We all have that one friend who is obsessed with their pet, but cat lovers seem to be on a different level. From posting adorable videos and photos of their felines to dressing them up in hilarious costumes, cat lovers are proud of their furry friends.

For the cat lover in your life, show your appreciation for them and their love of animals with a paw-some gift. Nothing will bring a smile to their face more than a gift that's unique and personalized to their love of cats. Here, we've found the best gifts your feline-loving friend will swoon over.

Best home gifts for cat lovers

For the friend who secretly wants to be a cat, gift them with a mug that is sure to bring laughs. The hilarious design is put on a ceramic mug that is safe for both the microwave and dishwasher.

For the loved one who just moved, give them a cute cat-inspired housewarming gift. This dish towel was designed with cotton material and features cartoon drawn cats.

Bring some charm into your friend's life with an adorable incense holder. This holder was crafted from ceramic into the shape of a cat and is perfect for a relaxing night at home.

This cat figure is more than just a charming decoration, it can also hold your glasses. This handcrafted figure was carved from harvest Indian Rosewood and has a protruding nose that's perfect for storing your glasses.

For the wine lover, a wine holder that looks just like a cat is perfect. It's practical and will allow them to show off their favorite animal.

These sculptures make a great addition to any yard, especially for the gardener in your life. They can show off their love for cats while adding a peaceful ambiance to their property.

Not all cats like to greet guests, so for the pets you may not always see, give your pet owner a cat-themed welcome mat instead. These adorable kittens are sure to capture the hearts of all guests.

A twist on the classic property-trading game, your pet lover can get excited to host the next game night with this cat-themed board game.

Give your cat lover something both they and their cat will enjoy. This interactive kit comes with a cat shaped planter, soil and non-GMO wheat, barley and rye mixed seeds, which is safe for their cat to eat.

Bring some coziness to the cat owner in your life. This wooden candle holder was carved into the shape of a sleeping cat, and is perfect for holding your loved one's favorite candle.

For those early morning coffees, bring a smile to your friend or family member's face with a fun cat spoon. Created with a smiling ceramic cat face and wooden handle, it also has a small hole on the handle to hang up and show off to guests.

For the friend or family member who loves hosting, present them with an adorable minimalist-inspired cheese board. Made in the shape of a cat head with added whiskers and a nose, your friend can show this off at their next gathering.

Home decor is the perfect option for your friend to show off their love for felines. This adorable shelf features a cat lounging on the top with five hooks underneath for storing and hanging your belongings. The shelf was made of mango wood for added sturdiness.

Every cozy night deserves a nice cup of tea or coffee to enjoy with your four-legged friend. This teapot comes with a cute floral design and a cat face peeking at you while you pour your favorite drink.

Best beauty & fashion gifts for cat lovers

Help your loved one express their affinity for cats with this cat print dress. Made of 100% polyester, this is sure to be their new go-to look.

For the skin care guru, they're sure to appreciate this cat-inspired spa headband. Made to keep the flyaways out of their face, this headband was created with a soft elastic for added comfort. It's also washable!

Don't let the cat face fool you! This is more than just an adorable cat bottle, it's a nightly skin mask that uses silk aminos to hydrate and smooth skin throughout the night.

Cat owners cherish the moments their cat lays on their lap, which is why they're sure to get a kick out of these socks. This pair is made with a blend of cotton and nylon and has cats wearing glasses printed on it for added cuteness.

A lazy Sunday spent in bed with your cat is every pet lovers dream. This pajama set was made of polyester for added comfort and features cute cartoon cats.

Add a delicate piece of jewelry to your loved ones collection. Twisted with metal wire into the shape of a cat, this could be a great statement piece for your friend to show off their cat obsession.

Get the pet owner in your life something cozy they can slip on. These slippers come in red with a black cat design and the material was made to be soft and warm so they'll never want to take them off.

Your loved one can take their furry friend everywhere with this personalized phone case. Using a photo of your choice, surprise your loved one with a one-of-a-kind phone case of their beloved cat.

Best cat toy gifts

For the pet owners that love playing with their cat, an assortment of toys is the way to go. After all, spending time with their pet is every pet owners favorite thing to do. This variety pack even comes with an interactive play tunnel for their cat to run around in.

Most cats are known for their love of lounging around the house all day. Surprise your friend with their cat's very own hammock and cat-scratcher. This is sure to help keep their pet from scratching their furniture!

There is nothing a cat loves more than catnip. Placed inside a felt baguette-shaped toy, your friend's cat is sure to obsess over this.

Nothing makes a pet owner more excited than seeing their pet happy. Show your appreciation with a toy that their cat can play with for hours. This automatic laser will have their cat chasing around a red dot all day long.

