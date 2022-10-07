Comfortable and easy to style, this affordable T-shirt is just what I need for fall

The styling options are practically endless

I ordered the tee in two different neutral colors to start. Although there are nearly 40 options to choose from (ranging from orange to bright green and blue), I went with the black and white shades because I figured they would be easy to pair with the fall items I already have in my wardrobe.

While the black style turned out to be the perfect pick, I haven't been able to wear the white one for many things other than lounging around the house. The color isn't completely solid and you can slightly see my bra through it, so to wear it out, I would probably need to layer a tank top underneath. But the shirt is pretty comfy and the fabric is super soft, so I'm not mad about having it for lazy days at home.

So far, I've tried styling the shirt with jeans and work pants and it looks good both ways. It's a little too casual to wear on its own to the office, but can easily be dressed up with a nice jacket.

Courtesy Emma Stessman

While some reviewers have suggested sizing up, I found that it fits pretty true to size, and even runs a little large when it comes to length. It's on the longer side and is designed to have a slightly oversized fit (I'm five-foot-two and the size Small hits right below my butt), but when tucked into pants, it hangs nicely and looks pretty chic. And I imagine it would look the same when paired with a skirt, if that's more your style. Plus, it has rolled sleeves, which I appreciate since I typically do that to my shirts anyway.

While the V-neck design makes it feel different than my other basic crew-necks, I did expect it to have a longer V, based on the photos. I wish it was slightly deeper, but I appreciate that I can wear it in more conservative settings, like when I'm at the office.

Many reviewers love it, too

The shirt has an average 4.3-star rating from more than 39,200 ratings overall. Like me, other reviewers said that they bought multiple shades. "I have now bought 5 of these in different colors," one reviewer wrote. "They have all held up nicely and are so comfortable. My new favorite shirt. No issues at all."

Another said that it "fits me like it was made for me! I have broad shoulders and try to find shirts to flatter me… And this one definitely does. The cute cab sleeves are long enough to be flattering but not too long, I ordered a small and it fits me better than any T-shirt I have ever purchased."

Basically, if you're looking for a good base layer for fall, this is it. I tend to stick to a pretty neutral palette, which is why I went with the black color, but considering how affordable it is (and now that I know how comfy and easy-to-style it is), I'm debating branching out and grabbing the orange color for fall!