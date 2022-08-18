Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

Even if you have a coveted seat in first class, it can be hard to fall asleep during a flight. Most airline cabins are either too cold or not quiet enough. Also, where do you rest your head? The struggle to snooze is real.

As a travel writer, I'm always flying — racking up 100,000+ miles a year and earning status on several major airlines. So believe me when I say, I know how hard it can be to catch some rest while in the air.

It took me years to perfect the art — or is it a science? — of sleeping on planes. But now, within 20 minutes of take-off I know I can nod off. It all comes down to the arsenal I keep in my carry-on. Each product is designed to help travelers catch up on rest, especially at cruising altitude. (Don't worry, they're all TSA-compliant.)

From a bestselling eye mask one TODAY writer uses to combat "resting zombie face," to a popular pillow spray I can't sleep without, here are 10 products to help you sleep on a plane. And if you find yourself seated next to me in the friendly skies, don't be a stranger. Say "Hi!"... unless my eye mask is on. In that case, I only want to be woken up for food.

Products for sleeping on a plane

Whether you're sitting in front of a crying baby or behind a chatty couple, you'll be glad you packed these ultra soft foam ear plugs. They have a 4.4-star average rating from more than 6,300 reviews and come in various colors. For just $9 you get 60 pairs, a plastic carrying case and a bonus pair of silicone earplugs.

At 2.5 full ounces, this popular pillow spray is well within the TSA's 3.4-ounce limit for carry-on luggage. That said, it's also available in 1.2 full ounces for $20. According to ThisWorks, nearly 90 percent of users report falling asleep faster with the help of this "superblend" of lavender, vetivert and chamomile. Still skeptical? "Can’t even travel without it!! Calms my body, mind and heart preparing me for sleep" reads one 5-star review on Amazon.

According to the Sleep Foundation, light exposure prevents our brains from producing melatonin which is crucial when it comes to crashing. There are a lot of sleep masks on the market, but this bestseller (it has a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 32,000 reviews) stands out because it's made of 100 percent hypoallergenic silk. Plus with its full coverage (no light sneaks in through the nose area), it's like having blackout curtains for your eyes. Choose from 26 different colors and styles.

If you're one of those people who can't sleep without white noise, this handheld device with earbuds can certainly help. It's pre-loaded with 24 relaxing tracks developed by doctors, the brand shares, and features a removable SD card, so you can add your own tracks, too. With up to 15 hours of run time on one charge, it even lasts on long haul flights. Of course, the built-in "sleep enhancement timer" that automatically shuts the device off after 30, 60 or 90 minutes helps, too.

Made of dual-density memory foam, the doctor-recommended Cabeau Evolution S3 makes every other travel pillow feel flimsy at best. It's also different from other travel pillows because it has straps you can use to attach it to your seat. Meaning, you don't have to worry about it sliding to one side. It also features a convenient stuff sack (it packs down to be half its size) and a washable pillow cover.

Instead of packing a pillow that takes up more space, why not make a pillow using the clothes you have to bring anyway? That's the premise of this stuffable pillow case from the brand behind the bestselling Rumpl blanket. Made of recycled polyester and polar fleece, it's 11 inches by 16 inches in pillow mode. Pack it to your desired firmness. When not in use, it folds flat and takes up about as much space as a postcard.

These earbuds may be pricey, but they're a personal favorite of "The Sleep Doctor" — Dr. Michael Breus, PhD. "I love these because they have the famous BOSE sound masking technology," he tells Shop TODAY. While you can't listen to your favorite podcast with them, you can choose from 50 curated sounds designed for maximum relaxation. The earbuds, which can hold a charge for up to 10 hours, are made of silicone and designed to not feel as invasive in the ear.

Don't let the sticker shock stop you from treating yourself to this luxurious kit that will have your coach seat feeling like first class. The kit, which comes in three neutral colors, includes an eye mask, socks and a cozy blanket. All of the items are made with 100 percent responsibly-sourced cashmere, according to the brand.

Sleeping well starts with being comfortable. These super soft modal and spandex pants come from the woman-founded brand best known for its bra-less tops. The pants, which are made in L.A., feature a slimming ribbed fabric and a slightly flared bottom that makes legs look longer. They come in three colors and sizes XS-XL. The 4-inch wide waistband is designed to help tuck in the tummy and there's no dangling drawstring to get in the way.

According to the Sleep Foundation, it's important to stay hydrated if you want high-quality sleep. This reusable "anti-bottle" holds .5L of water, yet it lays completely flat when empty. When rolled up, it is about the size of a credit card. It's made of BPA-free plastic and is dishwasher-safe making it a breeze to clean.