As the weather outside gets colder, we desire to cozy up with warm blankets — and what better place to do that than in bed?

You might want to run out and buy extra warm bedsheets made out of flannel or thickly woven fabric to combat the cooler temperatures as the season changes, but it turns out, that’s not always the best choice.

“Your body benefits from a cooler temperature at night,” said Dr. Rebecca Robbins, NYU Langone Health’s postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Healthful Behavior Change. “Essentially, we want to make sure the temperature is in the range of 65 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. You definitely want to be avoiding night sweats that reduce quality of sleep.”

Robbins, who co-authored the book “Sleep for Success”, told TODAY that your best bet for choosing the best bedsheets is to find a material that is relaxing to you. “Some people like silky, while some like a crisp cotton sheet,” she said, adding that you shouldn’t focus on thread count. “Go by touch and where the fabric is sourced from.”

Love flannel sheets for the winter? “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” Dr. Robbins said. Just be cautious about getting overheated at night. “If you do find you’re sleeping with flannel sheets and are overly hot, switch to a lighter material.”

In the market for new sheets this season? Below, see some of the top-rated bed sheets for cooler weather ahead.

Best bed sheets to sleep better this fall and winter, according to shoppers and experts

Handwoven in Portugal, these soft flannel sheets from L.L. Bean may be all that you need to stay cozy all season long. Shoppers clearly agree with this sentiment, with almost 800 reviewers rating this set a perfect five stars. Several also agree that "they are definitely worth the money."

Double brushed for the utmost softness and made with anti-pilling technology, this sheet set will make you excited to hit the sack every night. Also, as one Bed Bath & Beyond reviewer perfectly puts it, "It's turning cold out and they are thick enough to keep me warm, but thin enough to not overheat when it's not too cold out."

Some things are truly worth the splurge. Case in point: these luxurious sheets from Brooklinen. Made with an indulgent (yet lightweight and breathable) blend of Himalayan cashmere and cotton, shoppers have even labeled them "cloud nine soft."

Your thermostat will appreciate the break, thanks to these plush microfleece bedsheets. Considered a "cozy alternative" to flannel, nobody will blame you if you spend some extra time cuddling up in the morning.

Covered in serene handpainted winterberries, this Garnet Hill bedding set is literally designed for cooler weather. Its aesthetic isn't the only thing that's ready for dropping temperatures — it's also made with a gently brushed organic cotton flannel material.

Over 3,700 verified Wayfair shoppers have adorned this Eddie Bauer sheet set a perfect five stars thanks to its "super soft and cozy" cotton material. As an added bonus, its also available in a wide array of fall-friendly designs and patterns.

Like Dr. Robbins said, if you like flannel sheets for the winter and they don’t make you too hot at night, then by all means, use them. This set from Pinzon is a popular one on Amazon with a 4.7-star average and over 9,000 verified ratings. Many customers said that while they’re warm, they aren’t too hot.

Sheets come in a variety of different prices, but you can still find great ones on the lower end of the scale. “If you’re on a budget, there are great ones from Target,” Dr. Robbins said.

The popular Threshold Performance sheet set with 400 thread count has over 2,600 five-star ratings. Soft, durable and made of 100% cotton, the sheets have a feel of smooth and silky sateen.

These sheets from Mellani are one of Amazon's bestsellers for good reason: They're inexpensive and comfortable. We tried them and love them! They’re warm, but according to reviewers, they work well for both summer and winter. They also come in a variety of colors. Dr. Robbins suggests going with a neutral tone like white, beige or light blue for the best optimal sleep.

Dr. Robbins said she loves Comphy because they make the silkiest, most luxurious sheets at a reasonable price. They were developed as massage linens for spas around the world, and are now available for consumers to buy for the home. “The sheets get even better with time,” Dr. Robbins said.

