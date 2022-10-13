Target, Walmart and more kicked off Black Friday sales early — 28 of the best deals

Although Black Friday is still over a month away, it seems like major retailers are ready to start the holiday shopping season a bit earlier this year. Amazon announced its Prime Early Access Sale at the end of September and Target already kicked off its Black Friday sales event.

Whether you want to start your holiday shopping early or simply can't resist a good deal, we've got the scoop on some of the biggest sales you can shop ahead of Black Friday this year, including major rollbacks at Walmart, steep savings at Wayfair and so much more.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday will take place on Friday, Nov. 25 this year. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

While most retailers haven't released their official Black Friday deals just yet, (be sure to keep checking back with us for all of the updates you'll need) Amazon, Target, Walmart and more have already started rolling out early deals. Based on the fall sales we've seen so far, we're expecting to see major discounts on tech, TVs, beauty favorites and more by the time the actual event rolls around.

What stores are open on Black Friday 2022?

In recent years, some retailers have opted to shut their doors on Thanksgiving Day to give employees time off before Black Friday rolls around. This year, Target and Kohl's have confirmed they will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Target deals to shop ahead of Black Friday 2022

Target's Black Friday sale began on Monday, Oct. 10, and will run all the way through Thanksgiving week. Shoppers can expect to see weeklong deals on everything from Bluetooth headphones to toys and home essentials for up to 50% off. You can also expect to spot daily "Deal of the Days," which are deals on top brands that are only available for 24 hours, according to Target. You can shop Target's Black Friday deals both online and in-store, depending on availability.

Ready to upgrade your streaming experience? Snag this 4K UHD version of Amazon's bestselling Fire Stick before it's gone.

Slow cooked meals are something we look forward to every fall. Now, you can grab this one on sale for just $20.

Tired of manually brewing your own cup of joe each morning? Ninja's DualBrew machine can whip up a single-serve cup or an entire carafe in a matter of minutes.

Thanks to a 45% discount, you can grab this Chromebook on deal for less than $200. It features an Intel Celeron processor and up to 10 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

Don't miss your chance to snag these top-rated headphones for 50% off! The deal will be gone by Oct. 15, according to Target.

Been waiting for the right deal in order to upgrade your TV? This 43-inch flatscreen is on sale for less than $250 right now, thanks to a 43% discount.

A new comforter can make all of the difference in your nightly routine. This set comes in five different colors and is on deal for less than $50.

Walmart deals to shop ahead of Black Friday 2022

Walmart hasn't unveiled any official plans for its 2022 Black Friday Deals, but the retailer is dishing out major rollbacks right now. You can expect discounts of up to 45% off on toys, up to 40% off fashion favorites. up to 35% off home appliances, up to 40% off tech favorites and more.

Making the upgrade to wireless headphones? Apple's popular AirPods Pros are on deal right now for less than $170.

Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line is full of products that live up to its name — Beautiful. We're loving the look of this sleek countertop appliance and its wide-range of functions. It can toast, bake, broil, air fry, reheat and so much more.

Not only can you save on this sleek laptop, but you'll also snag a computer mouse and carrying case along with your purchase. The brand says the device can be used for browsing the web or playing games.

Whether you want to monitor your fitness progress or prefer to have immediate access to your phone at all times, an Apple Watch might be a worthy investment. Luckily, you can save $50 on this model when you shop it during Walmart's Rollbacks event.

This 43-inch TV from Hisense has a 4.4-star rating and over 500 five-star reviews. Not only can you watch your favorite shows and movies on streaming and live TV, but the brand says this is "the first TV ever to support the new XClass TV platform."

Don't want to splurge on a new mattress? This memory foam mattress topper might supply the extra cushion you need.

Upgrade your footwear for fall without breaking the bank thanks to this deal on Skechers' stylish Uno Sneaker. You can shop it in six different colors, including white and pink.

Whether you work from home and want to get your daily steps in or hate walking in the cold, an home treadmill might be worth considering. This model features a non-slip running belt and can fit under your desk, according to the brand.

Wayfair deals to shop ahead of Black Friday 2022

Wayfair is always offering huge discounts to shoppers, and we have a feeling the retailer's Black Friday deals will be just as good. While Wayfair hasn't announced any official deals just yet, its Way Day event, which was also held earlier this year, will take place in just a few weeks on Oct. 27 and 28.

We've seen a similar version of this cereal dispenser go viral on TikTok as a parenting hack. Right now, you can grab this version on deal for more than 15% off.

Need an easy way to get your pantry organized? This six-basket unit can hold boxes of pasta, canned sauces and more in order to help clear up shelf space.

Love to bake? We found KitchenAid's popular stand mixer on deal for over 20% off, so you can save yourself some elbow grease when it comes to mixing and kneading.

This highly rated bakeware set from Ayesha Curry's kitchenware line includes a muffin pan, cake pan and two baking sheets. Right now, it is on deal for 48% off.

Lodge's cast iron Dutch oven — which has over 1,700 five-star reviews — is currently on sale for less than $70. You can use it to make everything from stews to bread.

It's never too early to start thinking about the holidays! If you're looking to invest in an artificial tree this year, we found this artificial spruce on deal for less than $100.

Kohl's deals to shop ahead of Black Friday 2022

Kohl's also hasn't announced its official Black Friday lineup just yet, but the retailer kicked off its holiday season on Oct. 6. Through Christmas Day, you can expect to see select items on sale and sale offers on toys, clothing from Nike and Under Armour, and more. During this time, you can rack up some extra Kohl's cash, too. "All customers can take an extra 20% off their purchase and earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent," the retailer announced in a recent release.

Most makeup mirrors only offer you better lighting options — this one not only does that, but is also Bluetooth-enabled, so you can listen to your favorite songs or podcasts while you get ready. You can save $40 on the high-tech mirror when you shop it now.

Bissell's Little Green machine may be small, but reviewers say it is mighty. Some say that it has done "wonders" to remove stubborn stains they thought would never come out from white carpets and living room rugs.

These cozy slippers are on sale right now for less than $40. We think they'd make the perfect around-the-house shoe, given its lightweight design and cozy faux fur lining.

Skinny jeans may be out, but boot cut and wide-leg jeans are in. You can grab this pair on sale for 45% off when you use the code SAVENOW at checkout.

We'll always take a sale as a good excuse to stock up on bras. This bra promises to give a little bit of a lift and is currently on deal for less than $30 in select colors.

Electric toothbrushes don't have to be a splurge, and this $20 brush from Philips proves it. It features a timer to help you track your brushing and the brand says the rechargeable battery can last for up to 14 days on a single charge.

Getting a head start on gifting? This foot spa makes for a great gift for anyone who could use some "me-time." You can save $70 on the hydro spa if you shop it while it is on deal.