9 bedding essentials that will help you get the best night's sleep

A long day of running errands may have you tempted to jump into bed the moment you get home — but before you turn in for the night, you may want to consider upgrading your bedding essentials.

According to the National Sleep Foundation (NSF), you should replace your pillows every one to two years — which is way more often than some people may think. As for sheets, the NSF recommends tossing them after two years.

If you’re way past your bedding's expiration date, we have a list of bestselling and top-rated items that will upgrade you to the perfect bed in no time.

Lifestyle expert Jill Bauer joined TODAY to share her insight on the best bedding essentials to ensure you always get a good night's sleep.

Sheets

When looking for a set of sheets, start by paying attention to the thread-count — the number of threads per square inch. In most cases, higher thread count means stiffer and higher-quality sheets, but it’s also important to be mindful of the type of fabric used.

These 500-thread-count sheets come in eight colors and seven sizes. They are made from 100% Tencel lyocell which is a form of rayon — which means they have a super soft feel.

After a long day, sometimes you just want to head home and collapse on your bed. Relax on these cool and comfortable sheets that are fully elasticized to fit your bed perfectly.

The AQ Textiles Bergen pillowcases are made from 100% certified Egyptian cotton. This type of cotton has a longer and silkier fiber which gives it more resistance to thinning and pilling over time.

Slip into a deep sleep with these ultra-comfortable Pima cotton sheets. They are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable and come in 12 colors.

If you're searching for a warmer option for the winter months, these fleece sheets will keep you cozy throughout the night. The cozy set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Pillows

Everyone has their own pillow preference, but there are a few rules of thumb you should follow when trying to pick out the best one. First and foremost, you need to find a pillow that will support your head and neck.

If you’re a stomach sleeper, Bauer recommends a softer and flatter pillow. If you’re a back sleeper, you may want to choose a hybrid pillow with moderate fill. Side sleepers need the most support, so any option with a firm base will do the trick.

This pillow is filled with 85% goose feather and 15% goose down. The filling provides medium support and the double-layered outer shell helps to avoid feathers from poking out.

The Beautyrest extra firm pillow is ideal for side sleepers that need functional support. "They are firm but with just the right amount of squishiness that they don't deflate when you lay on them," said one buyer.

This bestselling pillow has over 4,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.3-star average. The ergonomic design aligns your head, neck, shoulders and back for a restful night's sleep.

Coop is a direct-to-consumer brand that aims to provide customers with the best sleeping experience for the lowest price possible. Each pillow comes with a half-pound bag of extra fill so you can manually adjust your pillow's firmness to fit your needs.

