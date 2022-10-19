It's so cozy

If I wasn't clear, warmth is a crucial — if not the most important — factor when it comes to committing to a sweater. Luckily, this Qualfort knit delivers. The cotton material is heavier than I expected (a bonus for me). I also love how the lantern sleeves reach past my wrists to my knuckles — it adds to the oversize look and feels good on my hands. And if you're a fan of waffle designs, you'll love the texture of this sweater. It feels soft and works as a more exciting layer to add on top of solid-colored tops or dresses.

It has a trendy oversized fit

My typical clothing size is XS or S, but I first ordered the gray version in a medium in hopes of getting a super oversized fit. Sizing up was the right call — I love the extra-baggy sleeves and overall looser fit. I also like how the over-the-bum length looks while paired with leggings or tight jeans.

Vivian Le / TODAY

I ordered a white version in a smaller size for occasions like in-office workdays and events when a slouchy fit isn't as appropriate. It's just a tad bit shorter and gives a slightly more tailored look.

What I enjoy most about the sweater is how many ways you can style it. I can slip it on over a dress or use it as a jacket alternative during brisk, yet sunny weather. But I think it also makes for a great top to wear on its own when buttoned up and tucked into a pant or skirt. But for the latter look, I would make sure to grab a more form-fitting size or wear something underneath since the V-neck is pretty deep.

The good news is that the sweater comes in a ton of colors — and a few shades come with pockets. The bad news? You're going to have a hard time narrowing down your favorites. Even now, the green and wine red options are calling my name. And while I'm trying to save money for my growing holiday shopping list, the current 44% discount is not helping me to stick to my resolve. But it helps that the style is easy to wear year-round. Even summer months can be plagued by the occasional cold or breezy day.