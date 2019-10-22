At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Every woman needs a classic trench coat in her closet. Whether you wear it to work, a fun night out or even just a quick trip to the store, a nice trench is the perfect lightweight jacket for a chilly autumn day.
This bestselling double-breasted trench on Amazon could be the staple piece you need to get through this fall season.
Women's Double Breasted Trench Coat
Made with 100% polyester softshell fabric, the trench is both windproof and water-repellent to keep you warm and dry while still looking stylish.
A contemporary take on the standard trench, the coat features buttoned cuffs, epaulets and a removable belt. The garment also has pockets and hits at the mid-thigh.
Rated a No. 1 bestseller and Amazon’s Choice for "Women’s Trench Coats," this coat is available in sizes ranging from X-Small to XX-Large and comes in a variety of colors, making it perfect for every style and every shape.
Does the trench live up to its reputation in real life? We had five women of varying sizes test it out — here’s what they thought.
Size Small
Modeling the small size, Christine Bottros layered the red trench over a short dress with black knee-high boots.
“First of all, I love the color,” Bottros said. “It’s such a statement piece ... I could just walk into anywhere definitely turning some heads.”
While she liked the look of the coat, she found the size small to be a little wide around her waist, so she suggested tightening the belt if need be. The model also liked the material of the trench, though she did note that it is very thin.
“It’s really not a winter jacket,” Bottros added. “It’s just perfect for fall.”
Size Medium
In the size medium, model Elissa Desani also liked the color and lightweight material of the trench. She chose to sport the eggplant color over a floral print fuchsia dress, black tights and gray boots.
“It’s a nice, lightweight trench coat,” Desani said. “It’s a great color. You can wear it belted. You can wear it open.”
Though Desani was happy with the overall look of the garment, she agreed that the coat was a little bigger than what she had expected.
“It’s a size medium, but I think it’s a little bit too big for me,” the model noted. “Probably if I ordered this, I would take a small.”
Size Large
Wearing the size large, Kourtney Edwards loved the comfort and material of the coat. She paired the black and white checkered trench with a black blouse and slacks.
“It’s comfortable,” Edwards said. “The print is my favorite. It’s a very good material.”
For Edwards, the coat is versatile enough to wear in a business setting, over a nice dress or even just to throw on while running errands. However, the large size was a little tight for the model.
“The sleeves, at least for me, are a little short,” Edwards commented. “Even though I’m wearing just a simple kind of top underneath, a lot of times with jackets, I like to wear a thicker sort of sweater. So I would go up a size.”
Size X-Large
Wearing the X-Large, DeAndra Hayes loved the flattering fit of the trench coat, though she agreed that the coat was a little snug around the arms.
“The trench coat fits very well and it’s flattering,” Hayes said. “It’s just a little too restrictive for my taste and for my needs … Wearing a long-sleeve cotton shirt, or even a sweater, would be almost impossible if you want to try to move your arms.”
Hayes wore the pink trench coat over a sleeveless shirt paired with black leggings and accessorized with black wedge sneakers and gold earrings. While she found the sleeves a little tight, she did like the overall look.
“The part of the fit that I like the most is how it is in the torso,” she added. “It’s very slim and very flattening in the front, which is always good for a coat.”
Size XX-Large
Sporting the size XX-Large, Brittany Lewis was happy with the fit of the coat and loved the overall look.
“I’m actually happy with the arms because I have big arms,” Lewis said. “I tend to have a problem with my arms fitting in shirts, jackets, things like that, and they fit pretty comfortable.”
Lewis also loved how flattering the belt is for her figure and said that it hits all the marks she would need from a belt.
“I’d wear it pretty much anywhere,” she said.
