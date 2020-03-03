Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
If getting a good night's sleep sounds more like a dream than a reality, you may want to think about changing up your bedding.
Good Housekeeping chief technologist Rachel Rothman visited TODAY to help you navigate the process of updating your bedding. The magazine recently released the Best Bedding 2020 awards, and it covers everything from mattresses to pillows.
Rothman shared the 17 award-winning products that were all approved by the Good Housekeeping Institute, which is a team of engineers, scientists and analysts that have been testing the quality of products since 1900.
From weighted blankets to silk pillowcases, check out all the best bedding products that will have you begging for a few more minutes in bed.
Weighted blanket
1. Sleep Number Relaxation Weighted Blanket
Experience a comfortable and calm night with the Sleep Number weighted blanket, available in 15-, 20- and 25-pound options. Whether you're sleeping or lounging, the no-shift diamond stitching is designed to hold the weighted fill in place for even distribution. The soft, removable microfiber cover also comes in gray, navy and cream and is machine washable.
Silk Pillowcase
1. Fishers Finery Silk Pillowcase
The Good Housekeeping Institute tests silk pillowcases for durability, moisture-wicking properties, smoothness and more. This one had a couple of standout characteristics: It helps you feel cool throughout the night and outperforms silk pillowcases that are double in price.
Sleep Masks
1. Bucky 40 Blinks Sleep Mask
This sleep mask has a unique design that allows you to open your eyes while wearing it. It effectively blocked light and held up to washing, which made it a top performer when tested by the Good Housekeeping Institute.
Mattresses
1. Casper Mattress
Casper was one of the first bed-in-a-box companies and conveniently ships your mattress to your home in a compact package. Designed with four layers of premium foam, this bed is designed with targeted firm zones to support your shoulders and hips.
For a limited time, you can get the mattress for $164 off the original price, which includes the brand's 100-night risk-free trial.
2. Sleep Number 360 p6 Smart Bed
Find your perfect firmness level with the Sleep Number 360 p6 bed. It has internal adjustable air chambers that allow you to customize the feel of your bed, ensuring you have a comfortable and supportive night's sleep.
3. Stearns and Foster Lux Estate Cassatt Mattress
This Stearns and Foster mattress has a traditional interspring design and is available in multiple firmness levels. It includes densely-packed coils and has a memory foam topper for added comfort.
Sheet sets
1. Parachute Percale Sheet Set
These sheets are made with 100% long-staple Egyptian cotton — meaning the material es durable and softens with age. They are also shrink- and pill-resistant according to tests run by the Good Housekeeping Institute.
2. Wamsutta PimaCott 500-Thread-Count Sheet Set
Available in 12 colors and 10 sizes, the Wamsutta PimaCott sheets can work for nearly any bed. They were actually DNA tested to ensure top-quality.
3. Mellanni Bed Sheet Set
You can get these highly-rated sheets starting at just $25. They have over 48,500 verified 5-star reviews, and customers say that the colors don't fade after washing.
Pillows
1. Amazon Basics Down Alternative Bed Pillows
You can get two of these bestselling pillows for under $25. They have a down-alternative fill and a low profile, which is perfect for stomach sleepers or children.
2. Home Decorators Down Surround Jumbo Pillow
This jumbo pillow has a dual-layer design, meaning that there is an inner chamber of feathers and an outer section made with down. No matter what kind of sleeper you are, this medium density pillow will leave you feeling supported.
3. Coop Home Goods Original Pillow
The Original Pillow from Coop Home Goods is the Good Housekeeping Institute winner for standout support. It even comes with extra fill so you can add or remove the memory foam to find a customized firmness level that works for you.
Comforters
1. Buffy Cloud Comforter
Filled with plush, lightweight fibers, this comforter will make you feel like you're sleeping on a cloud and provide comfort year-round. It has unique stitching that prevents it from getting flat and a web of fibers that eliminates any clumping.
2. L.L. Bean Permabaffle Box Goose Down Comforter
Looking for something even warmer? This L.L. Bean comforter is made from responsibly-sourced, hypoallergenic down, giving the blanket a warm and lofty feel that's perfect for the cooler months.
Sleepwear
1. Under Armour Recovery Sleepwear
This Good Housekeeping editor-favorite is a great lounging option. It's ideal for hanging around the house or making a quick trip to the grocery store.
2. L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas
Cotton helps retain heat, which is why these flannel pajamas from L.L. Bean will keep you warm throughout the night.
3. Lusome Ginger Lace-Trim Camisole
According to the brand, 80% of all women will face night sweats at some point in their life. These pajamas will help to keep you cool thanks to their moisture-wicking fabric.
For more stories like this, check out:
- I finally get a good night's sleep thanks to this comfortable gel pillow
- 25 expert approved products to help you achieve a better night's sleep
- The 6 best weighted blankets of 2020
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.