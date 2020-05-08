23 preschool graduation gifts to celebrate the big milestone

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

They grow up so fast! After a year of learning their letters, numbers and making new friends, moving on from preschool is a big milestone.

While graduation ceremonies may be canceled this year, moving on to kindergarten is still a big deal for the little graduate in your life. And it’s important you show them just how proud you are whether it's with a virtual celebration or a preschool graduation gift.

Ahead, we rounded up some fun preschool graduation gifts the tot in your life will love.]

What preschooler wouldn’t love to receive a plush stuffed animal? This adorable graduation bear will serve as a memory of the occasion and is great for snuggling up and playtime.

Help your little graduate get ready for kindergarten by adding this fun book to their summer reading list. This picture book takes the reader through special moments like sitting criss-cross applesauce and having many different best friends over the course of the day in the form of short poems.

A school backpack is essential for kindergarten and this brand offers over a dozen adorable options. Whether your little one loves unicorns, dinosaurs or dogs, there’s bound to be at least one backpack they’ll be excited to rock next year.

This educational toy is a screen-free storybook coding adventure for your child that will boost their science, technology, engineering and math skills. They can design their own coding challenges with the 23-piece pet playset and feed, pet, and take care of their interactive pets.

If your little graduate loves to help in the kitchen, they’ll be jumping for joy when they receive this set from Melissa and Doug. It includes the wooden ice cream counter, eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, a cup, scooper, tongs and six pretend $1 bills to practice counting money.

Let them explore the world this summer with this kid-friendly selfie camera. It comes with all the functionality of most adult cameras but it’s durable enough to handle drops and tumbles. It also comes equipped with built-in games, voice-changing effects, and the ability to make movies.

Gift them this cute shirt and they’ll be able to show off their big accomplishment wherever they go! It’s made with cotton and comes in a variety of different colors, including pink, orange, green and purple.

Keep your child entertained for hours with the popular and kid-friendly Amazon Fire Kids Edition Tablet. It lets your child watch videos, play games and explore apps with advanced parental control and a kid-proof case.

The Zingo Bingo Board Game is a great way for your child to start learning about games with rules. This simplified version of bingo builds language and matching skills through a fun fast-paced game. It’s also great for pre-readers.

With summer just around the corner, this Disney-themed hooded towel would make a great gift for a day at the beach or time spent at the pool. It comes in a variety of different characters including Ariel from "The Little Mermaid," Hulk from the Marvel universe, Elsa from "Frozen" and more.

It's time to upgrade their lunchbox for next year. This one from L.L. Bean comes in a variety of patterns including a shark pattern, green camo, and more.

Give your little one the chance to play veterinarian with this playset from Mellisa & Doug. It comes with a cat and dog stuffed animal, a 24-piece set complete with a thermometer, tweezers, bandages, and a tote bag for easy storage.

Candy Land is a classic board game for the whole family to enjoy. It’s easy to play, includes fun illustrations that all kids will love and allows them to discover sweet surprises down the magical road.

This playset encourages your child to immerse themselves in creative storytelling and pretend play. The barn comes with everything they'll need including a horse, cow, chickens, rooster, cat and more.

If your little one loves mermaids, they're bound to love these dolls that can swim with them at the pool or during bathtime.

What little girl wouldn’t love a wooden dollhouse to play with all of their prized dolls? It features working doors and includes 11 pieces of wooden furniture and two flexible wooden play figures. Plus, it’s foldable so it’s super easy to store in small spaces.

The Baby Alive Luv ‘n Snuggle Baby Doll is soft and cuddly, perfect for boys and girls to hug and hold. Her thumb fits into her mouth, so your kids can pretend she’s sucking her thumb like a real baby and they can also feed her with the bottle she comes with.

Lincoln Logs are a fun and easy way for your little one to hone in on their motor skills and critical thinking as they learn how to build cabins from scratch.

The Ashlyn American Girl Doll is a great budget-friendly option if you aren’t interested in shelling out the extra cash for a traditional doll. Ashlyn, who is a “princess in training” comes in a pretty pink outfit, a tiara and glitter boots.

You can’t go wrong with a classic Dr. Suess book that teaches your child all about the rollercoaster of life. Dr. Suess brings the reader through life’s ups and downs with his trademark humorous phrases and illustrations, while encouraging readers to find the success that lies within.

This princess necklace activity set is a great way to get your child’s creativity flowing. They can mix and match the colorful beads and character charms to create new pieces of jewelry whenever they please and everything stores neatly inside the reusable carrying case. This set also comes in other themes like Trolls, Frozen, Barbie, My Little Pony and more.

Since the weather will be getting nice any day now, a sandbox set is the perfect graduation gift for a soon-to-be kindergartener. This set comes with 23 different sandbox toys including shovels, molds, and of course, a bucket.

Another great toy option for summer fun in the sun is this 28-piece set of underwater swimming pool games. It includes diving rings, torpedo bandits, diving fish, private treasure gift sets and more!

