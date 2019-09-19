At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Like most women, my weight isn't always consistent. But what is consistent, however, is that I feel confident in a tunic.
It's the perfect top for days when I'm torn between wearing a blouse and a dress — and it's also my go-to piece when I'm feeling bloated or would rather cover my rear.
While I'm obsessed with this eye-catching $21 bohemian tunic with 3,000 reviews, I was recently in the market for a solid tunic I could pair with more looks and wear practically anywhere. In other words, I needed a wardrobe workhorse.
I'm not surprised I found it at Nordstrom
The only time Nordstrom has ever let me down is when I realized we didn't have one in Montana. That said, I prefer shopping online anyway. Within seconds of scrolling through long-sleeve tops on the site, I landed on this Perfect Henley Tunic from All in Favor.
All in Favor Perfect Henley Tunic
While I've never heard of the All in Favor brand, it looked exactly like the type of tunic I was searching for — simple, solid and stylish enough to warrant more than 4,100 reviews. It has about a 4.3-star average rating which is pretty high when you consider how many body types are out there.
I'm surprised I got it for just $25
If I were to walk into Banana Republic or J.Crew I could easily see this top going for $60. In a boutique in Aspen or the Hamptons? I would imagine the price tag would be in the triple digits. But, I paid just $25.
The original price is $42, but there are 5 colors currently 40 percent off: Black, Ivory, Quail, Red Rumba and Faded Rose which is the color I opted for. Well, it's the first color I opted for. At this price, I won't feel guilty about starting a collection.
It can wear it in multiple ways
I go through phases where I only wear leggings or I refuse to go out in anything other than skinny jeans. Fortunately, this tunic can work with both. Since it's solid, I can pair it with my patterned leggings (I even have a pair of elephant print leggings). But since it's silky, I can also use it to dress up a pair of distressed jeans. Tucked in, it even works with my favorite pair of boyfriend jeans and can be used as a swimsuit cover-up in the summer. It's light, breezy and thanks to roll-tab cuffs, I can liberate the forearms for a more casual, relaxed look.
Dry clean only OR wash on gentle
While the laundering instructions say dry clean only, I took the risk of washing mine in my machine. As I expected, it came out just fine. I washed it on a gentle cycle with a high quality laundry detergent and let it air dry. The fabric — 100 percent polyester — is too sheer and delicate for me to want to iron it, but it's not wrinkle prone and I don't mind bringing out a steamer if it occasionally needs a little help.
Why it's the perfect wardrobe workhorse
As a travel writer, I spend at least 9 months of the year living out of one suitcase. Anything I pack has to go through a serious vetting process primarily based on how often I'll be able to wear it. This tunic meets all of the criteria. I can wear it on the weekend or on a weekday. It looks at home in a business meeting or on the beach. It's easy to layer over tank tops or layer under jackets. It's loose enough to feel like loungewear, but it has a flattering split neck with band collar so it looks like a blouse.
And as if all of that isn't enough, I can wear it if I ever have a baby. One online reviewer raved about how easy it is to breastfeed in, and if that's not a ringing endorsement for a wardrobe workhorse then I don't know what is.
