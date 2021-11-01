Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Luggage, check. Skin care products, check. Passport, oh no!

There's nothing worse than getting ready for a big vacation and losing your important travel documents, so a proper passport holder may be exactly what you need. Not only will it keep your travel papers secure and safe, having one can also ease pre-travel stress while you're packing.

If you're looking to jet set soon, check out these passport holders for women, men and kids. Approved by wanderlust-filled shoppers across the internet, there's no doubt these will help keep your passport safe and in the best condition for all of your future travels.

Passport holders for easier traveling

Destinations across the globe have already begun requiring testing or vaccination proof upon arrival, so keep your passport and Covid-19 vaccine card safe and sound with this polyurethane leather holder. It's waterproof and conveniently fits in any sized pocket.

With over 7,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and counting, you can purchase this passport holder confidently knowing thousands of people loved it. They also have RFID blocking, which helps prevent from digital information theft.

These adorably adorned passport holders are an Etsy bestseller and it's easy to see why. Not only are they travel-themed and personalizable, but they're also handmade and have four slots for various cards.

Available in blue, red and black, this top-rated passport and cardholder from Etsy is sure to keep your important travel documents organized. It has three slots — one for your credit cards, one for your vaccine card and one for your passport.

Mark & Graham offers quality products and this monogrammable passport holder doesn't disappoint. It's made from vegan leather that feels super luxe in between your fingers. Plus, you can even purchase a matching luggage tag to match!

This personalized passport holder and luggage tag set is perfect for the trendy traveler. We love that both items are customizable and the fun pop art print will help you locate your bag and passport in a jiffy.

Spaceships, dinosaurs or penguins? No matter what your little one is into, odds are they'll love this uniquely designed kids' passport holder. Choose from seven different designs, all printed on vegan leather.

By far the most convenient combination cardholders we've seen, this pick features a clear thermoplastic polyurethane window so that you don't have to physically take your vaccine card out of your wallet to show it. The slot for your passport also makes flashing your identification a breeze, since it allows you to keep a tab open to your main passport page at all times.

Get two for the price of one! This purrfect cat-themed passport duo is great for both kids and teens alike. It's made from waterproof polyurethane leather and has slots for up to four cards.

Equipped with a magnetic closure, leather lining and RFID protection, this pick from Amazon is another one of our top contenders. It has over 3,200 five-star ratings, with one reviewer noting, "It was great to keep everything in one place and held 4 cards, cash and my passport."

Store all of your valuables in one place with this multi-pocketed pouch. It hangs along your neck and has ample space for cash, cards, passports, keys, tickets, sunglasses and more. Over 3,400 Amazon reviewers even gave this wallet a perfect five stars.

Customize this passport cover with a phrase, graphic and your name, all beautifully etched into leatherette material. It also has inside flaps that are great for holding multiple travel documents at a time.

Customizable for one or up to six passports, this passport wallet is well worth the purchase. You can keep your whole family's documents in one place and each option even has extra pockets inside designed to hold your plane tickets.

For a more classic look, opt for this luxurious genuine leather passport holder. Add your own touch by getting your initials foil-stamped in gold or silver.

With over 6,000 reviews and countless compliments, this Etsy store is making stunning passport holders with enough space for six passports. They're made from genuine top grade oil leather from Italy and you can opt to get it engraved, too.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!