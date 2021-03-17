Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Slipping into a cozy pair of pajamas or a nightgown at the end of a long day is pretty rewarding, but if you're looking for an even bigger dose of comfort, robes can take your loungewear style up a notch. Whether you're searching for something traditional or unique, retailers have plenty of styles to suit your fancy this season, and Shop TODAY is rounding up 13 women's robes that we're currently crushing on.

Women's robes under $30

Side wrap robes are super common, but if you prefer something a bit more unique, consider this zipper robe from MUK LUKS. The relaxed fit is equally comfy and the zip-it-and-forget-it design means you won't have to worry about tying your robe up when the knot comes undone. Our favorite part? You can toss it right in the washing machine.

A classic knee-length robe is a wardrobe essential, and this one comes in a nice range of sizes (eight, to be exact) and 10 colors. The bestseller has 4,000+ five-star ratings from happy customers and its dynamic ribbed texture is made of a soft velour material. It's luxury for less, basically!

Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have bestowed a five-star rating on this bestselling robe, and it's easy to see why they adore it so much. Between the soft cotton material, the 3/4 sleeves and double pockets, there's a whole lot to love. One enthused customer left the following review: "This robe is my swan song. My peak. I feel like a fancy housewife now. I've literally worn it everyday since it arrived. Obsessed."

Currently Amazon's bestselling women's robe, this plush number is the gold standard when it comes to women's bathrobes. Over 10,000 verified Amazon reviewers have bestowed a perfect five-star rating on this robe for its soft, fluffy nature, rich colors (seven in total) and overall roominess.

Women's robes under $50

Calling all fashionistas! Vinatre's kimono robe is so chic that it can also double as a dress (almost, but not quite). The stylish design comes in 33 colors and patterns ranging from florals and plaids to solids, and offers great coverage with its 3/4 length sleeves and mid-calf length. It's not surprising that it's racked up 3,000+ five-star global ratings so far!

Can't get enough of that classic denim look? This striped woven robe from the Levi's x Target collection combines fashion and function with its clean design, soft sherpa-like lining and front pocket. It's available in regular and plus sizes, and is made of at least 20% recycled polyester.

Cotton robes are great for the cooler weather, but a lighter satin material is great for those days when you want a bit of coverage without the extra warmth. The fun floral design and beautiful sky blue hue of this satin robe also add a touch of glamour!

Whether you're a bride-to-be, a newlywed or have been married for years, there's something special about having a personalized robe in your loungewear collection. This satin one from David's Bridal comes in 33 colors and can be personalized with your last name and some sparkly rhinestones.

For those times when you're feeling a little extra chilly, this soft terry robe has a convenient hood to keep your neck and head warm. The knee-length design is available in a sky blue hue and a striped pattern, and the material is nice and absorbent, making it ideal for when you just step out of the shower.

Women's robes under $75

If you're craving that lazy Sunday morning feeling, Koolaburra by Ugg's ankle-length robe can help get you in the right frame of mind. Available in eight sizes and four colors, the cozy cover-up has two side pockets and an irresistibly plush lining.

Pretty in pink! Linum Home's cotton terry cloth robe is equal parts sophisticated and fun with its cotton candy pink hue and its monogrammed lettering. It's made of a quick dry, absorbent material and has two spacious pockets so you can toss everything from your phone to a lip gloss in there.

Robes that can double as cardigans are pretty handy when you're working from home and need to quickly hop on a virtual business call. Duluth Trading's Dang Soft Robe is made with silky smooth Micromodal yarns that wick away moisture and block odors, so it's practical and fashionable. The two spacious front pockets certainly help, too!

Feeling a bit sassy? Soma's animal print robe packs a whole lot of attitude and side pockets to boot. It's made with the brand's unique Cool Nights fabric, which helps you stay cool and won't stick to your body when you get a bit warm.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!