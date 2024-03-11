Spring forward and into better sleep: Shop loungewear, sheets, more bedtime essentials

If you woke up today feeling a little groggy or overall victimized by daylight saving time, you're not alone. The new time change can definitely take a toll on your beauty sleep.

This week is National Sleep Awareness Week or "Sleep Week," and in honor of one of our favorite topics, sleep essentials, we're rounding up items to help you feel cozy and promote better quality Zzz's. Whether you're looking to elevate your loungewear and pajamas, or looking for a cooling sheets, we have you covered on sleep necessities worth trying.

And the best part? Many retailers are offering Sleep Week deals, meaning many of the below items are on sale!

Loungewear sets and pajamas

Production coordinator Camryn Privette says she's been living in this new launch from Hanes, which the brand says are made from a cotton, bamboo and spandex blend. "They’re silky smooth (bamboo blended with cotton and spandex) and great for lounging," says Privette.

If you're thinking about retiring those old T-shirts that you wear to bed (guilty!), this pajama set will be a major upgrade for your sleepwear. It comes in nine different colors and patterns, and cute enough to wear around your house — well into the late morning.

One Shop TODAY writer said she actually started sleeping better after wearing this nightgown to bed. And along with its comfortability she said it's so cute that she'd feel comfortable enough to answer the door if someone knocked.

This nightgown is like "sleeping on a cloud," said one Shop TODAY writer. She notes that it's not just for sleeping; she found it perfect to wear lounging around and it even doubled as a beach coverup. According to the brand, it's made of a rayon-spandex blend, meaning it's really comfortable and stretchy.

You can wear these shorts from the bed to couch, while still feeling put together. The cotton-blend shorts are designed with an elastic waistband, and if you want to make it a set, you can grab the matching crew sweatshirt. You can score these for under $30 with code EXTRASAVES.

Reviewers say these wide-leg fleece pants are "buttery soft" and the "perfect loungewear." You can pair it with the matching hoodie or wear it with your favorite tee or tank.

This stylish, ribbed pajama set features an oversized collared top with matching pants. You'll feel comfy and fashionable while relaxing around the home reading, watching your favorite shows or catching some Zzz's.

Shop TODAY social media editor Kara Quill said this lounge set is "perfect for every occasion," and said she's worn it to sleep, running errands and even to the office. And while it has a "cozy vibe," Quill notes the fabric is "relatively thin," so you can wear it year round. Don't forget to click the coupon code for 20% off.

This pajama set from Cozy Earth is made from bamboo fabric, which experts previously told Shop TODAY offers a cooling effect, which can be a good choice for night sweaters. Right now, you grab the set for 55% off.

Sleep accessories

Unwind before bed with this relaxing lavender steam mask. According to the brand, it will stay warm for up to 60 minutes and provide relief for dry and tired looking eyes. "If you have eye issues and need an on-the-go warm compress these are the way to go. They smell so good and I also use them to go to sleep they are so relaxing," wrote an Amazon reviewer.

During Sleep Week, Brooklinen is offering up to 20% off must-have sleep essentials, including this 100% mulberry silk eye mask. According to the brand, the silk fabric is cooling, breathable and even machine washable.

Whether you live in a noisy home or have a snoring partner, these wireless sleep headphones have bluetooth connectivity, so you can sync your favorite white noise or relaxing music. Plus, it wraps around your head like a traditional headband, making it comfortable for side sleepers.

These silicone earplugs have been a lifesaver ever since I moved into my first-floor apartment. They help reduce noise levels, while still allowing me to hear my alarm. And not to mention, they're super comfortable and perfect for my side-sleeping sleep style.

With warmer weather ahead, you might want to think about investing in pair of cooling sheets. According to the brand, the fabric is moisture-wicking and fast-drying, making it a good match for night sweaters.

This sunrise alarm clock gradually increases its light to simulate the sunrise, which can be ideal for heavy sleepers, says the brand. Shop TODAY writer Emma Stessman says that she feels more alert and refreshed in the morning, and likes that there’s “no harsh alarm jolting” her out of her sleep.

The brand says this mask is a "weighted blanket for your eyes," which is meant to provide a relaxing and calming effect to help you fall asleep.

According to the brand, these 100% bamboo viscose fitted sheets offer breathability to keep you cool throughout the night. You can save 20% off during Cozy Earth's Sleep Week sale.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources and use our own personal experiences with the product and brand to make shopping easier for our readers.

