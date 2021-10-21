Sleep better at night with these award-winning products

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Nothing is more important than a good night's sleep, and never before have there been so many products on the market designed to help us achieve that.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than half of Americans reported an increase in sleep problems, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. Sleep, however, is essential to not only recharge our minds but also our bodies, says the Sleep Foundation. A healthy amount of sleep helps the body fight off diseases and helps the brain function properly.

In August, Health magazine shared the winners of their annual Sleep Awards — more than 40 standouts in bedding, sleep trackers and more. So, Editor-in-Chief Amy Conway stopped by TODAY to share a few highlights to upgrade our snooze.

Whether you are in need of a new set of sheets or the latest tech such as sleeping headphones, here are eight award winners that experts have been praising. Read on to shop blankets, pillows, white noise sound machines and more to help you get better shut-eye.

Not only does this sheet set come in eight beautiful colors, but they are also designed to be the perfect weight for year-round use. The fabric is made to resist shrinking, color fading and pilling. The set includes one flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillow cases.

Nothing is more comforting than feeling like you are receiving a hug, which is exactly what this weighted blanket feels like. This blanket is made using 100% cotton and is machine washable and dryer safe. In recent years, these blankets have grown in popularity and make perfect gifts.

Have you struggled with finding the perfect pillow? Pluto offers a solution by allowing customers to take a quiz and get a pillow that is customized to your particular sleep position, body stats and preferences. Pluto also allows you to test the pillow out and return it within 100 days for a full refund if you are not satisfied.

Filled with shredded memory foam and hypoallergenic down-alternative fiber, this 52-inch body pillow is the perfect snuggle buddy. If you are a side sleeper, wrapping yourself around this pillow is great for maintaining proper knee and hip alignment.

If you need the soothing white noise of a fan to fall asleep, this device is for you. With a real fan inside for a realistic sound, this machine also has a built-in timer and night light. There are 10 different volume settings in addition to an adjustable tone, so you can customize it to your preferences.

This device doubles as sleep headphones and a blackout mask. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can fall asleep to soothing music, podcasts and audio books. The adjustable speaker allows for more than eight hours of playing time and is comfortable to wear, making it perfect for side sleepers. The mask is also washable.

If you snore and are looking for a solution, try Mute. This FDA-approved nasal dilator sits just inside of the nose and works to improve airflow, encouraging you to breathe through your nose rather than mouth. This product is also designed to be effective even if you have a deviated septum.

This second-generation Google Nest Hub uses radar technology to track sleep. All you have to do is place the camera-free smart display on your nightstand and say, “Hey, Google, how did I sleep last night?” when you wake up. The Nest Hub will provide feedback on your sleep stages and bedroom conditions, as well as tips on how to sleep better from American Academy of Sleep Medicine experts.

