If you ask us, aunts don't get the credit they deserve. Next to parents and grandparents, aunts can play a pivotal role in raising their nieces and nephews, and their job certainly doesn't end once their favorite kiddos reach adulthood.

Lucky enough to have an amazing aunt in your life? Congrats! Now it's time to show her some love with one (or a few) of these affordable gift options ahead of the holiday shopping season. From quintessential classics like pearly earrings and sweet delicacies to unique experiences and wintry essentials worth the splurge, these are the 43 gifts we're excited to give the women we consider our cool older sisters or standby second moms.

Best gifts for aunts

For the aunt who wears their pride on their sleeve: "My Favorite People Call Me Auntie" Shirt

Know someone who loves to show off their cool aunt status? This tee is right up their alley. Available in 17 colors and a plethora of sizes, the cute top has a heart and the following message on it: “My favorite people call me auntie.”

For the aunt-to-be: Personalized New Aunt Ornament

Looking for a unique way to let your sister or sister-in-law know that they’re about to become an aunt? Consider this custom ornament that can be personalized with a date for the year they became a sister and the year they will become an aunt.

For the aunt who loves a touch of opulence: Loft Mother of Pearl Stud Earrings

Fashionistas know you can never have too many earrings, and this pair is equal parts elegant and edgy. We’re quite fond of the pearlescent and golden details, but the price is our favorite part!

For the fashionista on a budget: Sungait Vintage Sunglasses

Love luxury for less? We do too, and we’re currently crushing on this chic pair of retro Amazon shades that comes in several colors and dons 40,000+ verified five-star ratings. We’re pretty sure your aunt will dig them too!

For the aunt who loves a good manicure: Nails Inc. London Cappuccino To Go Nail Polish Duo

If your aunt can’t start her morning without her daily dose of caffeine, she’ll appreciate this fun coffee-inspired nail polish set. The duo comes with two shades of brown that are reminiscent of java and they both have fun names: Thanks a Latte and Espresso Your Love.

For the avid baker: Martha Stewart Ceramic Heart Shaped Baking Dish

Show your aunt just how much you heart her with this mint green ceramic baking dish. If you’re lucky, she’ll bake you something sweet or invite you over to share her favorite recipes sometime.

For the sentimental aunt: Angel on Earth Aunt Mini Angel Figurine

Sentimental gifts are always sweet and this one is perfect for proud aunts. The mini ceramic angel figurine is great for new and longtime aunts alike and is engraved with a sweet message that reads, “An aunt is an angel on earth.”

For the WFHer: Custom Auntie Sweatshirt

New aunts will be thrilled to rock this cozy bestselling sweatshirt that can be customized with the year they’re set to welcome their first niece or nephew. The affordable find comes in 10 colors and plenty of sizes!

For the aunt who has all the good snacks at her home: Michel et Augustin Gourmet Chocolate Cookie Squares

The best aunts always have snacks on hand when their favorite niece(s) or nephew(s) visit. Want to replenish her supply after all those times you’ve snuck a cookie from the kitchen? These bite-sized shortbread cookies are a sure bet and come with three varieties for every kind of chocoholic — dark chocolate with a pinch of sea salt, milk chocolate and melty caramel, and chocolate with toasty hazelnuts.

For the beauty aficionado: Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Liquid Lip

Pucker up! Your beauty-loving aunt will be psyched to unwrap this product that merges the benefits of a lip balm, liquid lipstick and lip stain. It’s available in seven hues and made of certified organic ingredients like shea butter, rosemary leaf extract and vitamins C and E, so you can feel good about giving it to her.

For the nostalgic aunt: Personalized Aunt Picture Frame

Memories are basically the best gift of all, so a photo frame is always a thoughtful present. This rustic Etsy's Pick frame comes in two sizes and can be engraved with a special greeting along with her name and when she earned her auntie status.

For the Francophile: Ladurée Eugénie Gift Box

Ladurée has always been known for its delectable macarons, and now the iconic Parisian brand has a new dessert that your aunt is sure to love: a gluten-free shortbread biscuit with a crunchy chocolate shell. This set comes with six bite-sized treats.

For the TV fanatic: The Official Netflix Cookbook

Netflix fans will have hours of fun whipping up the 70 recipes in this cookbook. They’re all inspired by Netflix series and made for all skill levels, so whether you’re a novice chef or a kitchen pro, there’s something for everyone. Recipes include appetizers, meals and desserts.

For the aunt who’d rather wear pajamas all day: Ekouaer Sleeveless Long Nightgown

Make bedtime (or daytime!) a joy for your aunt with this pretty V-neck Amazon nightgown that’s made of a cool, breathable material. We’re fans of the feminine details and the delicate draping, and are pretty sure your aunt will adore it too.

You can never go wrong with a little bit of bling, and this special bangle from Alex + Ani was made just for aunts. On one side, the charm says "Aunt" and the other says, "A trusting guide, forever by my side." The expandable design is nickel-free and comes in two finishes: gold and silver.

For the aunt who puts her H20 consumption first: Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Whether she prefers water, coffee or sangria on the DL, the aunt in your life will enjoy her go-to drink with joy as she sips from this trendy oversized water bottle. She's probably already familiar with it courtesy of TikTok (its hashtag currently has over 120 million views), so she'd be hyped to use its genius features like the push-open lid and sippy spout.

For the aunt who cherishes her beauty sleep: Ruffle Silk Satin Sleep Mask

Sweet dreams! This silk sleep mask can shut the world out and help your aunt catch some major zzz’s. The ruffle design and floral print add a nice feminine touch, while the elastic strap lets you get a custom fit.

For the sun worshipper: Coolibar Morada Everyday Long Sleeve T-Shirt UPF 50+

If she’s always finding a way to be outside, she’s sure to appreciate this top that provides UPF 50+ protection against harmful UV rays. The long-sleeved top comes in 11 colors and is made of a lightweight material that works for all seasons.

For the aunt who constantly craves comfiness: H Halston Buffalo Checkered Cardigan

Cozy and warm like a blanket, this checkered cardigan is perfect for the aunt who loves to be comfortable. The lightweight knit sweater has two front pockets and a pronounced collar to cradle her in comfort.

For the perpetually relaxed aunt: WonderKnit Pajama Tee

If she loves everything cozy, a knit tee is a no-brainer gift option. This draped style was made to be a PJ top, but could work equally well for lounging around the house, running errands or working out. It’s also available in a ton of sizes, ranging from XS-3X.

For the aunt who loves a sweet treat: “Best of Magnolia Bakery” Sampler Pack

How sweet it is to be loved by an aunt! This dessert sampler from Magnolia Bakery can help you show her just how sweet she really is and comes in two sizes — the small pack features two large classic banana pudding cups and two cupcakes, while the family pack comes with four large classic banana pudding cups and six cupcakes.

For the sophisticated aunt: State Cashmere The Cable Knit Unisex Gloves

Cooler weather can wreak havoc on your hands’ sensitive skin, so a soft pair of gloves is a winter essential. Help your aunt add to her winter wardrobe with these 100% Mongolian cashmere gloves that will keep her feeling warm and looking stylish.

For the aunt who loves the smell of coffee 24/7: Literie Bodega Coffee Candle

Whether you drink coffee or not, you have to admit that the aroma of freshly brewed coffee is pretty darn irresistible. Luckily, this single-wick candle captures the refreshing scent and burns for up to 50 hours, according to the brand. Caffeine boost not included!

For the aunt who's a New Yorker at heart: Pick-A-Bagel Dozen

Sending a gift from afar? Consider mailing a dozen delicious bagels straight from New York City to your aunt. The combo pack comes with three each of the following flavors: plain, sesame, poppyseed and everything.

For the aunt with a refined palate: La Maison du Chocolat Gesture Gift Box

When chocolate is life, you won’t settle for anything but the best, and this set from La Maison du Chocolat is the crème de la crème. It comes with 16 pieces of milk, dark and white chocolate squares in a decorative box. Yum!

For the adventurous foodie: Goldbelly Gift Card

A night without cooking? Sounds like a fabulous gift to us! Goldbelly is known for selling delectable savory and sweet treats from hundreds of chefs and restaurants across the country and delivering them right to your doorstep. In other words, give your aunt the gift of (delicious) choice.

For the aunt who has a signature scentscape: Glasshouse Fragrances Reed Diffuser

We've always believed that the right fragrance can lift your mood and boost your soul. This diffuser's scent is modeled after the "electric energy of the Big Apple" and features notes of orchid, black rose and amber, but there's several others to choose from if another aroma suits her fancy.

For the artistic aunt: Foliage Fine Art: Watercolor Workshop

Calling all artists! Treat your aunt to a watercolor painting class to help her unwind a bit. This 90-minute live workshop from Uncommon Goods walks participants through the "essentials of watercolors" and your aunt will also get all the materials necessary to create a masterpiece.

For the outdoorswoman who can’t stand getting wet: Cotopaxi Teca Half-Zip Windbreaker

Rain, rain, go away! Your aunt won’t fret when a stray shower pops up if she’s rocking this handy raincoat. Available in eight colors, the weather-resistant design is made with a back panel vent for extra breathability and can easily fold up into the front zip pocket. Best of all, it comes with a lifetime warranty that covers repairs!

For the aunt craving extra warmth: Overland Sheepskin Aviator Hat

When the weather is frightful, this delightful hat will keep your favorite aunt nice and toasty. Made of soft sheepskin, it comes with adjustable flaps to keep the face and neck warm and also has leather drawstrings for the perfect fit.

For the aunt with an elevated work setup: Venus et Fleur Le Mini Letter

Flowers are fabulous, but they die so quickly. Luckily, these preserved roses last for years with practically no maintenance required, according to the brand. The mini box is shaped like a letter and filled with petite roses in your choice of color (there are so many to choose from!).

For the practical aunt: Rothy's The Wristlet

Not sure what to get your aunt? Practical gifts with a bit of panache are always a great option. This machine-washable wristlet is available in a dozen colors and has plenty of room to fit all her essentials.

For the aunt looking to optimize her zzz's: Sleep Number ComfortFit Pillow

The experience of finding the right pillow can sometimes resemble the story of "Goldilocks and the Three Bears." Luckily, this pillow comes in three styles — classic, curved and ultimate — and two sizes — standard and king — to help your aunt get the perfect fit. It's made with a mix of memory foam and down alternative fibers and is especially perfect for anyone with allergies since it's hypoallergenic.

For the expert hostess: TerraFlame Geo Fire Bowl Table Top

Does your aunt love to entertain? This mini table top fire bowl will brighten her day (literally). The smoke-free, odorless product is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and can also be used to make s'mores!

For the aunt who'd rather stay in bed all day: PeachSkin Sheets Mint Julep Sheet Set

There's nothing quite like sinking into a pair of soft sheets at bedtime. These ones from PeachSkin Sheets are made of a breathable, moisture-wicking material and the fitted sheets have a thick elastic that locks them in place so they won't slip.

For the aunt prioritizing her skin care routine: First Aid Beauty Anti-Aging Trio

Skin care aficionados will flip for this anti-aging trio that fends off fine lines and wrinkles with the help of the following products: FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum Concentrate, FAB Skin Lab Resurfacing Liquid and FAB Skin Lab Retinol Eye Cream.

For the aunt who loves fashion and function: Draper James Tess Slingbacks in Gold

There's a little bit of Carrie Bradshaw in all of us, and if your aunt worships at the alter of fabulous footwear, this pair of slingbacks will certainly spark her fancy. The gold heel features a pointy toe and a flirty bow. Plus, memory sock padding puts a premium on comfort.

For the passionate home cook: Meyer The Nonstick Wok

Home chefs know how important sturdy kitchen tools are and this wok is something your aunt would love to add to her collection. It’s made with three layers of nonstick material and hard-anodized aluminum, and also has a stainless steel handle with heat-resistant silicone.

For the aunt who wouldn't mind a little extra peace of mind: Ring Pathlight 4-Pack + Bridge

If your aunt's house is her pride and joy, she'll be thrilled to receive this set of four battery-powered lights that are perfect for walkways and driveways. The best part? The weather-resistant lights connect to a Ring Bridge (included with purchase) so you can connect them to other Ring devices.

For the aunt who’s always on the move: Calpak Haven Laptop Tote Bag

Whether she uses it for personal or professional use, your aunt will carry this tote around with pride. The sturdy silhouette comes with ample pockets, including one that'll fit a 16-inch laptop along with all of her essentials.

For the crafty aunt: Cricut Joy Xtra

Cricut's latest release is a medium-sized crafting machine that can work with over 50 materials. You can use it to make stickers, labels, T-shirts, cards, signs, tags and so much more. The best part? It comes with several accessories and materials, including smart writable vinyl, transfer tape and a mini weeder.

For the off-the-beaten-path traveler: Yeti Crossroads 27L Backpack

Whether she uses it to hike, camp or backpack across Europe, your aunt's belongings will be in good hands with this sturdy backpack. The beautiful purple hue immediately caught our attention, but the plethora of pockets also piqued our interest. The backpack is made with a tough material that’s water- and abrasion-resistant. Other key features included padded shoulder straps, a laptop pocket and room for your water bottle.

For the aunt with perfectly coiffed hair: Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

If her bathroom has every hot tool that exists under the sun, you can tell her to list them on her local Buy Nothing group because Shark's hair drying and styling system has her fully covered. Winning a Shop TODAY Beauty Award for the best multiuse hair tool, one editor proclaimed that she could effectively dry her entire head in less than 10 minutes with the multiple easy-to-use attachments it comes with.