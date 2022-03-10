Flight attendants say this $35 Amazon jumpsuit is the best outfit to travel in

“It’s the most comfortable piece to travel in,” Delta Air Lines employee Rachel Abukhdeir told TODAY Style. “I wore mine coming back from Paris yesterday with a Burberry scarf.”

Abukhdeir, who is 5 feet 2 inches with an "athletic build," loves that the one piece is easy to get in and out of.

“There’s a button on the back, but the neckline is stretchy, so you can use the restroom without having to unbutton it,” Abukhdeir, 33, explained. “You just shimmy it over your shoulders.”

Flights attendants (from left) Rachel Abukhdeir, Katelynn Ruffner and Ana Fuentes all own the $24 jumpsuit.

Nydia Rivera, who is in her mid-50s, raved that her jumpsuit has journeyed to South Africa, Jordan and Chile.

“I like my clothes kind of baggy, so I got a large, but the other girls look fabulous with a tighter version,” Rivera raved. “The best investment I’ve ever made.”

Ana Fuentes, a flight attendant of 22 years, told TODAY Style that she pairs the elastic-waist design with sneakers or nice sandals. Meanwhile, Robin Spurlin, 28, recently wore hers with a leather jacket and animal print flats while in Amsterdam.

(From left) Nydia Rivera, Bonnie Bordges and Robin Spurlin.

Bonnie Bordges, 60, packs the wrinkle-resistant jumpsuit every time she leaves for a trip. “You never know where you might end up,” she said. “Reroutes are very common, so this is a ‘go-to’ piece for many of us.”

Katelynn Ruffner, 28, calls it “the perfect one-piece, all-occasion layover outfit.”

The jumpsuit features a tapered leg and is available in over 30 colors, including navy blue, brick red and a few tie-dye patterns. Many flight attendants own one in multiple hues and have also tried the tank version.

Just make sure you buy the PrettyGarden brand, which is currently the online retailer's No. 1 bestseller in jumpsuits. As Abukhdeir told TODAY Style: A few flight attendants tried to buy a cheaper version, but it’s not [the same material] and does not feel good."

This article was originally published on Jan. 7, 2020.