provides extra support and they come in fun colors like light purple, yellow and gray.

Nurses have to deal with long shifts on their feet and will always welcome a fresh cup of coffee. The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Machine makes tasty coffee fast and it's less than 5 inches wide so it's perfect for small spaces.

This personalized nurse tumbler from Etsy is a great on-the-go mug they can use while commuting to and from the hospital or during their shift. Plus, it has their name on it so they'll never misplace it. The cute tumbler holds a solid 20 ounces of liquid so they don't have to constantly refill their favorite beverage.

This handy nurse clipboard is an affordable gift that stores important documents and comes in several colors. Fill it with a few bonus items like cash or gift cards to really surprise them!

If you know they'd prefer to enjoy a warm beverage at home, this personalized nurse mug from Etsy is bound to put a smile on their face!

Since nurses often find themselves running around the hospital, a smartwatch would make a great gift so they can keep track time and much more. The Fitbit Versa 2 has Amazon Alexa built-in and tracks heart rate, exercise, and sleep stages to provide actionable insights. Plus, this special edition can be paired with Windows, Android and iPhone devices, and the battery can last four days or more.

A work bag is a necessity for a nurse. This Dagne Dover backpack is made of 100% premium neoprene that’s water-resistant and hand-washable, which is ideal for those working in a hospital. It has enough room to carry their scrubs, a change of clothes and shoes, a packed lunch and whatever else they'll need for their shifts. It even has a dedicated spot for things like a lip balm, keys, and phone.

If you think they'd prefer a tote bag for their day at work, this Longchamp bag is another great option. It can fit everything they'll need for the day and it's super easy to clean if they run into any messes.

If graduating from nursing school doesn't guarantee a celebratory shot, then we don't know what does. For the spirits connoisseur, this nurse-themed shot glass pairs nicely with a bottle of their favorite beverage.

This budget-friendly watch from Nine West is great for nurses since the band is made of rubber and super easy to clean after a long shift.

This graphic tee would make a thoughtful and budget-friendly gift to give your graduate the opportunity to show off their nursing pride anytime and anywhere!

This funny mug and wine gift set will have your friend or family member laughing instantly. The set includes a 15-ounce stemless wine glass and a 14-ounce mug.

Being a nurse isn't always easy. And for anyone, it's important to take a step back once in a while to decompress. Since adult coloring booksare known to help reduce stress and promote relaxation, this book made just for nurses is a great inexpensive gift idea.

Everybody loves a fun-filled gift box. This "I'm So Proud Of You" set from Etsy comes with a celebratory confetti-themed card and everything they need for a relaxing day: soaking salts, a soy candle and loose leaf tea.

"Becoming Nursey" by Kati L. Kleber is another good read to gift to a newbie nurse. This book offers advice on work-life balance including how they can provide the best possible care for patients and themselves in a hectic work environment.

To make things extra official, get them this "I'm a Nurse" candle, available in three sizes and over 30 different scents including French vanilla, chai tea, lavender, green apple and more.

If you're still not sure what to get your friend or family member after graduating from nursing school, you can't go wrong with a sweet treat delivery. This giant cookie cake from Mrs. Fields is the perfect way to say "Congrats" from afar.

When in doubt, go with a beautiful flower delivery. This bouquet from UrbanStems comes with a mix of purple, lilac and pink blossoms that are bound to make any nurse smile after graduating.

Surprise your nurse graduate with this special keepsake that he or she will treasure forever. You can completely personalize the illustration with clothing, hairstyle, name, and the text. Plus it's a digital download so it makes for a good last-minute gift, too!

This dainty necklace is a bestseller on Etsy.com and we can see why. You can customize it with a variety of different materials including sterling silver, gold fill, rose gold fill or even 14K gold if you're looking to splurge. You can also add their name and birthstone.

