27 products under $50 that will make your home cozy

Staying indoors for a long period of time can have a major impact on your overall mood.

Whether it's too cold to trek outside, you're feeling under the weather or you need some relaxation time, you'll want to make sure your place is in shape for a long in-home stay.

Transform your space with products that will make your home feel ultra-cozy. You can add everything from energy-boosting lights to plush blankets that are sure to brighten your spirits. Feel productive? Try a top-rated in-bed laptop desk or a mini coffee maker to help you stay in the zone from the comfort of your home.

Check out the best cozy home items from books to candles to plants and more, below!

Blankets and Pillows

This microfiber plush throw blanket comes in a variety of different colors and sizes. Keep it on your bed or draped over the couch so it's always around when you need to chill.

This heart-shaped shaggy pillow is a fun accent for any room in your home. It's also available in multiple color options.

You can keep this cozy sherpa throw blanket on the couch for movie nights or after dinner snuggles. It's available in multiple colors including navy, black, gray, pink, red, purple, taupe and latte.

Nothing says warm and cozy quite like this pillow cover. It's a nice addition to a couch, bed or chair.

Candles and diffusers

Candles are a key component of a cozy lifestyle. This bestselling soy wax candle may be more of a fall scent, but it's enjoyable all year long! We tried it and loved it.

This pack of aromatherapy candles includes four fragrances: jasmine, lilac, lotus and white gardenia. The tin holders are decorative and colorful, and they are a bestseller on Amazon.

If you prefer an essential oil diffuser this one has rave reviews, and we'd buy it again. It also boasts more than 25,800 verified five-star reviews on Amazon.

These soy candles have a fresh scent that will leave your home feeling cozy and clean. They're made from renewable ingredients like soy wax and vegetable wax.

Home décor

Spruce up your home naturally. These plants will add a lively vibe to any space. The order comes with five live potted succulents that double as décor and a home companion.

This fluffy rug will make a living room or bedroom feel extra warm and inviting. It's made of long-pile faux fur and has an anti-slip suede backing.

Start the coziness on the outside of your home with this "come in and cozy up" doormat. It's made with a neoprene fabric top and has a durable anti-slip back.

Lighting

Adding fairy lights to your room can really transform your space. You can clip photos on them or put them in a mason jar and use it as an illuminating centerpiece.

These trendy lamps are hand-carved from Himalayan salt crystal. This one changes colors and will add a nice calming vibe to your home.

If you're stuck indoors, the lack of real sunlight might be taking a toll on your mood. This light therapy lamp uses UV-free light to mimic a bright sunny day, delivering a concentrated glow that may fight symptoms associated with jet lag and winter blues.

Miss the stars? We've got a solution. The Luckkid star projector will fill your room with stars, constellations and planets.

For the bedroom

Never leave your bed with this adjustable laptop desk. It's made with bamboo and includes a storage drawer, a removable baffle and adjustable legs.

Calling all book worms! This light will allow you to read in peace without disturbing your roommate or partner.

You can create your own bedroom sanctuary with this whimsical net bed canopy.

For the kitchen

If you're a slow coffee drinker this mug warmer will keep your drink piping hot for longer. One TODAY writer loves that it doesn't take up prime real estate on her table.

If heading to your local coffee shop isn't an option you can brew your own cup at home. This mini version can brew a 6-, 8- or 12-ounce cup.

The Yeti rambler mug is available in multiple colors including sea foam, coral, black and more. It has double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot.

Ditch the sponge and check out these reusable pot scrubbers. Not only are they useful, but they'll also add a cozy feel to any kitchen!

For the bathroom

Turn your bathroom into a spa with this aromatherapy in-shower mist. According to the brand, J.R. Watkins creates all its products from natural ingredients so you can feel good about yourself and the environment.

Step onto this cozy rug after a nice warm shower. Your feet will thank you when you feel the water-absorbent cotton of this soft rug.

Add a lively touch to your bathroom with this floral print shower curtain. For under $20, it's an affordable way to bring some cheer into your home.

Books

Books also have the ability to make a home feel cozier — especially when the book is about creating a cozy home. This is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon with an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

No one knows how to make a home cozy like HGTV star Joanna Gaines. This bestselling book is a must-read if you have a fondness for interiors. Be sure to also check out her latest décor line available at Target.

