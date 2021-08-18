Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

From makeup favorites to back-to-school essentials, it seems like this summer has been full of markdowns on wardrobe and beauty essentials. We had our eyes on Dermstore's Anniversary Sale and spotted a few great deals from Everlane, Levi's and other denim retailers, but now another chance at under-the-radar savings has our attention: T.J. Maxx's clearance section.

Right now, the retailer has more than 2,500 items currently on sale, and it's offering free shipping on orders over $89 with code SHIP89. We don't know how long some of these brand-name picks will stay in stock —and sizes are limited — but we do know the prices are incredibly low.

So, whether you want to give your friends serious bag envy, show up at that wedding dressed to impress or simply score some Italian designer belts at a discount, here are a few deals to take note of.

Maxi dresses can be layered over a T-shirt during the final days of summer or worn underneath a cardigan once fall arrives, which makes them a versatile style in any wardrobe. This dreamy piece comes in a shade of red that works for any season and features chic gold accents on the straps, too.

There's no such thing as having "too many" pairs of leggings. These fun capris feature a flattering high-waist fit and a fun but subtle cheetah-print design.

This sleek number is a perfect addition to your return-to-office wardrobe. All you need is a small heel, a statement jewelry piece and a chic clutch to match!

Save $20 on this chic top that manages to remain comfortable and stylish, thanks to elastic shoulder straps and a cute sweetheart neckline. Pair it with jeans for brunch or a fitted skirt for a night out.

Fall is all about layering, so light jackets are a must. This cropped style hits right at the hip, and the camo print can pair with nearly any neutral-colored top in your wardrobe.

If elastic-waist pants are the only thing you want to put on right now, don't miss the chance to snag these bottoms. The high-rise fit and front seam detail, along with the intricate pattern, make them a fun statement pant that you can take from the office to happy hour.

This pattern was practically made for fall, and the breathable fabric makes it a worthy pick for the early days of the season. Pair it with boots or a sleek pair of pumps to easily complete your look.

Ditching your skinny jeans? This flared pair is worth considering. It checks all the boxes: High waist, stretchy fabric, functional pockets and a stylish design.

If you're starting to head back to the office, this computer tote is a fashionable and convenient way to transport your daily essentials. It's made with a zip closure and plenty of pockets (one interior, one organizational and three exterior).

This might be the ultimate one-and-done outfit. No, it isn't just a pair of pants or a chiffon top — it's both! Just pair this jumpsuit with flats to complete your "workleisure" look.

Superga is a celeb-loved brand that is known for its signature white sneaker, but this fun snake print shoe can make a statement in any wardrobe. Pair it with jeans, joggers or even a jumpsuit to elevate your look.

Don't want to wear heels just yet? Loafers are another professional-looking yet comfortable footwear option to try. This Lucky Brand pair is soft, stretchy and features a trendy rounded-toe design.

An outfit is incomplete without some accessories, and we don't need to tell you why a belt is a must-have. This trendy buckle will make a statement when paired with jeans or cinched at the waist of your favorite maxi dress.

Sometimes shapewear can give us an extra boost of confidence, but it isn't always the most affordable item to purchase. Luckily, this tummy-smoothing bodysuit is on sale for just $12 right now.

Sage is popping up everywhere, so now's the time to sprinkle it into your wardrobe with this affordable (and super-cozy!) piece.

White sneakers are a must for any capsule wardrobe. This pair delivers on comfort, style and breathability.

Whether you need a new pair of slip-ons or can't resist a cozy-looking shoe, you can grab these sandals on sale for less than $20 right now.

"Dressy" and "joggers" might be two things you never thought would work together, but the unique combination exists with these bottoms. They look like work pants but have the feel of your favorite sweats. What else could you want?

Blazers can be worn with everything from bike shorts to jeans, but of course, they also make for a sleek work look. This black Ponte Button Blazer is on sale right now for just $12 in four different sizes.

