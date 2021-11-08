Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Can't sleep? You're not alone. According to the American Sleep Apnea Association, insufficient sleep is a problem affecting as many as 70 million Americans of all ages. And after reading the latest sleep tracking insights reported by my Fitbit, it turns out that I'm one of them.

In an effort to catch more ZZZ's, I decided to try the This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray. According to the brand, over six million bottles have been sold so far and a recent study showed that 89% of 100 users said they fell asleep faster using the spray. That's all I needed to read to immediately bump the order number up to six million and one.

Why this particular pillow spray?

I opted for the This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray because it looked the most promising. On Amazon, it has a 4.4-star average rating from over 4,400 reviews. At Ulta Beauty, where a 2.5-ounce bottle costs $29, nearly 90 percent of buyers say they'd recommend it to friends. And after reading through the 3,000+ five-star reviews, I saw no red flags — just the words of very happy customers singing its praises.

An award-winning sleep solution

The key ingredients that make up this pillow spray include lavender, chamomile and vetivert — referred to by the brand as the product's "award-winning superblend." All three are naturally derived and were chosen specifically for their soothing effects. And if your lack of sleep spurs from an inability to calm late-night nerves, these "scientifically proven ingredients at therapeutic levels" may offer the relaxing experience your nights have been missing.

If I had to describe the scent, I'd say it's mostly lavender with a hint of chamomile. It is noticeable but not overpowering. At first, I was nervous about spraying something with fragrance onto my pillowcase, where my face would rest for hours. However, I haven't noticed any skin irritation. But the best part about the scent, by far, is that it helps cover up the smell of my 150-pound dog, who often jumps into bed with me.

How I use it

Every night, I lightly spray each of my pillows about 15 minutes before I get into bed. The formula is clear and dries quickly. You can also spray it on your sheets, but I've found just misting my pillows works well enough. Plus, it's a great way to make the bottle last longer.

Where it really comes in handy is when I'm traveling. While I'd love to bring my essential oil diffuser with me while I'm on the go, it's much too big to pack in my carry-on. During a recent stay at the Kimpton Armory Hotel Bozeman, I used the This Works Pillow Spray to stave off the "new hotel" smells that were keeping me up at night. After a couple of spritzes to my pillowcase, I was passed out within minutes. The familiar scent reminded me of home and made me forget that I was sleeping in a strange bed.

More high-quality sleep

Not only am I getting more hours of sleep with this pillow spray, but the ZZZ's are also better quality. I sleep while wearing a Fitbit Sense, which offers advanced sleep analytics, so I know exactly how much sleep I'm getting and what kind of sleep I'm getting. On nights when I don't use this pillow spray, I tend to score low on REM sleep and deep sleep. Those are the most critical stages of sleep, where my body recovers and gets ready for the next day. My overall sleep score on these nights is usually in the 70s, which Fitbit calls "fair." When I use the pillow spray, however, I usually get at least two hours of REM and deep sleep and typically score in the high 80s, which Fitbit considers "good."

Fall asleep faster to wake up refreshed

While my Fitbit seems happy, my phone is accusing me of neglect every time it sends me my weekly usage report. It's trending toward less screen time, which I'm guessing is because I no longer need to play games at night when I can't sleep. In fact, I imagine this pillow spray has put a lot of sheep out of business. But numbers and data aside, I know this spray works because I fall sleep faster and wake up feeling more refreshed.

