Fall is here and the temperatures are finally starting to drop, so it's time to let go of our summer wardrobes and take a deep dive into fall fashion. If you're tired of the pieces you wore last year or aren't ready to slip back into jeans just yet, a closet overhaul isn't necessary in order to transform your looks this season.

That's why Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share the six fall fashion essentials you need to switch up your style. Post has been tracking the hottest fall trends that seem to be popping up everywhere, from the return of the clog to mainstream fashion to cropped pants that are Gen Z-approved — so the work has already been done for you. The wardrobe staples she found prove that a few pieces can go a long way, even past the fall season.

Read on for the bestselling styles in fashion that you're going to want to grab for yourself this fall, plus, a can't-miss pick for the guy in your life.

Bestselling fall fashion essentials

Leather jackets are a classic fall staple, but this belted style from Levi's has chic detailing that sets it apart from other jackets in your closet. Post says the moto jacket is one of her favorite pieces in her closet because it adds an "instant cool" factor to any look. You can wear it with anything from dresses to jeans and look good while doing it — and its bestselling status speaks for itself. Plus, it comes in a range of fall-ready colors that look so luxe, Post says, it's hard to believe it's a faux jacket.

If you're going to invest in any pair of pants this fall, let it be these pants. These leather leggings from Spanx have had reviewers raving about them for years, and Post says they're worth the hype. When they first made their debut, they amassed a waitlist in the thousands, and for good reason; they have a high-waist fit and a contoured butt.

Bootcut, straight-leg, flare — you name it — any crop that isn't skinny is in right now. According to Spanx, these are the perfect flare pants that you can dress up or down this fall. They're pull-on pants (but don't look like it) and feature hidden "Gut Check" shaping that keeps you looking and feeling your best.

Clogs: They're no longer clunky but cool. Clogs have made a comeback for not only their comfortable feel but also their now-trendy look. They're like dressy slippers that you can get away with wearing in public. This style from MIA is made with 100% real leather and the platform bottom combined with the strapped ankle makes them easy to wear.

The guy in your life might not need a shacket, so he can sport a flannel this fall instead. This style is the No. 1 bestselling button-down on Amazon right now and Post says it looks so much more expensive than it is. The detailing on the shirt is not to be overlooked either; the corduroy trim at the collar and cuffs, plus the single front pocket make it a shirt he (or you, let's face it) will never get tired of wearing.

When it comes to handbags this season, the smaller the better — yet another revival of a '90s trend. This vintage-inspired bag is TikTok-approved, and Post is calling it an "updated take on the '90s baguette bag." It comes in an array of colors, including bolds and neutrals, so you can step up your style in a designer-inspired bag and give your everyday tote a much-needed rest.

More bestselling Amazon favorites

Fall is somehow synonymous with booties. This pair has all of the detailing that is perfect for the season, from the faux leather exterior to the zipper and tassel accents. It comes in six different colors that you can pair with everything from dresses to jeans to blouses.

Your favorite sweater, but make it a dress. We won't blame you if you never want to take this fall wardrobe staple off. It's made from a soft acrylic fabric that you can find in more than a dozen different designs, including solid colors and even a few leopard print styles. Wear it alone or pair it with leggings for a look that you can wear through the winter.

Want to add some edge to your look? The panels on these leggings give them an upgraded look that you'll want to wear everywhere this season.

Trade your sun hat for this festive fedora to seal off any outfit this fall. It's the bestselling fedora on Amazon right now with over 12,000 reviews from shoppers who love the fit and quality of the hat. The eye-catching belt detail is a subtle one that we're loving — and can't wait to wear this season.

If plaid flannels aren't your thing, maybe this chic corduroy top is worth picking up. It's lightweight enough to wear as a top, but you can also use it as an outer layer this fall and wear it over your favorite T-shirt. The oversized look is in right now, and you can capitalize on it in dozens of colors with this button-down.

With a mid-rise fit, these jeans hit right at the waist. They're roomy on the legs but still look fitted, so they can be worn with practically anything. Whether a light wash is preferred or a classic black jean is an essential for the season, these bestsellers from the iconic Levi's brand won't disappoint.

A nurse-approved shoe, Dansko clogs are a comfortable option for anyone who spends most of the day on their feet. They have a roomy toe box, padded instep collar and a "rocker" bottom that helps with shock absorption. With over 17,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers and dozens of designs to choose from, it's not hard to see why these classic clogs are a bestseller.

