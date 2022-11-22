10 art gifts for kids that'll keep them busy for hours (and hours)

My 3-year-old son might be the next minimalist art sensation; legit, the kid may be the next Frank Stella. The little guy draws three squiggly lines in two different colors on a blank paper plate, and boom — we got art. Today my fridge, tomorrow the Smithsonian.

Okay, fine maybe he’s not the next minimalist ingénue, but who says he couldn’t be? He loves his crayons, loves drawing with them, loves snapping them in half and even loves eating them. I am pretty sure that Picasso had a similar start.

If you have a blossoming young artist in your home, the space to create and imagine is key, says certified K-12 art teacher and professional artist Jessica Green. “If you can find a dedicated space in your house for art activities, that's ideal,” Green tells Shop TODAY. “I know that's not feasible for everyone. So maybe even a big, plastic art tote that you're okay with being a mess, and is something you can just stow away when it's not in use, that would work nicely as well."

You want your child to feel the joy of limitless creativity, but you don’t want to overwhelm your blossoming artist with too many choices either, according to Green. “Having lots of supplies and options can be stressful and a total mess,” she said. “So I’d only set out certain supplies for a particular art-making session. Creativity thrives within limitations, so buying a zillion supplies isn't the answer and can also gridlock creativity.”

There are endless reasons to introduce art into the home if you haven’t already. “Art projects lead children to lengthen their attention space and build a habit of focus. It effortlessly bolsters the understanding and enjoyment of other subjects and disciplines, and it’s communal and inclusive.”

If your child is ready to take a plunge into the art game and you’re ready to cover your fridge with their latest masterpieces, here are 10 interesting crafts and creative tools to help them put their mark on the art world.

Best art gifts for kids

When it comes to a beginner’s art supply kit, start simple, says Green. A sketchbook, some colored pencils and some simple paints are always a great way to go…especially if they are washable. This sparkly, personalized and customizable sketchpad can be purchased as a hard or soft cover, and includes 120 pages for your child to sketch their latest and greatest idea.

This simple supply is an easy and affordable buy that is great for creating textured rubbings. This set includes six black plates which can be used with paper, fabric, clay, metal, paint and more.

Ready, set, create with this classic art supply from Crayola. This set includes 100 pre-sharpened colorful pencils and is an ideal gift for kids ages five and up.

If you have a child that doesn’t seem to really dig sketching or coloring, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a budding artist just waiting to bust loose, according to Green. “It's a myth that drawing and art are synonymous. There are many options when it comes to art; digital art, sculpture, painting, fiber arts, sewing, weaving, knitting, car design.”

Quilling is a great creative outlet for the child who is in search of their artistic niche. It involves taking strips of paper and glue and turning those pieces into works of art. This cute first quilling set helps your little artist create sweet and custom cards featuring adorable bugs. This activity helps kids ages five and up express creativity and further develop fine motor skills.

New craft, who dis? It’s your kiddo at their very own sculpting station. Let your child get behind the wheel — the pottery wheel, that is — and create a bevy of fun characters or their own pinch pot. This sculpting station includes 12 paint pots, four air dry clay pouches, two paint brushes, two texture plates, a clay sculpting tool, a built-in pottery wheel, a reusable storage case and every parent's favorite thing: easy-to-follow instructions.

Best art kit for kids

This art and craft supply center has everything a parent and child could ask for. With 20 see-through drawers and hundreds of handy craft supplies, there is no limit to what you and your child can create.

Have you ever wished your home had a custom painting of the whole family? How about if that custom painting was done by your own little artist-in-residence? This kit takes your most treasured iPhone photo and turns it into a work of art with a helpful blueprint. (Well, your child makes the art and they just give you the blueprint.) It also includes a white linen canvas printed with your custom numbered image, three paint brushes and over 30 paints specifically curated to make your painting its most magnifique.

Designed by educators, this set has everything your toddler will need to hone their creative side and practice some developmental activities along the way. The kit includes a framed chalkboard set, watercolor paints, a tabletop easel, a sculpting activity and a water painting set.

Best art stations for kids

Maximize creativity and maintain floor space thanks to this floating wall and desk unit from KidKraft. It features shelving space, a cork bulletin board, desk space to color and create and includes a sturdy desk chair. It easily folds up and adheres to the wall when not in use. Versatile as it is fun, this great piece that will grow and evolve as your child does.

My son loves sitting at his “little table.” This adorable activity table from Laylo is great for arts and crafts, or for having a snack or tea party with friends. It includes a play table and two sturdy play chairs. Pro tip, easily turn your child’s table into an art canvas by ordering the made to fit Giant Coloring Sheets.

