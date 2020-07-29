Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Kate Middleton's sneakers are the perfect summer shoes

She's been wearing them for years.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge photographed at the London Marathon in 2017; the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019; in Germany in 2017; and in Canada in 2016.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge photographed at the London Marathon in 2017; the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019; in Germany in 2017; and in Canada in 2016.Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Kayla Boyd and Kara Quill

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Are you looking for the perfect summer sneakers? Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has the style inspiration you need.

The former Kate Middleton has been photographed re-wearing her go-to pair of white Superga sneakers since we first spotted them in 2016 during her visit to British Columbia, Canada. In 2019, she paired her "Cotu" sneakers with culottes for a May appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show and in August during a King's Cup event in London.

The Italian brand's sneakers are durable, comfortable and boast a versatile silhouette that will go with your summer dresses or fall denim. The best part? The classic white kicks are on sale right now.

The brand is currently offering 25 percent off sitewide with the code SNEAKER25 at checkout which brings the $65 sneakers down to $48.75. Other retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom are also offering the duchess-approved shoes at a discounted price.

Superga 2750 Cotu Sneaker

Superga 2750 Cotu Sneakers

$44.62
$64.95
$48.75
$65.00
$48.75
$65.00

The Superga Cotu sneakers are available in a variety of colors, including white, blue, pink, and yellow, to name a few.

The lace-up style is made with a breathable cotton canvas and a supportive rubber sole. The cushioned footbed is also great for comfort.

From her charity work to her sensible style, the duchess never fails to inspire us (and our closets).

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

Kayla Boyd

Kayla is the associate commerce editor for Today Digital. She writes about trending products and deals in style, home, food, health and more. 

Kara Quill

Kara is an Associate Commerce Editor for TODAY Digital.