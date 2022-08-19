This tri-fold wallet holds everything you need while traveling — and it's only $14

It holds all your travel essentials

This tri-fold wallet contains several compartment options, including a passport and vaccination card pocket, a boarding pass slot, and space for up to eight cards and one sim card. It also features a cellphone pouch, a zipper pocket for money and coins, a key holder and one pen holder. Basically, this wallet can hold everything you need to make travel that much easier.

As if that wasn't enough, it's also made with RFID-blocking shield material to protect your personal information. According to the brand, the wallet is scan-proof and prevents potential thieves from accessing private data from your credit or debit cards.

This essential travel accessory is available in 39 different colors, making it the perfect gift for the man or woman in your life who loves to hop from place to place. The premium PU leather and faux suede lining are also designed for durability and easy cleaning.

Thousands of shoppers love it

For Shop TODAY junior designer Vivian Le, the Zoppen travel wallet was a key addition to her packing list during her recent trip to Mexico City. "I don't travel internationally often, so I was nervous with all my docs and stuff, but this [wallet] made going through security and customs a breeze," she said. "This wallet holds everything and is also slim enough for me to slip into all of my bags."

Former Shop TODAY associate commerce editor Megan Foster also swears by this wallet for long trips. "I purchased this wallet before traveling to the U.K. for a month and I could not be more thrilled with my purchase," she said. "Even though it’s larger, it never feels bulky and I can fit my passport, loose change, cards and ID all in one place."

Reviewers seem to agree with Le and Foster, as many have also raved about the wallet's compactness and portability.

"This wallet is slim yet fits a passport, credit cards, [and] cash. Nice size, not bulky!" one reviewer raved. Another gave it a full five-star rating for its color, material and features that help keep them organized.

Others have even raved about its versatility, saying the accessory is just as useful to use on the daily as it is while traveling.

"I had originally planned on using it as just a travel wallet, however, I've found myself liking it so much [that] I use it for everyday life," wrote one reviewer. "It's useful enough that I can fit everything I need into it and nice enough that I can take it to important meetings, interviews, dinners, concerts, games, etc..." What more could you need?