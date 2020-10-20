Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Some may call her Superwoman, others call her Mom — whichever mask she’s wearing this holiday season, it’s important to show your appreciation for the one woman who seems to do it all. Whether the mom in your life loves to get pampered, lives off coffee and wine or is obsessed with fashion, there’s something for every mom on our list of the 18 best gifts for moms.

Best beauty gifts for mom

Who doesn’t love a good advent calendar around the holidays, especially one filled with deliciously-scented beauty products from The Body Shop. From hand creams to lip butters, this festive gift will not disappoint.

For the bath-lover mom, this six-piece set is perfect for her to unwind after a busy day with her kids.

This pick from Burt’s Bees is ideal for the mom with tired feet and overworked hands. Plus, who doesn’t love a good bonus lip color in the mix, too?

As the latest perfume from Gucci, this gorgeous scent features notes of tuberose, jasmine, ylang ylang and sandalwood for an elegant scent that will have Mom smelling (and feeling) like a goddess.

For the mom concerned with fine lines and wrinkles, this holiday set is the perfect gift. It comes complete with a trio of the brand's bestselling, anti-aging products, including a collagen treatment serum, a nourishing hand cream and a nighttime moisturizer.

Best home gifts for mom

If Mom is a wine-enthusiast, try this rambler from Yeti. After all, every mom needs a way to keep her wine cold until the last sip — especially after a day of chasing the kiddos around.

For the mom who never leaves her kitchen, why not spoil her with must-have cookware she’ll use year after year? This classic from Le Creuset is perfect for slow cooking a delicious holiday feast in style.

A robot vacuum that does all the floor cleaning for you. Need we say more?

For all the working moms out there who are juggling a million responsibilities, we see you. Coffee is a necessity, and this mug warmer will keep it hot as long as you need.

Is there any mom out there who isn’t sleep-deprived? Help a mom out with this customizable pillow — the adjustable inserts allow the gift-receiver to add or remove soft, medium or firm memory foam for a perfect pillow just for her.

It’s not just the gorgeous packaging that makes these candles the perfect gift for moms. They smell divine and will transport anyone back to their favorite vacation, stat.

Got a mom in your life who is addicted to her smartphone? Help her break things off with the phone by gifting her a no-phone-required alarm clock. This Loftie Clock was designed to help users feel less dependent on their smartphones when it comes to waking up each morning. The innovative clock features a nightlight, white noise maker, two-phase alarm system and so much more.

As a mother herself, Alex Snodgrass’s first cookbook is jam-packed with healthy alternatives to your go-to dinners, like chicken fried steak, tomato soup and other cleaned-up kid foods.

Best fashion gifts for mom

Ideal for the stressed-out mom, this little tool does so much more than just look pretty on her neck. Inspired by the Komuso monks of 17th century Japan, The Shift helps to control your breath by slowing down your exhales as you breathe through the little straw-like tube. By controlling your breath, you can decrease your stress, slow down your heartbeat, and lower blood pressure, making this perfect for any mom at her wit’s end.

Moms are spending extra time at home now that virtual schooling is underway and work-from-home orders are still in place. This lounge set lets Mom feel comfy while also looking put together and chic, too.

For the mom who’s on-the-go all the time, these leggings do way more than just look good. Created with MicroPerles that are lined on the inside, these ultra-flattering compression leggings offer a micro-massage to stimulate lymphatic flow and boost circulation with every wear. Plus, the compression helps to slow the formation of lactic acid, aiding in faster recovery after workouts.

We haven’t forgotten all the dog-moms out there. For those obsessed with their furry child, consider gifting this adorable advent calendar filled with doggy-inspired socks.

Science says blue light from cell phones and computers can be damaging to the eyes. So, for the screen-addicted mom, these blue-light-blocking glasses are a great gift. They'll protect her eyes while she's working from home or scrolling Facebook and the news each day.

