Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Every year, I have a go-to top for each season. In summer it was this cooling shirt. In fall, I'm usually living in my Woolrich flannel or one of my designer cashmere sweaters. But lately, I've found myself reaching for a staple I found on Amazon. The top's brand name, Yincro, didn't catch my eye, but the 13,000 reviews and the affordable price tag did. Here's what you need to know about this bestselling tunic that could become your favorite winter top, too.

71% of its reviews are five-star

This top, which has been on Amazon for just over a year, has a 4.5-star average rating. In fact, more than 71% of its reviews are perfect five-star ratings! It comes in 30 different colors and prints including stripes and leopard. It also comes in two different styles: one with a pocket and one without.

It's soft enough to be a pillowcase

Katie Jackson / TODAY

While I like the ruched bottom of the version without a pocket, I ultimately opted for the pocket because I'm a sucker for pockets, especially kangaroo pockets. The fabric feels soft enough to be a pillowcase, but it also feels durable enough to last years of wearing and washing. For this reason, I love that it's machine-washable. And even though the instructions say to hang dry it, I tumble dry mine on low and it's fine.

Think loose-fitting but feminine

Katie Jackson / TODAY

The buttons, at least on the style I got, are purely decorative. Since they're on the side by my shoulder, they're uniquely eye-catching. I also like the button placement of the pocket-less style where they're on the bottom next to the ruching. It draws attention to the narrowest part of the waist.

This top does drape, sort of like the shirt that made me a believer in bat wings, but it's still fitted enough to be feminine. I'm about 5'5" and 115 pounds, so I ordered a size small and it fits perfectly. While I would say it's pretty true to size, it might feel too long if you have a shorter torso. Then again, it's a tunic, so it's supposed to be long. Mine is long enough to cover my bum, which is great because I often pair it with leggings.

One probably isn't enough

Katie Jackson / TODAY

I'm in no rush to start shopping for next season's go-to top, so I'm happy to keep checking myself out in the mirror in this shirt. Although, at the rate I've been wearing it lately, I should probably get it in another color or two. Just one go-to top for 91 days probably isn't enough.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!