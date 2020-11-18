12 waterproof shoes and boots that are actually cute

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Once upon a time, you'd never hear someone use the words “waterproof” and “stylish” together. Nowadays, though, we actually look forward to stepping into a pair of waterproof shoes when the weather is frightful.

Still, finding a weather-resistant shoe that matches your personality takes a bit of digging. Shop TODAY did all the legwork for you and found a dozen adorable pairs of waterproof shoes that are actually cute.

Cute ankle booties you can actually throw in the washing machine? Yes, please! Bzees is known for their washable materials, and this pair of faux fur booties is constructed with comfort gel inserts and anti-odor/anti-microbial technology.

Part of the brand's WorryFree collection, these booties keep your feet feeling dry and still look brand new after standing up against water. Available in black and two shades of brown, the leather and suede shoes have a cushioned footbed that makes them comfy enough to wear all day long.

Sometimes, a basic rain boot is just what you need on those unseasonably warm yet wet winter days, and these two-tone boots from Chooka are a cute, practical choice. The tall pull-on boots are treated to resist odor and bacteria and have a removable memory foam insole to keep your tootsies comfy.

You'd never guess just by looking at them, but these equestrian-inspired knee-high boots are waterproof. The leather boots have a cushioned footbed, a walkable 2" heel and sleek hardware, so they combine both fashion and function.

These snazzy Skechers booties are coated with a 3M Scotchgard to help repel any water and stains that try to get in your way. Available in black, chestnut and chocolate shades, the booties have a comfy plush lining and plenty of cushioning to keep you cozy as you're sloshing through puddles.

Black booties are a wardrobe staple that can last for years if you treat them right, and this pair from Vionic is a great investment for multiple reasons. For starters, the waterproof leather fends off rain and slush with ease. The removable orthotic insole that provides optimum comfort is a major plus, too!

The days where waterproof shoes were solely utilitarian are pretty far gone, and these days you can score a pretty sleek pair with all the bells and whistles you need. These Dr. Scholl's lace-up ankle boots come complete with a faux shearling tongue, a fabric lining and comfort insole technology that cushions your feet as you go about your day.

Mixed textures lend these booties a cool edge and a waterproof finish makes them a winter must-have. The lug-sole bootie has a side zipper, a practical heel and plenty of attitude to boot.

Equal parts rugged and refined, these lace-up booties offer a bit of edge to your winter uniform. They're also coated with Scotchgard by 3M to help ward off water damage.

Ugg boots are kind of the gold standard in winter footwear, but they're usually not suitable for wet winter weather. Luckily, the Koolaburra Ugg line has a few waterproof boots and these ones are on the top of our wish list.

Heading to a special event and need a waterproof shoe to help you fend off the weather while still looking chic? Italeau's flats handle rain, puddles and slush equally well and keep your feet dry. The leather shoes have a memory foam footbed with arch support, too, so they're not your average flat.

If traditional snow boots are more your thing, there are plenty of cute styles to choose from! We're pretty partial to this understated pair with faux fur trim and a flexible sole. The manageable heel and comfort insole are also nice perks.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!