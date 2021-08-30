NYDJ jeans are one of Oprah's Favorite Things — and they just got a slimming upgrade

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Let's face it, no one wants to wear real pants right now. After living in leggings (and practically anything with an elastic waistband), the thought of putting on a pair of jeans just seems wrong.

Not all jeans are created equal though, which we learned after Oprah Winfrey put NYDJ on her 2017 "Oprah's Favorite Things" list. She not only called the brand's denim gift worthy, but also claimed that giftees "look a size smaller" when they put it on.

That's music to our ears, because NYDJ just gave its stretchy, slimming jeans a serious upgrade with its SpanSpring line. According to the brand, the jeans in this newest collection are made from a new denim that conforms to your body and "stretches up to three sizes." Better yet, they are made to recover and return to their original shape after each wear.

“NYDJ believes that style and comfort are not mutually exclusive, and every woman should feel confident and beautiful," Laura Burbano, Director of Marketing at NYDJ, told Shop TODAY. "The SpanSpring collection encompasses exactly that by allowing the denim to stretch and change just as our bodies do."

The SpanSpring denim sizing operates a bit differently than typical NYDJ jeans. The collection only comes in three "alpha sizes," but each pair of jeans can fit up to three sizes in one. Each alphabetical size is the equivalent of three numerical sizes: a Small fits sizes 0-4, a Medium fits sizes 6-10 and a Large fits sizes 12-16. Plus, the brand told Shop TODAY that it is going to be expanding to incorporate more inclusive sizes.

And don't worry, this new collection is also made with the same Lift Tuck Technology that sets all of NYDJ's jeans apart from the rest. The brand's exclusive feature smooths and enhances curves without restricting them, creating a "look-one-size-smaller" fit.

Slimming jeans don't always have to be the equivalent of jeggings, either. Since skinny jeans are officially out, according to Gen Z, the SpanSpring denim also includes straight leg styles and even capri cuts — all available in a variety of washes, too — so you can live out the rest of summer in comfort.

If your upcoming return to the office means you have to leave your comfiest pair of pants at home, we rounded up some of the chicest styles from the SpanSpring collection you can grab right now.

These straight leg jeans come in three different shades that elongate any figure. They're made from a blend of cotton, Elastomultiester and Lycra Elastane that stretches and slims with your body. We're loving the pull-on waistband and deep back pockets.

Bootcut styles are in right now, and we love that these pull-on jeans are in on the trend, too. The dark shade is perfect for pairing with light tops in your wardrobe, and you can finish your look with sneakers or booties.

These skinny jeans hit just above the ankle but also feature small (and stylish) side slits that offer a bit of breathing room. They're made from a blend of cotton, elastane and polyester that gives just the right amount of stretch.

Not ready for summer to end or to let go of shorts yet? How about trying something a little more summer-to-fall appropriate. These stylish capris come in a light and medium wash that provide enough coverage for anything the day brings. They also feature side-slit detailing and back pockets.

This flattering pull-up pair can take you straight from the office to a night out. The elastic waistband provides optimal comfort, while the crisscross design smooths and flatters your curves.

