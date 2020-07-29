Kate Middleton's sneakers are the perfect summer shoes

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Are you looking for the perfect summer sneakers? Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has the style inspiration you need.

The former Kate Middleton has been photographed re-wearing her go-to pair of white Superga sneakers since we first spotted them in 2016 during her visit to British Columbia, Canada. In 2019, she paired her "Cotu" sneakers with culottes for a May appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show and in August during a King's Cup event in London.

The Italian brand's sneakers are durable, comfortable and boast a versatile silhouette that will go with your summer dresses or fall denim. The best part? The classic white kicks are on sale right now.

The brand is currently offering 25 percent off sitewide with the code SNEAKER25 at checkout which brings the $65 sneakers down to $48.75. Other retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom are also offering the duchess-approved shoes at a discounted price.