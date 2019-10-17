At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

We can't help but agree with the famous Carpenters song: Rainy days and Mondays always get us down. But the right outerwear — a jacket that keeps you warm and dry no matter what you’re doing — certainly helps with the former.

Whether you’re looking for a classic trench, a trendy jacket or a sporty coat for staying active in the rain, there’s an affordable, functional and good-looking option for you.

When shopping for a raincoat, it can be helpful to consider where the coat is coming from. Outerwear brand Rains, for example, was founded in Denmark, where there’s an average of more than 120 rainy days a year! Its colorful, stylish and high-quality raincoats have become favorites of the fashion set and prove that staying dry doesn’t have to be dull.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best raincoats for women from brands you love like J.Crew, Levi’s and The North Face, as well as a few you may not have heard of yet, like Rains and Golightly. Don't forget to grab a pair of rain boots to match.

Best Rain Jackets for Women

Leave it to J.Crew to design a water-resistant raincoat in every color of the rainbow! This one comes with a practical hood, an adjustable waist (so you can fit it to flatter any outfit!) and an on-trend fishtail hem. Plus, it’s machine washable!

This jacket is currently the bestselling raincoat on Amazon and it's not hard to see why. It has a 4.5-star rating from close to 3,000 reviews with many touting its lightweight fabric and durability. It comes in a wide array of colors and is available in sizes XS through 3X.

We love a versatile coat that keeps pregnant moms in mind. This stylish patent-looking waterproof coat from Modern Eternity has a cinched-waist silhouette that flatters, plus an ingenious extender panel you can zip in to accommodate your changing figure. Once your little one arrives, the nursing-friendly panel can also fit over your baby carrier!

Who better to weigh in on the best raincoats than a style and beauty expert based in Seattle? We asked Jenn Haskins of Hello Rigby which jackets she loves on the rainiest days.

"For a simple raincoat that's affordable, versatile and layers well with your favorite sweater or T-shirt throughout the year, I head to Uniqlo," Haskins said. "I love that they re-release this coat each year in new colors that it comes in two practical lengths. I'm personally planning on picking up the pink one this year to go with my spring dresses, or to jazz up a simple T-shirt-and-denim type of outfit!"

This rain jacket from The North Face has nearly 2,500 reviews on Zappos and a five-star rating! It’s 100% windproof and machine washable, which means it can stand up to whatever adventures you put it through while keeping you comfortable and warm.

This super affordable (and waterproof!) rain jacket from Amazon is listed as the retailer’s No. 1 bestseller in women’s anoraks and lightweight jackets. It comes in 16 colors, plus it has a flattering, cinchable waist and a nice mid-length that will work with a variety of outfits.

It's all about the fabric when it comes to this classic jacket from Rains. According to the company's founder, the lightweight polyester fabric backed with a polyurethane coating and bonded through ultrasonic welding sets this jacket apart.

Lululemon has become almost synonymous with high-quality activewear, so it’s no surprise that its raincoats are made with fitness-focused women in mind. However, this waterproof, breathable shell (that comes in pink, bright white and black) is so stylish you don’t have to be a gym rat or a workout junkie to appreciate its fit and feel.

This minimalist mac coat has a retro feel with all the modern updates you need, like a weather-resistant coating, a hidden inner chest pocket and a swingy silhouette that will pair perfectly with your fall outfits for an easy and practical layered look.

This bestselling trench coat comes in seven different colors and features a water-repellant outer fabric to keep you dry during rainy days.

Calling all "Breakfast at Tiffany’s" fans. This belted, weather-resistant trench gives us major Holly Golightly vibes and is perfect for anyone who wants to brave the rain in an iconic, ladylike look.

Mia Melon is a Portland, Oregon-based brand creating chic, versatile outerwear in a city that knows a thing or two about rain. The Harriet jacket is a double-breasted style that comes with a removable hood and belt, and is made from a windproof and waterproof fabric that looks like cotton, so you don’t have to compromise on style while staying cozy and dry.

