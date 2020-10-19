Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

What makes gift-giving so exciting is that it presents an additional (or at least tangible) opportunity to demonstrate just how much you understand and care for someone. What can make it slightly intimidating is ensuring that gift is on par with said giftee’s personality and outwardly-professed or mutually-perceived level of commitment.

While every relationship and giftee is different, there are some things you can do to get an advantage (such as paying attention to their passions and the kinds of goods and brands they typically gravitate toward). And, when in doubt, opt for some popular (yet still personal!) crowdpleasers that have managed to stand the test of time.

From cozy blankets, sweaters and PJs to thoughtful jewelry and activewear pieces (and plenty of beauty and foodie finds along the way), read on for a range of gift ideas selected with different price points and personalities in mind.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 24.

Best gifts for the adventurer

Help her stay hydrated wherever she goes with this insulated rambler from YETI, which has a near five-star rating for its ability to keep cold liquids cold and hot liquids hot for hours on end. The stainless steel design is also leak, puncture and sweat-proof, and convenient — it can be thrown right in the dishwasher for easy and effective cleaning.

Lululemon’s popular ‘swiftly’ gets a sleek update in this seamless long-sleeve shirt, especially useful when it comes to combatting chafing during cold-weather runs when there’s typically layering involved. Scoop up one or a few of eleven shades and patterns. There’s also a cropped version for the regular or virtual marathoner.

Beloved among runners, Brooks is known for putting a lot of heart and ‘sole’ (more specifically, research and testing) into their shoes. The latest iteration of one of their bestsellers — the Ghost 13 — promises the smoothest ride yet, complete with a special DNA Loft technology for optimal cushioning and comfort. The new design boasts reflective elements for more visibility during evening jogs.

Samsung’s freshest wireless buds feature active noise cancellation for blocking out background sounds on the spot and allowing her to hear what’s most important, whether that’s her favorite song, podcast, or an update from yours truly. The protective case doubles as a portable charger for staying connected on longer days.

This quick-charging, long-lasting and voice-activated innovation from Fitbit is like a watch, fitness coach and health tracker in one. Great for the girl on the go, it will also help monitor her heart, sleep, and even menstrual cycle for more mindful exercising and living.

Best gifts for the homebody

Reignite the flame with this classic soy wax candle from Le Labo, which is infused with a rich, sweet-meets-spicy blend of amber, coco, cedar, spices, musk, vanilla and sandalwood. We mean it when we say it has serious soothing powers.

Perfect for seasonal transitions and staying just warm enough without sweating when snuggled up with a certain cuddle buddy at night, these soft pajamas from Victoria’s Secret are like a second skin. The collection also has additional options (such as this robe) for a range of sleep and lounge styles.

Give the busy girl or social butterfly in your life the gift of hands-free entertainment with this smart speaker from Google. It has voice-activated controls for easy access to music, information and loved ones, along with privacy settings for ensuring her 80s playlists and personal convos are secure. (Bonus points if you throw in a Google Photo Book showcasing your favorite moments together.)

There’s just something about a handcrafted throw that feels like home. This bestselling one from Coyuchi is as chic (and eco-conscious) as it is cozy. It's made from 100% organic cotton and features a simplistic, yet still room-making stripe design. We’re especially loving the ‘Spice’ and ‘Espresso’ shades for this season.

Give the sheet hog in your life something to feel smug (er, smile) about with this 480-thread count set from Brooklinen. Made with mother earth in mind, they come in a range of shades and textures (this silky-soft finish oozes sophistication), along with a lifetime warranty for added comfort.

Best gifts for the foodie

As with her meals, the latest book from culinary legend Julia Child is a true labor of love, brimming with words of wisdom, life lessons and, of course, food — the perfect companion for the cooking enthusiast and her countertops.

Satiate your loved one's sweet tooth with this seductive box of chocolates from La Maison du Chocolat, which opens to reveal a sensory assortment of dark ganaches. We’re currently wrapped up in the Akosombo, which exudes spicy notes from the Ghana cacao.

Cheese boards are having a serious moment right now. Help her serve up her latest arrangements in style with this personalized cheese board and utensil set. (Murray’s also offers a ‘Cheese of the Month Club’ if you want to extend the gift and add an element of surprise and delight that you can both enjoy throughout the season).

Ensure her day is off to a good start with a soothing — and scrumptious — meal served pillow-side. This gift basket from Stonewall Kitchen has a range of farmhouse staples for her to choose from (complete the experience with this chic and sturdy bed tray from Threshold).

As the holy grail of cookware, this cast iron pot from Le Creuset — ideal for soups, casseroles, slow-braised meats and beyond — will put her in a league with the pros. Even more, it comes in a range of classic and colorful shades (we suggest going with one that complements her other dishes) and is shock-resistant, making it an investment that will endure over time.

Best gifts for the beauty-obsessed

Purchasing a perfume can — and should — be extremely personal, which is why we love this bright but not overbearing (read: universally-flattering) addition to the Marc Jacobs fragrance collection. Described as a warm floral, it features notes of rhubarb and daffodil mixed with almond milk, cedarwood and cashmeran for a sweet and sultry scent you won’t be able to stop smelling.

Prime for the bath queen, this set includes everything she needs to get her soak and smooth on or, as Sol de Janeiro puts it, ‘experience pure body joy.’ Of course, that includes the brand’s bestselling ‘Bum Bum’ cream (yes, the one that kept selling out upon arrival and, yes, it smells that good).

Makeup is another beauty category that can seem daunting when it comes to gifting, which is why we love this versatile quad from Charlotte Tilbury. Not only is this one of those brands that seems to transcend aesthetics — from trendy to timeless — but this set features one of its most popular and universal shades (one that won’t rub off or leave a bold stain if you happen to get a gratuitous smooch).

This luxurious offering from La Mer is like a personal facial in a pouch, unraveling to reveal the brand’s coveted cleansing foam, treatment lotion, regenerating serum and moisturizing cream — the perfect dose of pampering for the traveler (each product is TSA-compatible) or skincare enthusiast.

Help her achieve straight, sleek locks in a matter of mere moments with the latest (cord-free) beauty innovation from Dyson, designed to deliver salon results with half the damage as other heat stylers and complete with special flexing plates for gathering hair. (Dyson also offers tools for those who prefer to wear their hair curly or blown-out (the latter highly regarded for being quieter than other dryers, making it especially great for new moms).

Best gifts for the fashionista

This popular pair from Marc Fisher has just the right heel height (the block style offers additional stability), ankle crop and toe point for a plethora of preferences and occasions. A loop along the back and stretch paneling along the sides make for easier dressing and more comfortable wear.

This reversible, knee-length pick from Columbia serves as a water-resistant nylon jacket and sherpa fleece coat in one. It'll keep her protected and polished wherever she may go. There are also zippered hand pockets for safe stashing.

Raise your hand if you’ve ever asked your girlfriend to carry something for you in her bag. Either way, perhaps you can agree that everyone deserves a stable — and stylish — bag to tote around their personal and professional belongings. This one from Rebecca Minkoff also features a magnetic snap closure for easy and secure keeping.

Share the warmth (and make sure she always has something to wear) with this soft and heathered boucle sweater from ASTR the Label, which strikes the perfect balance between retro and modern and goes well with just about any bottom.

