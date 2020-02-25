Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Whether you're watching a big game, throwing an elaborate cocktail gathering or simply having some couples over for dinner, it takes a lot of work to host a great party. So, when it comes to showing your favorite host or hostess some love, why settle on flowers or that basic bottle of wine?

Lifestyle expert Jenn Falik joined TODAY to show us a whole bundle of last-minute hostess gifts that will make throwing any get-togethers much simpler. Find everything from Oprah-approved products to custom photo books — all items that will have party guests talking for weeks.

The below list has gifts by category, to quickly jump to the category you're looking for click on the links below:

Last-minute hostess gifts on TODAY

Sometimes, those DIY gifts are the ones that are the most memorable. Find some cookbooks or cooking magazines around the house, pick up a few necessary ingredients, and bundle everything together for a fun-filled cooking kit!

This bestselling hot sauce made it on Oprah's Favorite Things for 2019. It is made with ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, organic coriander and white truffles.

The original Truff Hot Sauce is loved by over 2,500 buyers on Amazon and makes for the perfect addition to a holiday meal.

If the original version isn't spicy enough for you, you'll want to take a look at the hotter version. This one is currently out of stock due to popularity, but we recommend you keep an eye on the site to snag it the moment they restock!

Wanting to create a unique and useful gift for the person who always hosts the best parties? Order a few pots of organic herbs, grab some plastic bases and wrap them in burlap for a rustic look.

Give the gift of memories with a photo book that is sure to keep guests entertained. This one can be ordered with a "same-day delivery" option.

Really wow guests with this electric s'mores maker. It comes with four stainless steel roasting sticks, four tray compartments and a housing and top cover.

This Oprah-approved gift is flying off the shelves this year. The Warmies Slippers will keep your toes warm when the temps drop — all you need to do is pop them in the microwave!

Gift a unique letter board that will allow the host to welcome guests with a creative message.

If you're in need of some comic relief you'll want to add this game to your cart. It requires players to perform tasks to earn points — just try to avoid total embarrassment.

This word association game will test everyone's knowledge during any party. Players will square off to see who can guess the secret password first. The fewer the clues, the higher the points!

This trivia game will bring laughter, conversation and fun competition into the room! It has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and buyers say it's perfect for all generations.

Bring the popular show to your home with this fun Family Feud game! It has 400 hilarious pop culture references and it can be played with three or more people.

Made for two, three or four players, this game will give your holiday get-together just the right around of excitement. This set comes with 88 cards and a list of instructions.

Our bestselling hostess gifts

For your favorite card shark, personalize this deck with a photo of your host — you can even add a monogram.

Home is where your tissue is. This modern take on a tissue-box cover will be a fabulous addition to your host's powder room.

This is a gift that pampers! Your host will love a little well deserved R & R with vegan bath bombs. This gift has a great "wow" factor with its pretty and colorful presentation.

Don't forget the four-legged hosts! It never hurts to get in good with the pups, and these dog cookies will do the trick.

This is such a thoughtful and unique gift that your hostess is sure to use and appreciate for years to come.

Our top hostess gifts

This marble cheese board makes a perfect serving piece for cheeses and charcuterie. It's one of those gifts that is appropriate for every kind of host.

Talk about cute! This bunny holds cupcakes, cookies and sweets on a plate held up by his little feet. And who doesn't love that?

Trying out some fancy soap is always a luxury! Your host will love being able to try all these different fragrances.

Personalized hostess gifts

For an unexpected and thoughtful gift, we love these wood monogram cutouts. Your host will now be able to proudly hang his or her initials on a wall, door or mantel.

Match your host with his or her home state for a big score in the gift department. Whether shaped like New York or Florida, these wall-mounted bottle openers will make cracking open a cold one that much more fun.

This personalized cutting board is the perfect thank you gift for any hostess. You can even emboss an important date in your host's life (like their wedding anniversary) onto the board.

Hostess gifts for the kitchen

This tangy and decadent Meyer Lemon Olive Oil makes everything taste divinely delicious — from bread to veggies and more. This is a gift any foodie host will fall in love with.

Four hammered copper mugs beckoning for a frosty Moscow mule? Sign us up! This classic gift is a slam dunk for the entertainer.

This cute little patio gardening kit provides everything you need to grow herbs. It's a gift that keeps on giving long after you go home.

Style and substance! These cool and colorful hand-dipped bamboo kitchen utensils are so good-looking your host will want to display them proudly.

What host wouldn't love this set of sassy striped dishtowels? As an added bonus, you can even offer to do the dishes.

Jazz up your host's table with a bold pattern and color. These green and white banana leaf placemats make any meal a party

A casserole always tastes better when the cook wears ruffles. This fashion-forward apron boasts florals and fun.

Chrissy Teigen's cookbook is filled with tons of decadent recipes to serve a crowd.

Fun and unique hostess gifts

There's nothing like a little Cards Against Humanity to get an evening rolling. This game is like a secret weapon when you need instant entertainment.

Add a few succulent plants to these cute egg-shaped planters to present your host with a little magic garden.

With this waterproof speaker, spills won't ruin the party! It's a great gift for the music lover.

Set the tone with these festive piñatas. Skip dessert and string them up after dinner for some fun for the entire family.

This is funny! And though it may not convey your host's true feelings about guests, it'll be sure to get a laugh

Don't forget the kids! If your host has a couple of young ones running around, this DIY friendship bracelet kit is sure to delight. They'll thank you for the hours of quiet time this gift provides as the younger set gets busy with a good old-fashioned crafternoon.

These googly-eyed planters are adorable. Your host can put them in a kitchen window to grow fresh herbs.

No matter how old you are, a good game of Jenga is always a welcome gift.

Relaxing hostess gifts

Give the gift of calm. Herbivore makes wonderfully luxurious (and great-looking) products. A favorite of ours is their Dead Sea bath salts. Your host will never want to get out of the tub.

This reed diffuser will send warm, inviting scents throughout the house with very little effort.

