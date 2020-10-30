Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We all know that person — that friend, partner, family member, or co-worker who is always fuh-reezing. If you're looking for the right something to give them this year, look no further. We've got toasty, cozy gift ideas to bring a smile to their face (and a bit of warmth to their lives).

Found in drugstores all over Japan (and luckily for Americans, all over Amazon!), these self-heating eye masks deliver 20 minutes of gentle warmth and relaxation. Simply loop the elastic mask around your ears and the eye pads begin to bathe the eye area in a soothing, subtle heat that calms the optic nerves and feels like a mini sauna for the eyes.

Earn your giftee’s eternal devotion with this incredibly chic, incredibly satisfying towel warmer. The canister can hold two bath towels and a built-in timer lets them get nice and toasty for up to an hour — perfect for those long, luxurious soaks.

Plant Apothecary’s organic bath soak has an unusual marquee ingredient: mustard seed powder. Combined with organic eucalyptus oil, the mustard draws heats to boost circulation and soothe sore muscles and painful knots.

Slippers are always a source of joy for the eternally cold, but these squishy dumpling-shaped cuties take joy-sparking to the next level. If you’re kicking it on the couch with Netflix, plug in for an extra boost of heat.

This beautiful Dutch oven will deliver a lifetime of cozy stews, soups, and chilis. And it’ll do it for literally a tiny fraction of what other Dutch ovens cost.

Everyone needs a good pair of leggings (or five) in their arsenal, and the eternally cold people of the world need these: well-made black leggings lined with snuggly fleece on the inside. Add an oversize sweater and winter boots and boom!—instant outfit.

The next best thing after a working fireplace? A hand-poured, beeswax-and-coconut-oil candle fragranced with warming notes of earthy cinnamon, fir needle and rosemary.

This menswear-inspired flannel PJ set with sweet piping is made for curling up with blankets, a good book and a steaming mug of cocoa. The 100% eco-friendly cotton is milled in Portugal and is amazingly soft to the touch.

In-house Amazon brand Lark & Ro is a gold mine for great basics that don’t break the bank. Proof? This 100% cashmere sweater available in a range of great shades—all for under $85.

This at-home foot bath brings the best part of the nail salon and dunks it right in your living space. Reflexology rollers let you give yourself a foot massage at your own pace and intensity. Epsom salts (and wine) optional.

We promise it’ll be love at first sight for your giftee. (Full-on squeals are also very likely.) Ugg’s crazy-comfy slippers are like fluffy pillows for the feet. They’re indulgent and fun (check out the awesome range of colors and patterns available) but also practical — they keep chilly feet happy and warm.

Hundreds of Brooklinen shoppers bestow five stars on the brand’s mega-cushy robe. It’s made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, meaning that it’s absorbent despite its plushness. (You know how big fluffy towels aren’t actually that good at drying? That’s not the case here.) The certified toxins-free fabric is another perk.

Level up bath time with a non-slip bathtub pillow. Reviewers love this one for its comfy and waterproof mesh material (i.e. not awkward inflatable plastic) and ability to dry well post-bath.

Does your cold-at-all-times giftee love hot coffee and tea? If so, they’ll really love this temp-controlling smart mug by Ember. Using their smartphone, they can set the exact temperature they like their brew (up to 145 degrees Fahrenheit). The mug’s built-in battery lasts an hour and a half, or they can place the mug on the coaster for a charge that’ll last all day.

What better gift to give a constantly cold friend than 15 pounds of blanket? YnM’s weighted blanket is made from certified chemical-free cotton and glass beads for an experience that feels like a warm, comforting hug.

We're several months into stay-at-home life, and it’s quite likely everyone on your list could use a loungewear upgrade. These chic joggers from Amazon house brand Daily Rituals are lightweight but surprisingly warm, with a comfy waistband that doesn’t cut into your skin and a flattering fit that looks pulled-together if worn out of the house.

This darling ceramic pot, resting on a base made from European white oak, warms up cheese, chocolate, caramel sauce or anything your heart desires in a matter of minutes.

Presenting your cold friend’s new favorite sweater. This slouchy cardigan with cuffed ribs is an excellent pick for Zoom calls, couch time, and everything else.

Who says portable space heaters have to be eyesores? Not only does this ceramic space heater have a cute, modern design, it also has three heat settings and an impressively quiet airflow.

Think of Billabong’s fuzzy jacket as a warm blanket with sleeves, pockets and buttons. The relaxed teddy coat made from faux shearling is an easy (and chic) way to face winter chills head-on.

The forever-cold person in your life will flip over this electric kettle. It’s a sleek little package — the matte black finish, cork handle and knob, and long slim spout are far more attractive than your average electric-kettle fare — that heats up water in minutes for a cozy cuppa.

For the person with 10 little icicles for toes, go for the ridiculously fluffy slipper booties. The crazy-soft Australian lambswool will be a treat every time they pull them on, and the grippy sole means they can even wear them outside the house.

Black tea or rooibos powder and a blend of organic spices including ginger and cinnamon make for a warming and delicious pick-me-up. Simply mix with hot water and a splash of milk for a great coffee alternative. Once empty, the colorful tins make great containers for stashing tea bags and other kitchen items.

If your cold-natured friend doesn’t already have a heated blanket, then what are you waiting for? L.L.Bean’s Wicked Cozy Heated Blanket is astonishingly soft, with super-thin, barely discernible wires that evenly distribute toasty heat when turned on. The best part? A pre-heat setting lets you warm up the bed before crawling in at night.

A dollop of milky froth really takes your afternoon hot chocolate and makes it an event. This milk frother from Bonsenkitchen is light, affordable and a cinch to use.

Rough knuckles and fraying cuticles are annoying cold-weather byproducts. Patchology’s gloves swathe hands in space-blanket-like insulation, confining body heat to warm up the mask and release a hydrating shea-butter-and-coconut-oil essence.

One upside to being cold all the time? Snuggling up in this seriously giant blanket-hoodie mashup. Made from fleece and sherpa fabric, The Comfy is velvety soft and incredibly cozy. Oh, and if you ever wear it out of the house, it’ll 100% double as a conversation starter.

Tie-dye is *it* for 2020. Tap into the trend with this cute pullover from Amazon sensation brand PRETTYGARDEN (it of flight attendant jumpsuit fame).

You really can’t go wrong with cozy wool socks. This pair by Los Angeles-based Ban.do features a dreamy color combo and a thick waffle stitch that’ll put the kibosh on icy toes.

