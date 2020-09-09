Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fashion trends come and go, but a select few continue to withstand the test of time. Topping that list is the iconic denim jacket.

It first made its debut in the 1880s when jean legend Levi Strauss designed a jacket that could match with the denim pants he created for coal miners, cowboys and railroad workers. Though you might not fall into any of those categories, you've likely sported a denim jacket at one point in your life.

The original denim look has expanded into different styles, colors and trends — but if you want to stick to tradition, you can go the classic route and embrace the look that has been around for more than 100 years.

If you don't own a denim jacket already — or you're wanting to add more to your collection — you'll be able to find some perfect fall-focused picks below.

This classic look can go with anything — and sometimes, the most timeless looks are the best.

You can never go wrong with a good ole' Levi’s jacket. This denim trucker style is a versatile option that will pair well with just about anything in your closet.

For an extra-oversized and relaxed jacket, go for this trendy pick from Amazon. The black shade is a great year-round option, but it's also available in over 10 different colors.

Who said you can't wear white after Labor Day? This white denim jacket from Levi's is a great summer-to-fall transition piece that would look great with fall dresses, blue jeans and more.

For a budget-friendly option, consider this bestselling jean jacket from Old Navy. It has just under five stars and is currently on sale for $36!

Just because we're not going into the office these days doesn't mean you can't dress the part! This jacket has a fitted silhouette, is super chic and makes for the perfect zoom attire.

We totally love this lightly washed denim jacket. It features a fun floral interior and would look great with your go-to leggings and a pair of crisp white sneakers.

If you’re the type of gal whose winter wardrobe consists mainly of black and gray garments, you’ll definitely get a lot of use out of this black jean jacket from Old Navy. It’s currently less than $40 and has over 150 positive reviews.

Tackle chilly temps in this lined and cozy jean jacket. It's perfect for those in-between days when it's too hot for a down jacket but way too cold for a cardigan.

If your kids are heading back to school, this denim jacket made by Liverpool Los Angeles will be your go-to when you need to run out the door.

Can't decide between a hoodie and a jacket? This oversized jacket leaves enough room for both!

This cropped, fitted style looks great with a turtleneck, a fitted sweater or even a simple T-shirt.

Go with this bold white jacket that's also extremely versatile. It pairs well with skinny jeans or a cute miniskirt.

This jacket comes in at under $30 and would pair well with any closet staple. Available in six colors, you're bound to find something that suits your style.

This article was originally published on Sept. 17, 2018.

