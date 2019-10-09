This dress is Amazon’s Choice for fall women’s clothing with over 700 reviews from happy customers and 4.1 stars. This shirt comes in five different colors and is available in sizes ranging from small to XX-Large.

We decided to have five women try it on for size. Here's what each of our models thought of the shirt.

Size Small

In the size small, Christine Bottros was surprised by how comfortable the look is. She paired the blue shirt with medium wash jeans, knee-high camel colored boots and a beige wide-brim felt hat.

“This shirt actually surprised me,” Bottros said. “It fits perfectly and it’s actually super soft.”

As someone who is sensitive to the cold, Bottros also loved the warmth of the material.

“I do like that it’s tight around the wrist because I get really cold in winter,” Bottros explained. “So this is nice, and then if you put anything on top of it, this is just warm all the way down.”

Size Medium

Modeling the size medium, Elissa Desani found the T-shirt to be cozy, casual and true to size. She matched the brown shirt with a long cream wrap-skirt with a bow accent and beige oxford heels.

“I think it fits perfect for a medium,” said Desani. “It’s not too big. The sleeves aren’t too snug.”

The model also loved the versatility of the garment. For Desani, the T-shirt is perfect for any occasion whether it be wearing it to work or a quick trip to the grocery store.

“It’s a good piece to have in your wardrobe so you have options,” she said.

Size Large

Our size large model, Kourtney Edwards, chose to match her grey shirt with a pair of dark wash jeans, large silver hoops and brown ankle booties. She loved how comfortable and versatile the shirt is.

“You can wear it with jeans,” Edwards said. “It also comes down to about your waist and it does a nice little dip if you want to wear it with leggings.”

While she agreed with the others about the comfort of the shirt, she thought the sleeves weren’t quite long enough.

“The sleeves are a little bit shorter,” Edwards said. “So they don’t come all the way down to right where your wrist is.”

Size X-Large

Modeling the X-Large, DeAndra Hayes also loved the fit and comfort of the t-shirt. Matching the red shirt with a pair of black leggings, large white hoops and black wedge sneakers, she found the fit to be true to size and the material to be both breathable and soft.

“It fits well,” Hayes said. “The sleeves are long. It’s long in the torso and it comes a little bit beneath the waist, which is what I like.”

Hayes also agreed with the others that the garment is versatile enough to be worn with anything.

“This shirt can be worn with a blazer,” she added. “It can be worn with shorts. It can be worn with a nice comfortable skirt. I think that it’s just very comfortable and casual.”

Size XX-Large

Wearing the size XX-Large, Brittany Lewis was surprised by how well the piece fit. She decided to couple the black shirt with dark wash jeans, a silver statement necklace and black ballet flats.

“Initially when I saw this shirt on the hanger, I didn’t think it was going to be flattering on me,” Lewis said. “But I actually like it a lot!”

Like the other models, Lewis found the material to be both soft and comfortable. She also loves how the shirt shows off her curves.

“Sometimes with plain T-shirts or shirts, they can either stretch out or they fall funny,” she explained. “But this one I feel like it hugs me in the right places.”

