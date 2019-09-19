While I've never heard of the All in Favor brand, it looked exactly like the type of tunic I was searching for — simple, solid and stylish enough to warrant more than 4,100 reviews. It has about a 4.3-star average rating which is pretty high when you consider how many body types are out there.

I'm surprised I got it for just $25

If I were to walk into Banana Republic or J.Crew I could easily see this top going for $60. In a boutique in Aspen or the Hamptons? I would imagine the price tag would be in the triple digits. But, I paid just $25.

The original price is $42, but there are 5 colors currently 40 percent off: Black, Ivory, Quail, Red Rumba and Faded Rose which is the color I opted for. Well, it's the first color I opted for. At this price, I won't feel guilty about starting a collection.

It can wear it in multiple ways

I love how I can dress up a pair of distressed jeans with this tunic and some silver jewelry. Katie Jackson

I go through phases where I only wear leggings or I refuse to go out in anything other than skinny jeans. Fortunately, this tunic can work with both. Since it's solid, I can pair it with my patterned leggings (I even have a pair of elephant print leggings). But since it's silky, I can also use it to dress up a pair of distressed jeans. Tucked in, it even works with my favorite pair of boyfriend jeans and can be used as a swimsuit cover-up in the summer. It's light, breezy and thanks to roll-tab cuffs, I can liberate the forearms for a more casual, relaxed look.

Dry clean only OR wash on gentle

The length of a medium is 33.5 inches, just enough to cover the bum. Nordstrom

While the laundering instructions say dry clean only, I took the risk of washing mine in my machine. As I expected, it came out just fine. I washed it on a gentle cycle with a high quality laundry detergent and let it air dry. The fabric — 100 percent polyester — is too sheer and delicate for me to want to iron it, but it's not wrinkle prone and I don't mind bringing out a steamer if it occasionally needs a little help.

Why it's the perfect wardrobe workhorse

I tucked my tunic into a pair of black leather leggings and was more ready for our neighborhood walk than my dog was. Katie Jackson

As a travel writer, I spend at least 9 months of the year living out of one suitcase. Anything I pack has to go through a serious vetting process primarily based on how often I'll be able to wear it. This tunic meets all of the criteria. I can wear it on the weekend or on a weekday. It looks at home in a business meeting or on the beach. It's easy to layer over tank tops or layer under jackets. It's loose enough to feel like loungewear, but it has a flattering split neck with band collar so it looks like a blouse.

How is it possible to feel this glamorous in a $25 tunic? Katie Jackson

And as if all of that isn't enough, I can wear it if I ever have a baby. One online reviewer raved about how easy it is to breastfeed in, and if that's not a ringing endorsement for a wardrobe workhorse then I don't know what is.

For more of our favorite items, check out these articles:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!