The student becomes the teacher! Celebrate their achievement with these teacher graduation gifts

Whether they’ve just finished their education degree or completed a new certification, finding a thoughtful graduation gift for the teacher in your life is a great way to show just how proud of them you are.
If you’re looking for the best gifts for teacher graduates and don’t know where to begin, Shop TODAY has got you covered. We reached out to both newly minted and seasoned teachers to gather their insights on the most requested gifts for educators.
Below, you’ll find both practical and unique gift ideas that are sure to make anyone feel celebrated on their special day. From inspirational books to classroom essentials, we’ve curated options that will inspire and support these educators as they navigate their teaching careers.
Thoughtful gifts | Personalized gifts | Practical gifts | Self-care gifts
Shop TODAY Snapshot
- Something they'll use daily$undefined$21.16
- For the newbie$26.77$37.00
- Personalized for their desk$undefined$29.99
- To keep lunches warm$43.99$59.99
Thoughtful teacher graduation gifts
"The Happy Teacher Habits," by Michael Linsin
Whether they’re stepping into the classroom for the first time or looking to enhance their teaching methods, this book is an excellent gift for graduates. It offers valuable tips and habits that help educators manage stress and increase their effectiveness. Full of real-world advice, it’s an amazing resource for any teacher eager to improve both their professional skills and personal well-being.
Inspirational Morse Code Bracelet
This bracelet features a secret message in Morse code that'll provide a bit of encouragement whenever they look at it. Subtly stylish, this contemporary bracelet is perfect for a recent teaching graduate.
Little Words Project Teacher Bracelet
This friendship-style bracelet is a sweet token of appreciation. According to the brand, 25% of the each purchase will benefit AdoptAClassroom.org, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing supplies to classrooms that need it most.
"The First-Year Teacher's Survival Guide," by Julia G. Thompson
“The First-Year Teacher’s Survival Guide” is an essential gift for new graduates entering the teaching field. This guide offers strategies and tools to help first-year teachers tackle daily classroom challenges confidently.
Rocketbook Fusion Smart Planner and Notebook
Aubrey Calhoun, a freshman English teacher at Egg Harbor Township High School in New Jersey, swears by this Rocketbook planner and notebook. "If you like staying organized and checking things off of your list like me, you’ll love a digital planner. Mine helps me keep track of deadlines for the entire month,” she raves.
Crock-Pot Go Electric Lunchbox
Set your new graduate up for success with the Crock-Pot portable food warmer. This electric lunch box holds a generous 3.5 cups, making it perfect for packing full-sized meals. It heats up to 195 degrees within just two hours and is thermally insulated to maintain warm food temperatures for up to two hours and cold temperatures for up to three, according to the brand.
Custom Stanley Tumbler
Consider the popular Stanley tumbler as a thoughtful graduation gift for your favorite new teacher. This 40-ounce tumbler ensures beverages stay hot or cold for hours, which is “ideal for staying hydrated on long teaching days,” notes Calhoun. Customize it with their name or a meaningful message to create a practical gift that they will surely use over and over again.
Mark and Graham Tech Folio
This chic vegan leather tech folio will help them organize tech essentials in style. Perfect for him or her, it features a zip-around closure that opens to reveal compartments for an iPad, notebook, phone and more, including multiple card slots and pockets. Customize it with a foil-debossed monogram for personalized touch.
Pottery Barn Clear Desk Blotter
This versatile desk blotter is a must-have for any teacher, serving as a mouse pad, placemat, coaster and writing surface all in one. Crafted from durable heavy-duty acrylic, it can be customized with their initials for a personalized gift that optimizes and protects their workspace.
Stitch Fix Subscription Gift Card
When it comes to gifting, a gift card or subscription service is always a safe bet, especially for a teacher graduate stepping into the classroom for the first time. Calhoun emphasizes the importance of dressing professionally as a young educator.
“As a young teacher, dressing professionally is really important to me. Luckily, sites like Stitch Fix have helped me acquire some quality garments while maintaining my personal style,” she says.
Amberjack Shoes Gift Card
Kevin Hackney, history teacher at EHT High School in New Jersey, can’t live without Amberjack’s shoes to keep him comfortable throughout long teaching days. “Amberjacks allow me to be on my feet all day! They feel like sneakers and look like dress shoes. They have made a dramatic impact on my day-to-day,” he says.
Personalized teacher graduation gifts
Ticonderoga Personalized Pencils
Brighten up any desk with these personalized pencils, laser-etched with the new teacher’s name. They come in assorted pastel colors and are crafted from premium wood for durability. Shop TODAY associate editor Kamari Stewart bought them for her teacher friend when she first graduated and she still uses them to this day!
Personalization Mall Teacher Quotes Personalized Bistro Mug
A personalized mug is a sweet addition to any teacher’s school desk. This 16-ounce option can be customized with your choice of three sayings along with the teacher’s name within the star design. “A cup of coffee helps me start my day, but drinking from a personalized mug just tastes better and helps show off a slice of my personality,” says Mark V. Walter, a teacher at EHT High School in New Jersey.
Personalized Teacher Name Sweatshirt
Celebrate a new teacher’s milestone with this personalized sweatshirt, featuring “TEACHER” in bold letters with their name overlaid in an elegant script font. Crafted from a blend of cotton and polyester for a relaxed fit, this sweatshirt is perfect for casual wear both in and out of the classroom.
Personalization Mall Custom Paper Note Cube
Add a personal touch to any new teacher’s desk with this customizable sticky note cube. Featuring 700 sheets, each equipped with an adhesive strip, this cube can be personalized with the teacher’s name and school and is accented by a cute pencil design. This was another gift from Stewart to a new teacher who found them useful all throughout their first year of teaching.
Personalization Mall Custom Pen Set and Case
Celebrate the milestone moment with this handsome pen set personalized with their name or initials. It comes with a brass accented alderwood pen and a matching box for safekeeping.
Paper Source Personalized Notepad Sets
Mark the milestone of a new teacher’s journey with these personalized notepads. This set comes with four 70-page notepads, perfectly sized for jotting down thoughts and taking notes.
La Marca Prosecco Rose with Custom Label
Cheers to new beginnings with this bottle of La Marca Rosé Prosecco. Personalize the bottle with the teacher’s name or a heartfelt message that helps celebrate their amazing achievement.
Practical teacher graduation gifts
Teacher Est. 2024 Socks
These teacher-themed socks offer a cozy gift that newly graduated teachers can wear in and out of the classroom. With “Teacher” on the sole of one foot and “Est. 2024” on the other, they’re a nice reminder of their big accomplishment.
"Teacher Est. 2024" Keychain
Mark the beginning of a promising teaching career with this round silver keyring, engraved with “Teacher Est. 2024” along with a book charm. This meaningful keepsake will remind them of their special milestone every day.
Paper Mate Flair! Felt Tip Pens
PaperMate felt tip pens are always a welcome gift for teachers, new and seasoned. This pack comes with 24 medium point pens in a variety of vibrant colors.
Teacher Lanyard Set
This lanyard, designed with teachers in mind, is a convenient classroom essential. It features a safety breakaway clasp and comes equipped with a handy pen holder and card slot, making it ideal for new educators.
Teacher Life Tote
Calhoun also calls out a customized tote as a good gift for teachers. This tote is the perfect combination of style and functionality, making it great for the multitasking educator. It features an inner zipper pouch for small essentials while the larger interior can hold everything from laptops to groceries.
Crafted from premium, durable canvas with embroidery, it offers various carrying options, including a handle for holding and a shoulder strap for crossbody wear.
Teacher Notebook Journal
The newly minted teacher will treasure this linen-bound journal for many years to come. It has space for up to 20 years of cherished memories, offering 130 pages of space for class photos and reflections.
Scotch Thermal Laminator
There’s no question that teachers are going to need a laminator throughout their career. This top-rated option from Scotch offers that convenience with quality. Its two heated rollers and adjustable temperature settings ensure bubble- and wrinkle-free results, making it an ideal gift for new teachers. “I laminate everything from student work to schedules. I use it regularly and routinely. It saves me time and money,” says EHT educator Michael Martirone.
Ticonderoga Pre-Sharpened Pencils
This case of pre-sharpened pencils was met with rave reviews by a 4th grade teacher on TikTok, who plans to give them out as prizes to her students. Renowned for their superior quality, these pastel Ticonderoga writing utensils offer exceptional smoothness and durability, making them a favorite for any classroom.
Germ-X Hand Sanitizer Gel 24-pack
Staying germ-free is crucial as a teaher. This 24-pack of hand sanitizers is perfect for keeping on desks or in common areas.
Seville Adjustable Rolling Desk
A rolling desk is a great gift for new teachers as it helps keep them engaged with students. This one from Seville is affordable and is offered in a variety of colors.
“My portable desk keeps me engaged with my students. It allows me to make passes, take attendance, and pull up assignments from anywhere in my classroom,” Egg Harbor Township teacher Scott Migliore shares.
Amazon Graduation Gift Card
Ashley McCall, a 4th grade teacher at Jermaine Green STEM Institute in Queens, New York, says that new teachers “always appreciate personalized gifts and gift cards.” She lists Target, Macy’s, Starbucks and Amazon as favorites.
Really Good Stuff Gift Card
If your teacher graduate has a new job lined up, this gift card will help them get the supplies they need to prep their new classroom.
Self-care teacher graduation gifts
Burt's Bees Teacher Appreciation Balm
This Burt’s Bees Teacher Lip Balm set includes four uniquely labeled beeswax balms: “The BEST Teacher Balm,” “#1 Teacher Balm,” “Thanks for Inspiring Me Balm” and “In My Teaching Era Balm.” Each one keeps lips hydrated and smooth, making it a useful self-care gift for any teacher who spends the day speaking as they educate.
Smells Like Future Teacher Scented Candle
Gift a new teacher this “Smells Like Future Teacher” candle as a celebration of their hard work and dedication. This handcrafted candle is made from a 100% natural soy wax blend and features a pure cotton wick, housed in a 9-ounce glass jar with a burn time of 50-60 hours, according to the brand. It's available in five scents, each providing a soothing atmosphere perfect for any educator kicking off a new career.
Renpho Eye Massager
An ideal gift for any teacher graduate preparing to enter the workforce, this eye massager offers a relaxing escape. Made with built-in heating pads, it helps to relax and soothe eye puffiness and tension. Bluetooth connectivity allows for the streaming of calming music, making it an excellent gift to help any teacher unwind.
Massage Envy Gift Card
Senior editor Jess Bender shares that her mom always wanted to receive a gift card for a massage as a teacher gift, joking that “only one mom delivered after 28 years.”
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
An essential oil diffuser can be used both at home or in the classroom. This high-quality ceramic diffuser is available in an array of colors, offers both a 4-hour continuous run setting and an 8-hour intermittent mode and provides soothing scents in spaces up to 500 square feet, according to the brand.