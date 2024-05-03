The student becomes the teacher! Celebrate their achievement with these teacher graduation gifts

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Whether they’ve just finished their education degree or completed a new certification, finding a thoughtful graduation gift for the teacher in your life is a great way to show just how proud of them you are.

If you’re looking for the best gifts for teacher graduates and don’t know where to begin, Shop TODAY has got you covered. We reached out to both newly minted and seasoned teachers to gather their insights on the most requested gifts for educators.

Below, you’ll find both practical and unique gift ideas that are sure to make anyone feel celebrated on their special day. From inspirational books to classroom essentials, we’ve curated options that will inspire and support these educators as they navigate their teaching careers.

Thoughtful gifts | Personalized gifts | Practical gifts | Self-care gifts

Thoughtful teacher graduation gifts

Whether they’re stepping into the classroom for the first time or looking to enhance their teaching methods, this book is an excellent gift for graduates. It offers valuable tips and habits that help educators manage stress and increase their effectiveness. Full of real-world advice, it’s an amazing resource for any teacher eager to improve both their professional skills and personal well-being.

This bracelet features a secret message in Morse code that'll provide a bit of encouragement whenever they look at it. Subtly stylish, this contemporary bracelet is perfect for a recent teaching graduate.

This friendship-style bracelet is a sweet token of appreciation. According to the brand, 25% of the each purchase will benefit AdoptAClassroom.org, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing supplies to classrooms that need it most.

“The First-Year Teacher’s Survival Guide” is an essential gift for new graduates entering the teaching field. This guide offers strategies and tools to help first-year teachers tackle daily classroom challenges confidently.

Aubrey Calhoun, a freshman English teacher at Egg Harbor Township High School in New Jersey, swears by this Rocketbook planner and notebook. "If you like staying organized and checking things off of your list like me, you’ll love a digital planner. Mine helps me keep track of deadlines for the entire month,” she raves.

Set your new graduate up for success with the Crock-Pot portable food warmer. This electric lunch box holds a generous 3.5 cups, making it perfect for packing full-sized meals. It heats up to 195 degrees within just two hours and is thermally insulated to maintain warm food temperatures for up to two hours and cold temperatures for up to three, according to the brand.

Consider the popular Stanley tumbler as a thoughtful graduation gift for your favorite new teacher. This 40-ounce tumbler ensures beverages stay hot or cold for hours, which is “ideal for staying hydrated on long teaching days,” notes Calhoun. Customize it with their name or a meaningful message to create a practical gift that they will surely use over and over again.

This chic vegan leather tech folio will help them organize tech essentials in style. Perfect for him or her, it features a zip-around closure that opens to reveal compartments for an iPad, notebook, phone and more, including multiple card slots and pockets. Customize it with a foil-debossed monogram for personalized touch.

This versatile desk blotter is a must-have for any teacher, serving as a mouse pad, placemat, coaster and writing surface all in one. Crafted from durable heavy-duty acrylic, it can be customized with their initials for a personalized gift that optimizes and protects their workspace.

When it comes to gifting, a gift card or subscription service is always a safe bet, especially for a teacher graduate stepping into the classroom for the first time. Calhoun emphasizes the importance of dressing professionally as a young educator.

“As a young teacher, dressing professionally is really important to me. Luckily, sites like Stitch Fix have helped me acquire some quality garments while maintaining my personal style,” she says.

Kevin Hackney, history teacher at EHT High School in New Jersey, can’t live without Amberjack’s shoes to keep him comfortable throughout long teaching days. “Amberjacks allow me to be on my feet all day! They feel like sneakers and look like dress shoes. They have made a dramatic impact on my day-to-day,” he says.

Personalized teacher graduation gifts

Create your free profile or log in to save this article Personalized Pencils $ 6.00 Etsy

Brighten up any desk with these personalized pencils, laser-etched with the new teacher’s name. They come in assorted pastel colors and are crafted from premium wood for durability. Shop TODAY associate editor Kamari Stewart bought them for her teacher friend when she first graduated and she still uses them to this day!

A personalized mug is a sweet addition to any teacher’s school desk. This 16-ounce option can be customized with your choice of three sayings along with the teacher’s name within the star design. “A cup of coffee helps me start my day, but drinking from a personalized mug just tastes better and helps show off a slice of my personality,” says Mark V. Walter, a teacher at EHT High School in New Jersey.

Celebrate a new teacher’s milestone with this personalized sweatshirt, featuring “TEACHER” in bold letters with their name overlaid in an elegant script font. Crafted from a blend of cotton and polyester for a relaxed fit, this sweatshirt is perfect for casual wear both in and out of the classroom.

Add a personal touch to any new teacher’s desk with this customizable sticky note cube. Featuring 700 sheets, each equipped with an adhesive strip, this cube can be personalized with the teacher’s name and school and is accented by a cute pencil design. This was another gift from Stewart to a new teacher who found them useful all throughout their first year of teaching.

Celebrate the milestone moment with this handsome pen set personalized with their name or initials. It comes with a brass accented alderwood pen and a matching box for safekeeping.

Mark the milestone of a new teacher’s journey with these personalized notepads. This set comes with four 70-page notepads, perfectly sized for jotting down thoughts and taking notes.

Cheers to new beginnings with this bottle of La Marca Rosé Prosecco. Personalize the bottle with the teacher’s name or a heartfelt message that helps celebrate their amazing achievement.

Practical teacher graduation gifts

These teacher-themed socks offer a cozy gift that newly graduated teachers can wear in and out of the classroom. With “Teacher” on the sole of one foot and “Est. 2024” on the other, they’re a nice reminder of their big accomplishment.

Mark the beginning of a promising teaching career with this round silver keyring, engraved with “Teacher Est. 2024” along with a book charm. This meaningful keepsake will remind them of their special milestone every day.

PaperMate felt tip pens are always a welcome gift for teachers, new and seasoned. This pack comes with 24 medium point pens in a variety of vibrant colors.

Create your free profile or log in to save this article Teacher Lanyard $ 21.16 Walmart

This lanyard, designed with teachers in mind, is a convenient classroom essential. It features a safety breakaway clasp and comes equipped with a handy pen holder and card slot, making it ideal for new educators.

Calhoun also calls out a customized tote as a good gift for teachers. This tote is the perfect combination of style and functionality, making it great for the multitasking educator. It features an inner zipper pouch for small essentials while the larger interior can hold everything from laptops to groceries.

Crafted from premium, durable canvas with embroidery, it offers various carrying options, including a handle for holding and a shoulder strap for crossbody wear.

The newly minted teacher will treasure this linen-bound journal for many years to come. It has space for up to 20 years of cherished memories, offering 130 pages of space for class photos and reflections.

There’s no question that teachers are going to need a laminator throughout their career. This top-rated option from Scotch offers that convenience with quality. Its two heated rollers and adjustable temperature settings ensure bubble- and wrinkle-free results, making it an ideal gift for new teachers. “I laminate everything from student work to schedules. I use it regularly and routinely. It saves me time and money,” says EHT educator Michael Martirone.

This case of pre-sharpened pencils was met with rave reviews by a 4th grade teacher on TikTok, who plans to give them out as prizes to her students. Renowned for their superior quality, these pastel Ticonderoga writing utensils offer exceptional smoothness and durability, making them a favorite for any classroom.

Staying germ-free is crucial as a teaher. This 24-pack of hand sanitizers is perfect for keeping on desks or in common areas.

A rolling desk is a great gift for new teachers as it helps keep them engaged with students. This one from Seville is affordable and is offered in a variety of colors.

“My portable desk keeps me engaged with my students. It allows me to make passes, take attendance, and pull up assignments from anywhere in my classroom,” Egg Harbor Township teacher Scott Migliore shares.

Ashley McCall, a 4th grade teacher at Jermaine Green STEM Institute in Queens, New York, says that new teachers “always appreciate personalized gifts and gift cards.” She lists Target, Macy’s, Starbucks and Amazon as favorites.

If your teacher graduate has a new job lined up, this gift card will help them get the supplies they need to prep their new classroom.

Self-care teacher graduation gifts

This Burt’s Bees Teacher Lip Balm set includes four uniquely labeled beeswax balms: “The BEST Teacher Balm,” “#1 Teacher Balm,” “Thanks for Inspiring Me Balm” and “In My Teaching Era Balm.” Each one keeps lips hydrated and smooth, making it a useful self-care gift for any teacher who spends the day speaking as they educate.

Gift a new teacher this “Smells Like Future Teacher” candle as a celebration of their hard work and dedication. This handcrafted candle is made from a 100% natural soy wax blend and features a pure cotton wick, housed in a 9-ounce glass jar with a burn time of 50-60 hours, according to the brand. It's available in five scents, each providing a soothing atmosphere perfect for any educator kicking off a new career.

An ideal gift for any teacher graduate preparing to enter the workforce, this eye massager offers a relaxing escape. Made with built-in heating pads, it helps to relax and soothe eye puffiness and tension. Bluetooth connectivity allows for the streaming of calming music, making it an excellent gift to help any teacher unwind.

Senior editor Jess Bender shares that her mom always wanted to receive a gift card for a massage as a teacher gift, joking that “only one mom delivered after 28 years.”

An essential oil diffuser can be used both at home or in the classroom. This high-quality ceramic diffuser is available in an array of colors, offers both a 4-hour continuous run setting and an 8-hour intermittent mode and provides soothing scents in spaces up to 500 square feet, according to the brand.